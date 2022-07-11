 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Missoulian)   Butte severed legs mystery leaves police, victim stumped   (missoulian.com) divider line
15
    More: Asinine, Police, 37-year-old Anaconda man, Montana men, B-SB law enforcement, availability of additional databases, DNA tests, DNA research, extensive search  
•       •       •

290 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Jul 2022 at 1:05 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The ultimate stocking stuffer
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been a hell of a firecracker, Lou.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Medical waste?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Couldn't leg it out?
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging mr Lynch, paging mr lynch.
No need for props.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

ProfessorTerguson: Paging mr Lynch, paging mr lynch.
No need for props.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
tasteme [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I have a theory. Their have been many people who have simply vanished into thin air. Perhaps a fold in the space-time continuum vanished a person years ago and we find half today, half tomorrow. All I know is if the freaky space-time fold thingie happens to me, i want my legs and torso to materialize separately at Disneyland. That is all.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm sure the case will be solved. Forensic science has made great strides.
 
pleasebelieve
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Still looking after 10 years?  Wow, this case really has some legs.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I'm sure the case will be solved. Forensic science has made great strides.


I am mildly surprised there hasn't been an identity.

But then again if this person wasn't an American citizen... but usually the cartels are more careful up here.
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
When somebody tells you that they're going to put their foot up in your butt, you don't really expect them to mean Butte, MT, do you?
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Andy Fairweather Low - Wide Eyed And Legless (Supersonic, 03.01.1976)
Youtube OV17FJdMHeg
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: I'm sure the case will be solved. Forensic science has made great strides.


These investigators seem hamstrung by something. Maybe they kneed more funding.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

yellowjester: [i.makeagif.com image 320x180]


It's Bob!
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.