(News 3 Las Vegas)   Paychecks bounce, employees walk off the job. You can't explain...oh   (news3lv.com) divider line
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Nobody Wants To Work Anymore
zepillin [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well that was confusing
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
FTFA-
"Kim says Bread Factory will remain closed until he can hire new staff"

Good luck with that, ya cheap bastid.
 
padraig
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Don't fark with somebody's livelihood.

Although it's somewhat changing, workers can tolerate a lot of abuse.

But there is ONE deal breaker that is absolute : you cannot NOT pay your workers. No ifs, not buts, no second chance.

People have bill to pay, children to cloth and feed, and they won't tolerate you getting in the way of that.
 
KingVJ
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Yeah, he won't be able to reopen, with people knowing he doesn't have cash flow to meet payroll.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I look like a typical Trump voter, and I really need to start using that sad state of existence to make videos like this guy.

Of course that would mean a public admission that I look like a typical Trump voter, which every time I realize, makes me terribly sad, and I have to go eat an entire plate of fiesta nachos with a diet Mountain Dew to make myself feel better.
 
hlehmann
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Paycheck bounces?  Burn the business to the ground.  End of story.
 
untoldforce
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
/csb

Pay wasn't deposited as it should have been on payday. After a few days of working without pay everyone stopped working. The owner came in, wrote personal checks for the amount that everyone was due, and then fired everyone.

Owner also denied unemployment, because of course they would.

Do not work for people like this.
 
