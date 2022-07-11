 Skip to content
(CTV News)   Canada to US man: Go perv somewhere else   (vancouverisland.ctvnews.ca) divider line
13
13 Comments     (+0 »)
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Those city workers are to be commended.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

feckingmorons: Those city workers are to be commended.


I agree. Good eye for a weird situation. That's like $3000 in traveling expenses to see your under age "friend". I hope the cops are going through his life with a fine toothed comb.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gaetz needs a new hobby.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So does this mean the Windsor ballet is closed?
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sithon: feckingmorons: Those city workers are to be commended.

I agree. Good eye for a weird situation. That's like $3000 in traveling expenses to see your under age "friend". I hope the cops are going through his life with a fine toothed comb.


Yeah I gotta figure someone, probably multiple someones, will be taking a very close look at this guy.  At least I really hope they will, because this story sounds like the beginning of a Dateline episode.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Neondistraction: sithon: feckingmorons: Those city workers are to be commended.

I agree. Good eye for a weird situation. That's like $3000 in traveling expenses to see your under age "friend". I hope the cops are going through his life with a fine toothed comb.

Yeah I gotta figure someone, probably multiple someones, will be taking a very close look at this guy.  At least I really hope they will, because this story sounds like the beginning of a Dateline episode.


When real estate runs out, yellowknife here come the American...
Our fries
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dahnkster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm your boogie man, that's what I am.
I'm here to do, whatever I can.
Be it early morning late afternoon.
Or at midnight, it's never too soon.
To want to please you, to want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you.
I want to be your be your, rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all, oh yeah.

PB and the Youngtime Van

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Your fries..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I'm your boogie man, that's what I am.
I'm here to do, whatever I can.
Be it early morning late afternoon.
Or at midnight, it's never too soon.
To want to please you, to want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you.
I want to be your be your, rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all, oh yeah.

PB and the Youngtime Van

[Fark user image image 279x180]


Tell your sister stop letting her boyfriend borrow my van.
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Dahnkster: I'm your boogie man, that's what I am.
I'm here to do, whatever I can.
Be it early morning late afternoon.
Or at midnight, it's never too soon.
To want to please you, to want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you.
I want to be your be your, rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all, oh yeah.

PB and the Youngtime Van

[Fark user image image 279x180]


Spoiler alert:  There is no candy...
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I wonder if he's in a Customs holding tank until the investigation completes.
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Dahnkster: I'm your boogie man, that's what I am.
I'm here to do, whatever I can.
Be it early morning late afternoon.
Or at midnight, it's never too soon.
To want to please you, to want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you.
I want to be your be your, rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all, oh yeah.

PB and the Youngtime Van

[Fark user image image 279x180]

Spoiler alert:  There is no candy...


Sadly, there never is.

And why the Hell don't you Canucks have free candy? You've got free everything else there. Free healthcare. Free back bacon. Free maple syrup. Free elections. I thought you guys were too polite to engage in false advertising.

Now, apologize like a good Canadian...
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

RoyFokker'sGhost: Mad Canadian: Dahnkster: I'm your boogie man, that's what I am.
I'm here to do, whatever I can.
Be it early morning late afternoon.
Or at midnight, it's never too soon.
To want to please you, to want to please you
To want to do it all, all for you.
I want to be your be your, rubber ball
I want to be the one, ya love most of all, oh yeah.

PB and the Youngtime Van

[Fark user image image 279x180]

Spoiler alert:  There is no candy...

Now, apologize like a good Canadian...


I just watched that documentary on xvideos
 
