 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Today's Lake Mead discovery: a WWII landing craft   (cnn.com) divider line
19
    More: Strange, Hoover Dam, Lake Mead, Colorado River, various reasons, WWII surplus craft, Production of the plywood Higgins Crafts, Dead pool, Las Vegas, Nevada  
•       •       •

735 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 9:04 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


//now do this mission
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would have been a lot cooler if it'd been a bomber.
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kind of a big deal.  Liberty ships, AKA Higgins boats, were just screwed together plywood and never intended to outlast the way.  Most just fell to pieces.  Even analyzing a derelict might give us some history.

Eisenhower was asked what was the best weapon of WW2?  He said, "The best weapon was the C-47 cargo plane, the GMC Deuce-and-a-half truck, and the Liberty Ship."  IOW, the transport vehicles that got soldiers the STUFF to crush the enemy.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wow, they were WAY off course.
 
Nuc_E
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cretinbob: [Fark user image image 417x234]

//now do this mission


Done in one
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Kind of a big deal.  Liberty ships, AKA Higgins boats, were just screwed together plywood and never intended to outlast the way.  Most just fell to pieces.  Even analyzing a derelict might give us some history.

Eisenhower was asked what was the best weapon of WW2?  He said, "The best weapon was the C-47 cargo plane, the GMC Deuce-and-a-half truck, and the Liberty Ship."  IOW, the transport vehicles that got soldiers the STUFF to crush the enemy.


Liberty ship =/= Higgins boat
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I've been watching Lake Mead recede on YouTube videos. It's fascinating & frightening at the same time.
I'm not sure what the surrounding states are going to do without water and electricity.
 
Firthoffourth
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wouldn't be surprised if some greedy capitalist fark is discretely taking water from the lake to feed his crops or fill his pool or water his lawn or some other greedy endeavor.

It's the American "me first" way...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
RIP Higgins

writeups.orgView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I would like to go there with a metal detector, I can only imagine what I would find with all those years of stuff people dropped there, especially by the boat docks.
 
scooterstrats
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Kind of a big deal.  Liberty ships, AKA Higgins boats, were just screwed together plywood and never intended to outlast the way.  Most just fell to pieces.  Even analyzing a derelict might give us some history.

Eisenhower was asked what was the best weapon of WW2?  He said, "The best weapon was the C-47 cargo plane, the GMC Deuce-and-a-half truck, and the Liberty Ship."  IOW, the transport vehicles that got soldiers the STUFF to crush the enemy.


Not a Liberty ship.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Was there a corpse in it?
 
bdub77
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

claytonemery: Eisenhower was asked what was the best weapon of WW2?  He said, "The best weapon was the C-47 cargo plane, the GMC Deuce-and-a-half truck, and the Liberty Ship."  IOW, the transport vehicles that got soldiers the STUFF to crush the enemy.


The best weapon was information. Always has been. Of course he's not going to say that in public, but intelligence was by far the best weapon in WWII.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Higgens Craft is kinda neat. I assumed from the headline that they found a duck boat and was all ready to remark that "at the bottom of a lake" wouldn't be weird, that's their natural state.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If this thing is suddenly exposed, that means Meade has dropped by 3 feet relatively recently and quickly.  I think the souithwest is gonna be farked a lot faster than the estimates say or "what they are telling us".
 
morg
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Does it have any of that sweet pre-atomic-age steel to salvage?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Opacity: Was there a corpse in it?


Nah, this isn't the Lake of the Ozarks.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Would have been a lot cooler if it'd been a bomber.


That's the Monongehela river
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: I would like to go there with a metal detector, I can only imagine what I would find with all those years of stuff people dropped there, especially by the boat docks.


I need to walk around elephant butte.
I lost a pair of French gold framed shooting glasses at 122 MPH back in 77
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.