 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CP24 Toronto)   The Mayor Quimby defense: "That could be anybody's ass"   (cp24.com) divider line
15
    More: Sick, Release, video footage of a suspect accused, news release, public assistance, Sunday, video link of the suspect, Victim, Footage  
•       •       •

316 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 1:50 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Not a nudist, he's wearing shoes
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dad?
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Polling the Electorate?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

AlgaeRancher: Not a nudist, he's wearing shoes


And black dress socks.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What act?  Naked wasn't indecent of it's own?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
By the looks of his ass, I'd say he was Japanese.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Combustion: AlgaeRancher: Not a nudist, he's wearing shoes

And black dress socks.


Fancy nudist?

Maybe a banker or congressman trying to unwind
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Police say that that a female victim was sitting on a bench along a trail in the area of Mohagany Court and McClellan Way at around 6 p.m. on Saturday when the suspect emerged from a wooded area without any clothes.

It is alleged that the suspect approached the victim, committed an indecent act and then ran back into the forested area.

"He said now that he had my attention," the victim said, "he wanted to ask about my car's extended warranty. I have never been so offended."
 
olorin604
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Newspapers really need to realize that the modern imagination at hearing the words "an indecent act" will be orders of magnitude worse than whatever it turns out being.
 
anuran
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: What act?  Naked wasn't indecent of it's own?


The Italian Supreme Court once ruled that female nudity is not inherently obscene but that the male body "has the potential to become obscene at any moment."
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anuran: edmo: What act?  Naked wasn't indecent of it's own?

The Italian Supreme Court once ruled that female nudity is not inherently obscene but that the male body "has the potential to become obscene at any moment."


Just give it a moment, this has never happened to me before. Maybe tickle it a bit?
 
ecor1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How can anyone identify him if they blur out his ass?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

anuran: edmo: What act?  Naked wasn't indecent of it's own?

The Italian Supreme Court once ruled that female nudity is not inherently obscene but that the male body "has the potential to become obscene at any moment."


Tell me about it...

Fark user imageView Full Size


My dick gets hard when the wind blows...
 
Iggie
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Maybe the victim needs to get a glimpse of his tallywhacker in order to identify him?
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.