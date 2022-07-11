 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Crooks & Liars)   Clerk refuses to sell store's condoms. Walgreens HQ: "It's OK, they may refuse to sell anything against their morals". Subby can't wait to work there, refuse to ring through anything not fully vegan, organic, recyclable, and made entirely in the USA   (crooksandliars.com) divider line
89
    More: Facepalm, Birth control, Condom, Pharmacy, Condoms, Walgreens, The Register, Rheumatoid arthritis, Ansell  
•       •       •

607 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 11:45 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



89 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not sure how subby is going to live on Walgreens wages but who am I to interfere with their dream job.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool, I'll refuse to ring up any medications and claim I'm a Jehovah's Witness.  Never mind that I'm in the pharmacy.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Job bearable but unpleasant. Had to handle female clothing."
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ok fine, but then why would they even work in a store what sells Satan's wares. seems a bit ill-advised, working for the Antichrist and all.
 
plecos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they won't ring them up, they free, right? Ok then.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I dont understand why Christians don't "heaven" themselves immediately.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Cool, I'll refuse to ring up any medications and claim I'm a Jehovah's Witness.  Never mind that I'm in the pharmacy.


I think that's Christian Scientists.

So where in the Bible does it say you can't use contraception? I mean they obviously didn't have The Pill or condoms but is there a verse about pulling out?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark your "morals", do your goddamn job, assholes.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I wasn't even supposed to be in today
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Mugato: kittyhas1000legs: Cool, I'll refuse to ring up any medications and claim I'm a Jehovah's Witness.  Never mind that I'm in the pharmacy.

I think that's Christian Scientists.

So where in the Bible does it say you can't use contraception? I mean they obviously didn't have The Pill or condoms but is there a verse about pulling out?


JW has some rules too, mostly along the lines of transfusion and IV fluids
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I don't give a farking shiat about your "religion", I'm a customer and if I want condoms, you better farking sell them to me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: JW has some rules too, mostly along the lines of transfusion and IV fluids


Yes, I know. I had two Witness gfs (not at the same time) who were basically victims of child abuse. I have a sort of vendetta against the cult. But I digress.
 
GitOffaMyLawn [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I think religion is just the most "sellable" excuse.

It's probably some incel somewhere who's not getting any, and is out to punish those that do.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I note that we're talking about a check-out clerk who won't sell condoms to a married couple.  Even sex within the confines of marriage is giving this nut the creepy crawlies --- at least, selling them to the woman does.  I'm not sure we've fully plumbed how fanatical this reactionary movement has really become.

And we're not even talking about a pharmacist filling a prescription, or a baker making a wedding cake, or even a store owner stocking items, and objecting to doing so.  We're talking about the slob at the counter beeping the thing with a scanner, almost completely tangental to the transaction.  This guy is refusing to cooperate,  afraid he's going to hell for being logged into the register when the laser beeps an adult thing.

In any case, I look forward to reading about his eventual child porn conviction or whatever.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So was this creep emboldened by the RvW ruling or is it just a wild coincidence?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: cretinbob: JW has some rules too, mostly along the lines of transfusion and IV fluids

Yes, I know. I had two Witness gfs (not at the same time) who were basically victims of child abuse. I have a sort of vendetta against the cult. But I digress.


I'm not saying you're wrong....
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Mugato: So was this creep emboldened by the RvW ruling or is it just a wild coincidence?


I've seen this garbage from pharmacists, but not cashiers till now.

Pharmacists should lose their license if they refuse to fill a prescription for a non-medical reason.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

dr_blasto: I've seen this garbage from pharmacists, but not cashiers till now.

Pharmacists should lose their license if they refuse to fill a prescription for a non-medical reason.


I never heard of either but yes, the pharmacist should lose their license and the clerk should get canned.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mugato: So was this creep emboldened by the RvW ruling or is it just a wild coincidence?


Probably.

Also, with COVID and the wingnut objections to vaccination, we've seen a rise in people inventing arbitrary religious objections to whatever they don't want to do, even when their refusal is clearly political and unrelated to whatever actual religion they might have had a year earlier.

I wonder if this has ushered in a movement where people are redefining the very concept of religion into something vague and flexible, invented on the spot as an excuse for the dickery of the moment.

Maybe it's also the recent hard right turn of religious groups, evolving into something more directly political, where the religion consists primarily of fighting a culture war.  But yes, they've probably taken RvW as a signal that they can be creeps out loud.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That is how things went in my little hometown in the 70s. It would have been immoral. We had lots of teenage pregnancies.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I was just thinking, bullets kill fetuses.  Are those no longer being sold anywhere?
 
TomFooolery [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The original source for the story, with a bit more detail.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I'd be driving some Walgreen's manager crazy if I were to follow my religious teachings on the job.

I was raised in a household where the "religion" was Irish paganism.  I wouldn't be able to ring up anything tangentially related to Christianity.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't ring me up? Fine. I'm walking out with the product.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mr. Clerk, I got your mom on the phone, she says says ring up the damn condoms she doesn't want any more accidents.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: I wasn't even supposed to be in today


decider.comView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Won't ring me up? Fine. I'm walking out with the product.


Bingo.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you won't ring them up, obviously you will have  a moral problem with calling the police when I just pocket them?
 
akallen404
‘’ 1 hour ago  

plecos: If they won't ring them up, they free, right? Ok then.


Literally this. Every time. Say it loud and make it clear.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The emphasis might be on THEIR and not on MORALS.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better buy them up now, before they're illegal.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always remember, the Puritans didn't leave England to escape religious persecution.  They left so they could freely persecute others
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What I do with my prescription anal beads is my own damned business.
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My dream job of working as a convenience store clerk can now become a reality, now that I don't have to sell cigarettes or lottery tickets.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pants full of macaroni!!: Better buy them up now, before they're illegal.


Condoms, or women?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happened before, surprised it took this long after they overturned RvW.

Expect to see more doctors refuse to prescribe birth control, or perform tubal ligations/vasectomies.

Just the next step to banning ANY family planning options other than abstinence.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on subbys morals, I'd sell nothing BUT those things.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HoratioGates: If you won't ring them up, obviously you will have  a moral problem with calling the police when I just pocket them?


much fun as this sounds, I am sure it is still considered theft.

I have been tempted to walk out of a store with an item when there were no employees on the floor to ring it up.  Even waited and looked for them.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I don't think Christians deserve to live. It's my closely-held belief. Go get your Ben-Gay and Q-Tips somewhere else."
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

syrynxx: I dont understand why Christians don't "heaven" themselves immediately.


Because they don't believe in any of it anymore than I do. But saying they do gets them into the circle of hate.

Worse than morons, the lot of them.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I don't give a farking shiat about your "religion", I'm a customer and if I want condoms, you better farking sell them to me.


I bet they think this SCOTUS wouldn't agree with you, and they could force the issue. I also bet they're right.

That's what we get for... more of us actually voting for the email lady rather than her opponent so our dumb anti-representative system installed him as POTUS (to install that lifetime majority SCOTUS majority) anyway. I mean, we had it coming! What with more of us voting for the OTHER PERSON LIKE THAT.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now, what about naming the brand of condom in the story so the vendors can have a nice contract discussion with Walgreens and Mr. Morals?

Is Mr. Morals acting in a slanderous manner given his opinion on the product?
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
A local Rite Aid has a cashier that won't ring up alcohol. I can tell the other cashiers are kind of fed up with being called to the front to ring out those purchases.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*John Corbett voice*

"Walgreens. At the corner of unhappy and unhealthy."
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"Just kidding, she was a nice married lady on vacation with her husband. Not that there's anything wrong with being a whore of Babylon!"

See, mine and your mom's pretty much ok.

Wait five or six months from now, the hetero of the proud boys, other fascists wannabes (bill o'Reilly has a pod cast again)
Then up in arms (joke) about paternity tests.
 
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Juche communism is best communism
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the scientologists to get in there and refuse to sell psychiatric medications.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: I don't give a farking shiat about your "religion", I'm a customer and if I want condoms, you better farking sell them to me.


"Sir, this is an Arby's."
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Waiting for their reaction when female employees refuse to sell boner pills to creepy-looking men.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Communist Middleschool Student: Juche communism is best communism


Username Marx the spot.
 
Displayed 50 of 89 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.