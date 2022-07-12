 Skip to content
(Independent)   NYC's Emergency Management Agency randomly decides to start airing a PSA on what to do during a nuclear attack. They later clarified that everything's perfectly all right now. We're fine. We're all fine here now, thank you. How are you?   (independent.co.uk) divider line
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Abundance of caution I suppose. If it was anything else we'd be seeing these PSAs in other cities.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want enough notice to climb onto my roof and face directly towards ground zero.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh really, EMA? Why pretend, we all know perfectly well what this is about
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
At least they didn't repeat this fark-up (this was sent to every cell phone in Hawaii in 2018):
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/2018_Hawaii_false_missile_alert
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Get inside and stay inside? Nah, you can't tell me what to do! This is America damnit!  I'll get down in the fall out if I damn well want to!
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

LewDux: Oh really, EMA? Why pretend, we all know perfectly well what this is about


You're just mad I didn't get that abortion, aren't you?

sanspotter.comView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's a good election year tactic, I suppose.
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
INDEPENDENT!!  PAYWALL?!!! NOW I'LL NEVER KNOW!  Wait, I used to practice this at school.  We had to get under a desk.  Quick everyone!  Grab an Allen Wrench and head to Ikea!  Fiber board will save us all!
 
Oneiros
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nana's Vibrator: INDEPENDENT!!  PAYWALL?!!! NOW I'LL NEVER KNOW!  Wait, I used to practice this at school.  We had to get under a desk.  Quick everyone!  Grab an Allen Wrench and head to Ikea!  Fiber board will save us all!


Duck and cover worked when they used the nuke in Starship Troopers.  I'm sure you'll be fine
 
Oneiros
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Nana's Vibrator: INDEPENDENT!!  PAYWALL?!!! NOW I'LL NEVER KNOW!  Wait, I used to practice this at school.  We had to get under a desk.  Quick everyone!  Grab an Allen Wrench and head to Ikea!  Fiber board will save us all!

Duck and cover worked when they used the nuke in Starship Troopers.  I'm sure you'll be fine


And I forgot to say that you can save a step as ikea includes the Allen wrenches in the box, but they've gotten cheaper and cheaper over time.

Get yourself a good T-handle set, possibly with the little ball at the end so you can work at a slight angle
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  
LUKE, WE ARE GONNA HAVE COMPANY!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I knew the Yankees were hot, but didn't realize they were in danger of reaching criticality.
 
