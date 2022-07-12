 Skip to content
(MSNBC)   Are you a lupus patient or someone else with an autoimmune disease prescribed methotrexate? You can thank The Supremes for farking up your life, since MTX can also be used to induce abortions   (msnbc.com) divider line
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Has Gladys Knight and the Pips weighed in?
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fuuuuuuuk you
Fuuuuuk you
Mrs Baka has Fibro, and while she is not on anything that wou cause a spontaneous abortion(also known as a miscarriage you pig farking assholes) she is on some stuff that if pregnant is known to cause birth defects

If you are female and vote Republican
You shouldn't be allowed to vote, because THAT IS OBVIOUSLY WHAT YOU WANT
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This uncertainty has left a lot of female patients confused, bewildered and feeling completely left in the dark as they receive phone calls or letters informing them they can no longer have access to the treatment they need.

Your constitutional rights have been stolen, Moose out front should'a told'ya
 
Broktun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cytotec (misoprostil) will work better.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet more victims of the Great American Medical Scam.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Years ago a doctor prescribed methotrexate which put her in to a drug induced pneumonia. I wouldn't touch that stuff with a 10 ft pole at this point.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically - we have medication that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from chronic illness. But we're not going to give that medicine to women because a bunch of radical authoritarian christian clergy care more about ideology than human lives.
Meanwhile, everyone has a gun. To include the women that the radical authoritarian christian clergy are trying to oppress.
And now y'all are all caught up.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's also something some cancer patients must take. So now right wingers are farking with your loved ones' cancer therapy. As if cancer isn't traumatic enough.

Right wingers: the enemy of humanity
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nimbull: Years ago a doctor prescribed methotrexate which put her in to a drug induced pneumonia. I wouldn't touch that stuff with a 10 ft pole at this point.


I could have sworn I typed "to my mother" somewhere in there. Oh well.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: Cytotec (misoprostil) will work better.


That isn't how side-effects work.

And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop, in the name of love.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait. They have lifetime appointments.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can coat hangers.  Do the supremes have coat hangars in their homes?  Then they're evil and should turn themselves in for Jesus Re Education.

Owning coat hangars is a definite hang up.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

We didn't start the fire, it was always burning since the world was turning...
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans are always willing to sacrifice lives for their beliefs.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that it's never lupus.
 
GlenndanZig
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlenndanZig: [Fark user image image 425x239]
We didn't start the fire, it was always burning since the world was turning...


Wrong thread ..  oops.
 
face90
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.


Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlenndanZig: GlenndanZig: [Fark user image image 425x239]
We didn't start the fire, it was always burning since the world was turning...

Wrong thread ..  oops.


I'd say it fits.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GlenndanZig: GlenndanZig: [Fark user image image 425x239]
We didn't start the fire, it was always burning since the world was turning...

Wrong thread ..  oops.


Actually, it kind of works here.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weaver95: So basically - we have medication that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from chronic illness. But we're not going to give that medicine to women because a bunch of radical authoritarian christian clergy care more about ideology than human lives.
Meanwhile, everyone has a gun. To include the women that the radical authoritarian christian clergy are trying to oppress.
And now y'all are all caught up.


Recent left-wing attacks: 1, and he didn't even kill anyone.
Recent right-wing attacks: too many to count.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a male body, and I live in Michigan, so this will not likely impact me. I'm also not on methotrexate yet.  I take other stuff for my RA and my other disorders, but we're baby-stepping to more potent stuff. The last med I was prescribed did have the unpleasant side-effect of making my ejaculate feel caustic. Kinda takes some of the fun out of orgasms when you're shooting acid out your dick!

Yeah, I stopped taking that one.

Anyway, my partner also has autoimmune disorders, but as I said we're in Michigan and so far our Governor and Attorney General are holding the line against our ancient anti-abortion laws. If Whitmer doesn't win re-election, we're going to be as screwed as Ohio (which sucks, because we never want to be like Ohio.)

I am starting to think it's time to get out the pitchforks and torches and pay visits to the churches and politicians' offices who collectively decided to treat women like chattel again. They're going to keep pushing until anyone who isn't a white, heterosexual, cisgender, conservative, male, evangelical Christian land-owner is an enemy of the State. We cannot allow that to happen.

Until then, I encourage women (and their families) living in red states to consider moving away from their oppressive government to a more open and free blue state. Likewise, I encourage anti-abortion evangelicals and conservatives to move to red states where they will be able to bask in their Christofascism being the law of the land. Let's get some migration going here. That'll make it easier for us to split the country and call it a divorce.
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife thankfully is not on MTX anymore, hasn't been for years. She was on plaquenil(hydroxychloroquine) and had trouble getting it when TFG was falsely promoting it for Covid.

I'm so glad that we're so free now.
 
Uncle Pooky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stop. Voting. Republican.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You deserve what you voted for.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


Wait...

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.

Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.


Ask your doctor for 90 day perscriptions.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uncle Pooky: Stop. Voting. Republican.



Stop. Saving. Republicans'. Lives. In. Hospitals.

They've decided they're OK with women dying because they can't get the procedure they need. I think it's time we start letting conservatives die of kidney failure, appendicitis, cancer, and other things that can be managed by removing the invasive or damaged tissues and organs from their body. We need to start a "every Conservative organ is sacred" movement.

Yes, I'm comfortable with saying that at this point, I'd just like them to lie down and convenient kick the bucket, as it were, to spare us a lot of trouble in the future. Conservatives have proven they have no interest in improving life in America, and every interest in harming everyone else along the way to their demise and "reward" in their mythical afterlife. The ethical garbage truck is coming, and I think it's time to take out the trash.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erewhon the opinionated: You deserve what you voted for.


Or, more to the point, couldn't be bothered to vote against.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Until then, I encourage women (and their families) living in red states to consider moving away from their oppressive government to a more open and free blue state. Likewise, I encourage anti-abortion evangelicals and conservatives to move to red states where they will be able to bask in their Christofascism being the law of the land. Let's get some migration going here. That'll make it easier for us to split the country and call it a divorce.


I'm sure hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions would love to move to a state that's more politically in line with their own morality. Once can encourage people to do so, etc, but the reality is that most people are farking stuck where they are for one reason or another like family obligations. Or financial reasons. Or both. It's a herculean effort to move to an entirely new state with no support network or help on the ground at the destination.

That's not to say that it's not worth doing. I'm certainly planning to get the fark out of dodge before fascism comes into full force. I'm also uniquely unencumbered for the most part. But for most people it's an expense with difficult caveats that make it pretty much impossible.

/sick family keeping me here
//leaving when that's finally done with
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.

Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.

Ask your doctor for 90 day perscriptions.


yeah, I have them - it just happened that the fill time landed right in the middle of when I was going to be out of town, heh.

Pharmacist "well.. you're two weeks early..." me "yup, so farking what"
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.

Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)


Switch pharmacies? If it's not covered, you don't need to deal with that particular pharmacy.  All we do is bill your insurance and get a yes or no.  If we get a yes, we get a copay anywhere from $0 to the full price if you have a high deductible and your plan sucks.  The no early refills thing on a non-controlled sounds like a location or pharmacist specific thing.  In my decade in the pharmacy I've never seen a pharmacist refuse to fill non-controlled prescriptions early for cash unless someone is overusing gabapentin (which is controlled in some states).

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.

I'm sure the brick and mortar pharmacy will miss you.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article first describes the travails of a woman in Baltimore, Maryland, a state that protects abortion rights, who has been taken off her Crohn's disease medication, methotrexate, because Roe v. Wade was overturned. That is complete drivel of the kind that you see from MSNBC. I don't know what the insurance company is thinking, but they have it wrong. Blame them, not the Supreme Court, because the Dobbs decision has nothing to do with Crohn''s disease, and Maryland's protections for women who need abortion are intact.

/Let's see, under Roe v. Wade she was only allowed to take methotrexate during the first trimester of Crohn's disease...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

scanman61: Ask your doctor for 90 day perscriptions.


A lot of insurances are jerks and won't pay for them unless you use their mail order pharmacy.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: This uncertainty has left a lot of female patients confused, bewildered and feeling completely left in the dark as they receive phone calls or letters informing them they can no longer have access to the treatment they need.

Your constitutional rights have been stolen, Moose out front should'a told'ya


This should be easy to explain.
Doctor: Have you voted for any republicans?
Patient: Yes
Doctor: You should be happy you got exactly what you wanted.

If the patient says No, tell her sorry to hear that she cannot get pregnant here is your script.
 
palelizard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WilderKWight: Kinda takes some of the fun out of orgasms when you're shooting acid out your dick!


I'm pretty sure that's a GRRM Wild Card power.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Broktun: Cytotec (misoprostil) will work better.


You forgot to prefix that with "I heard it from a friend who heard it from a friend."

/ihifafwhifaf
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday an article was floating around twitter talking about how an estimated 800 women will die in the first 6 months of Roe being overturned. One response floored me. "Well the death of 800 women is sad, it pales in comparison to 6 million babies that get aborted every year, it's an acceptable loss..." I was stunned. Here is a guy pulling numbers out his arse in order to justify killing women. I don't even know how to react anymore. I don't understand the world at all anymore. I don't understand this cruelty that so many people delight in. I want to just go live out the rest of my days in a cave.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Notabunny: Just wait. They have lifetime appointments.


So they don't have fixed-length terms. It's something that could be extended, .... Or suddenly shortened if they keep it up.

/not advocating for anything just seeing possible unwanted consequences.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: scanman61: Ask your doctor for 90 day perscriptions.

A lot of insurances are jerks and won't pay for them unless you use their mail order pharmacy.


At 4 times the cost of a cash payer.
Not kidding, it's $50 a month for me or $200 a month. So three months is $150 cash or $600 mail order.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.

Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)

Switch pharmacies? If it's not covered, you don't need to deal with that particular pharmacy.  All we do is bill your insurance and get a yes or no.  If we get a yes, we get a copay anywhere from $0 to the full price if you have a high deductible and your plan sucks.  The no early refills thing on a non-controlled sounds like a location or pharmacist specific thing.  In my decade in the pharmacy I've never seen a pharmacist refuse to fill non-controlled prescriptions early for cash unless someone is overusing gabapentin (which is controlled in some states).

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.

I'm sure the brick and mortar pharmacy will miss you.


They didn't refuse to fill them, just 4 days of runaround before they did. It was 3 trips up where they were like 'oh your insurance refused" and I was like 'just like the last 2 times, I said I'd pay out of pocket..."
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Conservatives are subhuman filth. Always have been, always will be.
 
GrendelMk1
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Weaver95: So basically - we have medication that can improve the quality of life for people suffering from chronic illness. But we're not going to give that medicine to women because a bunch of radical authoritarian christian clergy care more about ideology than human lives.
Meanwhile, everyone has a gun. To include the women that the radical authoritarian christian clergy are trying to oppress.
And now y'all are all caught up.


To badly mangle a Trump quote:

"Maybe some of you 2nd amendment people can do something".
 
odinsposse
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: The article first describes the travails of a woman in Baltimore, Maryland, a state that protects abortion rights, who has been taken off her Crohn's disease medication, methotrexate, because Roe v. Wade was overturned. That is complete drivel of the kind that you see from MSNBC. I don't know what the insurance company is thinking, but they have it wrong. Blame them, not the Supreme Court, because the Dobbs decision has nothing to do with Crohn''s disease, and Maryland's protections for women who need abortion are intact.

/Let's see, under Roe v. Wade she was only allowed to take methotrexate during the first trimester of Crohn's disease...


Expect to see a lot of the above head-burying from conservatives about the practical problems with their ideals. When reality doesn't conform they just cop out like this.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

neongoats: WilderKWight: Until then, I encourage women (and their families) living in red states to consider moving away from their oppressive government to a more open and free blue state. Likewise, I encourage anti-abortion evangelicals and conservatives to move to red states where they will be able to bask in their Christofascism being the law of the land. Let's get some migration going here. That'll make it easier for us to split the country and call it a divorce.

I'm sure hundreds of thousands of people, maybe millions would love to move to a state that's more politically in line with their own morality. Once can encourage people to do so, etc, but the reality is that most people are farking stuck where they are for one reason or another like family obligations. Or financial reasons. Or both. It's a herculean effort to move to an entirely new state with no support network or help on the ground at the destination.

That's not to say that it's not worth doing. I'm certainly planning to get the fark out of dodge before fascism comes into full force. I'm also uniquely unencumbered for the most part. But for most people it's an expense with difficult caveats that make it pretty much impossible.

/sick family keeping me here
//leaving when that's finally done with


Well, I mean, the choice is do it now while you're still relatively able to do so without being chased down and imprisoned and surrendering all your possessions to the state, or wait and watch as things get gradually worse, until the day they kick down your door and black-bag you for being a "dissident" or "unbeliever" or "commie" or whatever excuse they come up with.

If people don't get out of those states soon, they'll find that they resemble the migrant caravans that risk the trip across the Mexican border before long. And you've all seen how the people who patrol borders treat their prisoners.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ha my friends steam name starts with MTX I'm going to bust his balls later
 
eagles95
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Yesterday an article was floating around twitter talking about how an estimated 800 women will die in the first 6 months of Roe being overturned. One response floored me. "Well the death of 800 women is sad, it pales in comparison to 6 million babies that get aborted every year, it's an acceptable loss..." I was stunned. Here is a guy pulling numbers out his arse in order to justify killing women. I don't even know how to react anymore. I don't understand the world at all anymore. I don't understand this cruelty that so many people delight in. I want to just go live out the rest of my days in a cave.


One of my best friends has lupus. She's not a voter....until scrotus farked around. I helped her get registered last week. We live in a blue state but she will not vote for any person voting to limit abortion access period. So congrats Republicans. You activated a shiatton of sleeper cells of pissed off voters.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

neongoats: AppleOptionEsc: And I see someone hasn't played the Health Insurance musical chairs game.

Jesus seriously. I take a few super common commodity medications and I swear to fark the pharmacy and the insurance company work in lockstep to make sure I don't have more than a couple of extra pills of anything. What the fark if I want to go out of town for a couple of weeks, dicks? Just fill the motherfarker early you say? I get the runaround and 3 trips to the farking pharmacy after telling them I'd pay out of pocket 4 times. Oh, the juice on top was that paying out of pocket with the pharmacy "discount card" swipe the pharmacist has was drastically cheaper than filling it and paying my insurance co-pays on each. None of my shiat is a controlled substance, opioid, etc. I can have as much on hand as I farking want and my doc has said so(I've been on the same doses for a decade)

Whatever. I've started laying in an emergency supply from an Indian pharmacy that lets me just buy however much I want whenever I want.


Heh- try dealing with ADHD drugs.  For most of my son's life, that was a paper prescription, 30 days only, cannot be filled a single day early, cannot be filled by mail order.  (Oh, and only one pharmacy in the next town over carried the oddball one he took, sometimes)

Luckily it's electronic now and auto-filled so you don't have to go to the doctor's office every single month.

But at least the god botherers haven't stepped on those yet.
 
GonnaCallYouOut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eagles95: vilesithknight: Yesterday an article was floating around twitter talking about how an estimated 800 women will die in the first 6 months of Roe being overturned. One response floored me. "Well the death of 800 women is sad, it pales in comparison to 6 million babies that get aborted every year, it's an acceptable loss..." I was stunned. Here is a guy pulling numbers out his arse in order to justify killing women. I don't even know how to react anymore. I don't understand the world at all anymore. I don't understand this cruelty that so many people delight in. I want to just go live out the rest of my days in a cave.

One of my best friends has lupus. She's not a voter....until scrotus farked around. I helped her get registered last week. We live in a blue state but she will not vote for any person voting to limit abortion access period. So congrats Republicans. You activated a shiatton of sleeper cells of pissed off voters.


She is a voter, everyone is. She just opted to go with whatever the outcome was.
I am glad she is correcting her mistake, but she is part of why we are where we are.
 
