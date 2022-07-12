 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   And so it begins, the biggest battle of giant toxic egos in our lifetime   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
55
    More: Followup, Elon Musk, Donald Trump, Twitter, Tesla Motors, President of the United States, United States, Ivana Trump, Fred Trump  
•       •       •

1836 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 7:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



55 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
dip finger, lick finger... needs more DeSantis
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Heh...
Cock fight!!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Dems should also call off the attack-don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

WTF does that even mean?

Anyway, as of the posting of TFA, Trump hasn't responded so maybe he had a stroke after reading that. And Trump thought Musk would let him back on Twitter.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pussy fight!!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/typical Fork, always wiping back to front...
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Either they both lose or we all do.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Only way to properly sort this is to put them both in a locked room to discuss like adults and then hit the building with a drone strike.
 
jtown
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Neither of them is Tucker Carlson.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thunderdome.

Two men enter.

One man welds the door shut.

~ Fin ~
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The existence of either of these turds is proof enough that a loving god doesn't exist.

That they both exist is proof that a god does exist, and they hate humanity.

The other horrible shiat that happens to humans across the world is just soft-serve shiat ala mode on the doodoo cake that is modern culture.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: The existence of either of these turds is proof enough that a loving god doesn't exist.

That they both exist is proof that a god does exist, and they hate humanity.

The other horrible shiat that happens to humans across the world is just soft-serve shiat ala mode on the doodoo cake that is modern culture.


Alternately, a loving God does exist, but He is angry and insane.
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They LOOOOOVVVVVEEEEeach other. The make up sex will be FANTASTIC!
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I knew exactly who this headline was about before clicking on the article.
 
MBooda
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thornhill
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why are daddy and daddy fighting?

Who is a white male, incel crypto bro supposed to believe?
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Only way to properly sort this is to put them both in a locked room to discuss like adults and then hit the building with a drone strike.


Put both of them in the locked room. Tell Dolt there is a key to infinite cheese burders and diet cokes in Elons stomach. Tell Elon there is a key for infinite twitter bots in Dumps stomach.

There are no keys. The winner get tried for murder.

The end.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Coward beta clucks need to settle this like real men.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Felgraf
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Good.
 
stringbad [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: The existence of either of these turds is proof enough that a loving god doesn't exist.

That they both exist is proof that a god does exist, and they hate humanity.

The other horrible shiat that happens to humans across the world is just soft-serve shiat ala mode on the doodoo cake that is modern culture.


They are both here because not enough people stood up to them with the truth.
 
schubie
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
They are both grifter after the same pool of yokels. This is like two crack dealers in a corner war.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Trump was never photogenic, but is he looking terrible in his recent photos?  Or is it just me hoping he strokes out and has a coronary at the same time?
 
odinsposse
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: "Dems should also call off the attack-don't make it so that Trump's only way to survive is to regain the Presidency."

WTF does that even mean?


Billionaire believes billionaires should be allowed to do what they want without people making a big fuss. Trump's attempt to overthrow the government should be treated like a rich kids DUI.
 
ferrarious
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop jizzing in and on everyone you see, Elon.
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So that's what all this is about. Elon is going to run for President on the Republican ticket.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
August11
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only winning move is not reading the article.
 
MoriartyLives
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The cast of characters was exactly who it needed to be based on the headline.  Literally the first 2 people I thought of.  Subby wins.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I think Trump is losing his mojo even with his base. DeSantis is a smarter Trump with none of his baggage. Yesterday when Trump went after musk his usual defenders were pissed that he picks so many personal fights . I think the move to DeSantis is growing every day. I'd rather run against Trump but he's running out of gas.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Only way to properly sort this is to put them both in a locked room to discuss like adults and then hit the building with a drone strike.


I like the cut of your gib
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I hereby challenge both these men to a bare knuckle cage match. They can even be on the same team.

I said 'hereby', so now it must happen.
 
ssa5
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So Man-child is angry because he thought he would get unbanned from a platform he totally did not care about because his platform is a huuuuge success, biggest ever on the internets so he tell us. He has a temper tantrum and goes after another Man-child con-artist who himself has a temper tantrum and uses the one platform that the other Man-child can not respond to.

That both of these Man-child have worshiping cults of losers is proof enough that most people should not be allowed near a voting both, that most humans are not some advanced intelligent species but merely better at flinging their s**t. Interesting thought that over 50% of our species needs to be wiped off face of the Earth for the world and our lives to improve so we can have nice things.
 
Bslim
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: I hereby challenge both these men to a bare knuckle cage match. They can even be on the same team.

I said 'hereby', so now it must happen.


The winner gets a horse
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

shastacola: I think Trump is losing his mojo even with his base. DeSantis is a smarter Trump with none of his baggage. Yesterday when Trump went after musk his usual defenders were pissed that he picks so many personal fights . I think the move to DeSantis is growing every day. I'd rather run against Trump but he's running out of gas.


Deathsantis isn't smarter. Just another trash person. Anyone who votes for him is as well
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: MillionDollarMo: I hereby challenge both these men to a bare knuckle cage match. They can even be on the same team.

I said 'hereby', so now it must happen.

The winner gets a horse


I've always wanted a horse.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
A battle of egos between Trump and Musk?

Well, I don't get to say this very often:

*ahem*

"Trump's is bigger."
 
Ostman
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Hell Poodle: MillionDollarMo: I hereby challenge both these men to a bare knuckle cage match. They can even be on the same team.

I said 'hereby', so now it must happen.

The winner gets a horse


...dropped on them from a great height, just to be sure?
Sorry MillionDollarMo, can't afford to take chances. Trump might get lucky and fall on you.

/The horse is a Republican, so you don't have to feel bad.
 
sniderman [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Now I kinda want Elon to get Twitter, just to watch him deny Donnie from returning to the platform.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

poconojoe: Teddy Brosevelt: Only way to properly sort this is to put them both in a locked room to discuss like adults and then hit the building with a drone strike.

I like the cut of your gib


jib sail
.jib
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Two insecure bald assholes?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: Coward beta clucks need to settle this like real men.

[Fark user image image 260x194]


I don't think either of them, if given a firearm, could hit the broadside of a barn.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ostman: Hell Poodle: MillionDollarMo: I hereby challenge both these men to a bare knuckle cage match. They can even be on the same team.

I said 'hereby', so now it must happen.

The winner gets a horse

...dropped on them from a great height, just to be sure?
Sorry MillionDollarMo, can't afford to take chances. Trump might get lucky and fall on you.

/The horse is a Republican, so you don't have to feel bad.


A frozen waterfall once tried to fall on me but I dodged it Indiana Jones style.
I'll take my chances.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So they will fight on twitter and truth like tween girls and their followers will fight each other there too and the ones in the overlap on the venn diagram will just have their heads explode.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Trump was never photogenic, but is he looking terrible in his recent photos?  Or is it just me hoping he strokes out and has a coronary at the same time?


He never looked good. Older from 5 years ago, sure, but any public pictures of him always looked like Jersey Shore trash. That awful tan, and the fact he probably packed on some more pounds despite having the best healthcare, cooks and trainers in the country, if not world.

There is nothing that can make him look better.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Finally, the only person who can finally get Trump to back down, enters the chat. I'm sure this is going to, for the first time in his life, cause him to pause, reflect on his life and do some real honest to goodness soul searching.

If there was any time he was going to finally admit he's in over his head and probably needs to think about a quiet retirement playing golf and working on what many people are saying is going to the the greatest Presidential library in history, well, this is it, folks.

Mark it down, this is the day that Trump begins his journey to become "America's grandpa."
 
Nimbull
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Trump/Musk fight?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

elvisaintdead: [Fark user image 413x173] [View Full Size image _x_]


I am starting to prefer using this one of ken watanabe
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If I had Musk's type of money, I might be tempted to try to con Trump into turning into a mega church preacher.  I think it would be very interesting to watch the other mega preachers keep their grifted flocks intact.  I don't see a problem with a Thunderdome for grifters.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe Musk and Trump could hire Kanye as a mediator and try to work things out?
 
Displayed 50 of 55 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.