(Axios)   Please welcome Ruby and Telli to Woofday Wetnose Wednesday. These puppies are the newest members of Beaver Creel Resort's avalanche rescue crew and will spend the next year learning how to carry out their duties   (axios.com) divider line
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 hours ago  
I feel bad for my son & DIL right now. Their AC went out last week and due to high demand it's going to be at least the end of this week before their landlord can get someone out to fix it. Yesterday was in the low 90s and today promises to be equally toasty. :/
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Poor Percy is trying to keep his cool
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Ruff ruff RUFF!
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Ruff ruff RUFF!


media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Diocletian's Last Cabbage: [Fark user image 425x280]
Ruff ruff RUFF!

[media.makeameme.org image 600x449]


bork, bork (wag, wag, wag)
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
Just got back from camping.  Beautiful couple of days a few hours away.  This time we brought a screened table cover.  It turns out Rowena and Juneau love it in there.  Rowena usually spends more time in the tent - being outside is overwhelming for her.  But she was happy as a clam in mud (wait, that can't be the right metaphor) in there
Fark user imageView Full Size

Even when we started the fire, she just layed in there and went to sleep.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Just got back from camping.  Beautiful couple of days a few hours away.  This time we brought a screened table cover.  It turns out Rowena and Juneau love it in there.  Rowena usually spends more time in the tent - being outside is overwhelming for her.  But she was happy as a clam in mud (wait, that can't be the right metaphor) in there
[Fark user image 425x318]
Even when we started the fire, she just layed in there and went to sleep.


♥♥
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 hours ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Joxertheflighty: Just got back from camping.  Beautiful couple of days a few hours away.  This time we brought a screened table cover.  It turns out Rowena and Juneau love it in there.  Rowena usually spends more time in the tent - being outside is overwhelming for her.  But she was happy as a clam in mud (wait, that can't be the right metaphor) in there
[Fark user image 425x318]
Even when we started the fire, she just layed in there and went to sleep.

♥♥


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
A youtube video compilation of dogs being funny/mocked for painful impacts...
The Funniest Dogs Videos Ever! - Try not to Laugh Challenge!
Youtube F71xQC6SJgE
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 616x904]


OW MY LIVER!!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Well, it's official.  My silicon brick isn't any better at taking pics than my old smartass phone!
Fark user imageView Full Size

Had to play with the enhancement features.  The blob to the left of the moon is part of a moonbow.  A few minutes before I could grab the camera, there was a good sized moon dog in the same arc.
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: Fark that Pixel: [Fark user image image 616x904]

OW MY LIVER!!


:-)
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Joxertheflighty [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

Joxertheflighty: Just got back from camping.  Beautiful couple of days a few hours away.  This time we brought a screened table cover.  It turns out Rowena and Juneau love it in there.  Rowena usually spends more time in the tent - being outside is overwhelming for her.  But she was happy as a clam in mud (wait, that can't be the right metaphor) in there
[Fark user image image 425x318]
Even when we started the fire, she just layed in there and went to sleep.


Update: Rowena had an upset tummy tonight, which is pretty rare for her.  Now we are snuggling on the couch watching Star Trek.  And I made her a little pumpkin rice for dinner.  She's otherwise alert.  I think we just have to wait it out.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 hours ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fark that Pixel [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
