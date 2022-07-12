 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WFLA Tampa Bay)   Florida man gives $13K to strangers at Waffle House, and not at gunpoint   (wfla.com) divider line
8
    More: Florida, Barack Obama, Kevin Cate, Florida man's story, former Barack Obama campaign spokesman, son of WFLA anchor Keith Cate, United States presidential election, 2008, much time, Democratic Party  
•       •       •

250 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 5:05 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Big deal. I have probably bought $13,000 in drinks at bars for people. Free drinks, that's real love.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

solokumba: Big deal. I have probably bought $13,000 in drinks at bars for people. Free drinks, that's real love.



Was the password "rhinoceros"? I've been to those parties.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Sappy
 
ifky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
KITH - A Thousand Dollars
Youtube wt_59GY6DqU
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mr. Fuzzypaws: solokumba: Big deal. I have probably bought $13,000 in drinks at bars for people. Free drinks, that's real love.


Was the password "rhinoceros"? I've been to those parties.


The real parties are hosted by a guy with a time machine in his back room. Don't forget your short-shorts!
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Nice title, subby
 
sandbar67
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So he's given away $13,000 .... over the course of eight years. $1 and $5 at a time. Huh.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.