(AZ Family)   From the Ric Romero Weather Center: It's really hot in Phoenix. "Drink plenty of water and avoid too much time outside because this heat is dangerous"   (azfamily.com) divider line
    More: Obvious, Thermodynamics, Monsoonal moisture, Heat, Temperature, Entropy, Gas, ridge of high pressure, hottest temperature of the year  
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
it got to 85 here in Seattle and that sucked... so yeah 115 sounds just brutal.
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
But it's a DRY hate.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's the second week in July, so the southwest is hotter than the hinges of hell. Again...
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

I laughed. But I might be intoxicated.
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was hotter in June. But people just forget about drinking water. Heat exhaustion and dehydration is common in office folk that don't normally do much outside and are in a habit of drinking a lot of water
 
Sachlpch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes it is a dry heat, but when your skin melts off your hand from trying to open your car door, doesn't that make it moist?
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


uk forecast!  why...
'high pressure system called the Azores High, which usually sits off Spain, has grown larger & pushed further N, bringing high temps to UK, France & Iberian peninsula.'
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a dry heat"

So's an oven.

I don't miss that godforsaken city. A civic, cultural, and political wasteland.

/even many of the native tribes fled that area centuries ago
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They make these announcements for these stupid hikers, tourists, social media video/tik-tok attention whores who still go out, get heatstroke and have to get rescued.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah.

Plus it's funny since Ric Romero used to be a newscaster here in the Phoenix area before he went to LA.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I lived in Mesa and worked in Phoenix for a little over a year in the late 80s. 3rd week I was there (late June) high temps M-F were 110, 112, 114, 116, 115. Good times.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Water five a gallon Trumpers
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Judging by the license plates on cars around here, half of Arizona is on the beaches in San Diego
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Welp, time to go outside again and measure some pavement temperatures with my FLIR. In Las Vegas. The top score last year was an asphalt parking lot at a surface temperature of 185 F. Maybe we can top this. Also, the temperature inside my car got to 165 F.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fixit, fux it, FIXIT!!!
thx.
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Unlivable.
That's not adaptive. Human being just adapt to that.
That's ELE.
Getting hotter too.
 
TWX
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

This is the kind of seatbelt buckle in my car.

chevsofthe40s.comView Full Size
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Welcome to California
 
morg
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ha! While I can appreciate where you're coming from because I live in a relatively temperate area myself, I'm not sure how much sympathy you'll get in this thread!
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I went hiking a few weeks ago at the Superstition Mountains.  I made dang sure to get there at 7am. I hiked until 8am and realized it was already getting uncomfortably warm, so I headed back down to my car. Despite having more than enough water (4 liters), I decided not to push it. By 830-9am I was sweating a bit while sitting on some benches by my car. And this is when people started showing up. With 16oz bottles of water. I was already sweating and these people were going to go hiking.

Once the weather cools down a bit in a few months I'll go out early morning again.

People are just so dumb. I genuinely think the parks should just close to people coming into the park after it hits a certain temperature.  Too many dumb people.
 
Lady J
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

nah I'm not after sympathy... y'all live in an inhospitable desert!

but it's uncharacteristically (for us) hot here. we're all living the same trends in our own ways.
 
