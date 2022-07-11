 Skip to content
(Fark)   Time to plant the greens - at least for most people. Are you growing lettuce, or something more... entertaining? It's your Fark Gardening Thread for Tuesday July 12, 2022   (fark.com) divider line
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
which greens are we planting in July?
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
I'll go see how the oregano's doing, soon...ish

/ plenny rabbits, not enough sun
 
budawold [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 hours ago  
rabbits are cany fellows
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  

budawold: rabbits are cany fellows


They destroyed my sunflowers.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Blueberries.

So many.

Fark user imageView Full Size


The garden is doing well now that it's warmer
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Oregano and cilantro are growing like crazy.  It's a few days away from the first pick of shishiato peppers, which are a new favorite of mine.  And we've already harvested some sunsugar hybrid tomatoes which are just ridiculously sweet and good.
 
UngaBeat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Got my second strawberry! Whoohoo! Peppers coming in nicely. Brussels going well with a spray of insecticidal soap every few nights to kill off the cabbage moths. Got a touch of last-year's fusarium creeping in and gonna have to chem that up before it gets everything.

Herbs are doing well and been dehydrating them after a haircut. Some brown rust on one of the cukes and that's new.

Just learned I can use kale seeds to make mustard-like (mustard!). Been a pretty good year so far. Dreaded whiteflies are hard to control. No mammal probs but the electric fence is doing it's job at night I suspect.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
My shishiatos got filter pwned
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 hours ago  
Got a couple of these and some tomatoes going.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
I'd really like a green house, or a better garden.
But now, I just have containers on porch for herbage (Basil, Time, Oragano) to grab bit.
There's a road side market about 1/2 mile from us. And frankly it's far cheaper and less effort to get something that's basically 'fresh off the truck that day' for 3 bucks for a basket full of zucchini instead of growing it myself.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  

johnryan51: budawold: rabbits are cany fellows

They destroyed my sunflowers.


Did you by chance use anything to try to prevent the bunnies from getting to the sunflowers? I planted marigolds. So far, so good.

Fark user imageView Full Size


(yes, I need to weed)
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
The rabbits ate my lettuce. 😠
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  

BunkyBrewman: My shishiatos got filter pwned


Every time! I don't wanna pay FUs to have my peppers spelled right!!
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Picked a couple of zucchini out o my garden. Any bigger they would have been too big to do anything with.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size


Now I can put zucchini with it. LOL.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So many of the pollinators are gone this year... it's almost like it's hummingbirds and bumblebees here. It's insane... and disheartening.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Planted pinto beans and small butter beans. Never done bush type beans, so this should be interesting. Also, don't want to plant lettuce here during the summer heat. Makes it bitter.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I went out of town for a couple days and damned tobacco hornworms devastated my tomato plants. I don't use pesticides, I use a black light and scissors and cut up a few everyday.

The plants are still alive, but barren.

But the good news I've sauteed green peppers almost every other day! Yum!
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
purple tomatoes, caped gooseberries. The purple tomatoes are supposed to be black, but I'll take it. Maybe they need some more time...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CatRevenge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We ate our first eggplant yesterday in a lasagna.  It may be the only eggplant, though.  I haven't seen any other flowers.  Hmmmm

Black-eyed peas and cuke plants are growing like crazy.  So is my sweetie's cannabis, those girls are over 6 ft tall now.  Lordy.  I think she's going to have lots of friends in about 6-8 weeks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My place is a totally chaotic mix of plants that somehow coexist and I wouldn't even call it a garden. We're talking periwinkle, yucca, cantaloupes, roses, begonia, mountain laurel, magnolia, english ivy, poison ivy, blackberries, blueberries, yellow barrel cactus, japanese switchgrass, barley grass, pokeweed, dandelion, ferns, tiger lily, easter lily, wild alaskan rose, even effin chia. It's an absolute mess and if I hadn't broken my hip earlier I would have tended to this disaster but now I'm just sitting back like it's a botanical experiment just to see what happens when nature takes it's course.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mint, lavender, sage, thyme, mother of thyme, saffron, quinces, various flowers( pretty much all of which were donated by squirrels)
 
August11
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: johnryan51: budawold: rabbits are cany fellows

They destroyed my sunflowers.

Did you by chance use anything to try to prevent the bunnies from getting to the sunflowers? I planted marigolds. So far, so good.

[Fark user image image 692x692]

(yes, I need to weed)


Fark user imageView Full Size

I never start the season without a battalion of marigolds. Sugar rush peach peppers in the foreground, then garlic, then Thai peppers. Tomato house in the background.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My yellow squash are really coming on.  I'm going to pick one this evening to steam up with the green beans I picked over the weekend, and pair with some lamb chops.

I have a bunch of San Marzano tomatoes forming as well.  Can't wait to can those babies.  Cherokee tomatoes getting big, but the plants themselves aren't looking so hot.  One or two are nice and bushy, the others looking scrawny.  I'm going to get some fertilizer on them and some extra watering.

The rabbit came back and attacked my kohlrabi again.  I might be able to salvage a half-dozen of them.  Other greens are still producing well - I'll start making soup base by blanching them, grilling squash and onions, and then pureeing with turkey stock.

Eggplants are putting on height and flowering, knock on wood I'll actually get some this year.  Hope to see some fruit in the next week.  Sweet peppers and hot peppers too.  I've got a variety this year, instead of just Baltimore fish peppers.

And I am finally, finally close to getting my drip irrigation system done.  Had a breakthrough with the Rails code over the weekend, found some nice gem plugins for controlling one of the hardware pieces.  If all goes well, I'll have the whole thing running in simulation mode in the basement this week, and then can mount it in the garage over the weekend.  Need to fiddle with power supply stuff...

Oh, and I've been out picking black raspberries in my back yard and deep in the woods on a friend's property.  Got 14 quarts so far, turning some of those into liqueur.  Should be good picking for another week, but it was a dry June here so I won't be able to break my record of 50 quarts from a couple of years ago.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Uranus: purple tomatoes, caped gooseberries. The purple tomatoes are supposed to be black, but I'll take it. Maybe they need some more time...

[Fark user image 850x1133]


I've grown those before.  They'll get india-ink-colored when they are ready to pick.
 
August11
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Sugar rush peach peppers are my new favorite. I planted the seeds in trays around March 15. They went in the ground April 15 (a gamble in zone 6b). And I've been snacking on them for a month. Just an amazing variety. They have a little more heat than a jalapeño, but are uneven. I ate one that was way above. Yikes.
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
New potatoes harvested - delicious. Just finished the last of the strawberries - nicer than store bought. Plenty of onions now ready. Dwarf green beans ready in a few days. Tomato plants in full flower - hopefully fruiting soon. Apple tree is groaning under the weight of fruit this year thanks to lots of mulch and fertiliser. Blackberries coming thru, but very dry weather is impacting growth. Cabbages and cauliflowers are a write off - they are just food for every flying critter out there.
 
Honest Geologist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: [scontent-iad3-2.xx.fbcdn.net image 708x540]


Reminds me of the guy who went to the proctologist, who began his exam and found a leaf of lettuce protruding.

"Looks like we have a problem here."

"Oh, doc, that's just the tip of the iceberg."
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

budawold: rabbits are cany fellows


so are groundhogs. put four cauliflower plants in and the fat bastard got over the fence and ate them down to nothing. I don't even like cauliflower, but was growing it for my wife. and the (not so baby) rabbit is still eating the dill.

did get my first cucumber, zucchini, and green pepper. tomatoes should start to ripen any day. and right now I'm sitting on my porch watching a squirrel run across the fence looking at my back yard like it's a smorgasbord.

/I hate those bastards worst of all
//well - maybe not as much as I hate chipmunks during strawberry season
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

optikeye: I'd really like a green house, or a better garden.
But now, I just have containers on porch for herbage (Basil, Time, Oragano) to grab bit.
There's a road side market about 1/2 mile from us. And frankly it's far cheaper and less effort to get something that's basically 'fresh off the truck that day' for 3 bucks for a basket full of zucchini instead of growing it myself.


Ah but the point is the gardening activity itself, not the produce you get. That's just a side goal to the main reason for doing it - the mental and physical health benefits of growing stuff in soil.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: optikeye: I'd really like a green house, or a better garden.
But now, I just have containers on porch for herbage (Basil, Time, Oragano) to grab bit.
There's a road side market about 1/2 mile from us. And frankly it's far cheaper and less effort to get something that's basically 'fresh off the truck that day' for 3 bucks for a basket full of zucchini instead of growing it myself.

Ah but the point is the gardening activity itself, not the produce you get. That's just a side goal to the main reason for doing it - the mental and physical health benefits of growing stuff in soil.


Health, nothing.  Some of us just like having an excuse to cuss out rodents in the middle of the backyard.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A storm killed two of my zucchini plants and broke a branch with lots of cherry tomatoes. However, there was a lot of tornado damage about 15 miles north of here so I won't lament my losses too much.

Except that the remaining zucchini plant is not being pollinated, and something ate all the leaves off my big lush mint plant, which has never happened to me in all my years of growing mint. I cut it way back, maybe I'll get to use some in a few weeks. I am going to post a couple of sad pix from my phone.
 
lilistonic [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I taped up the tomato branch hoping to keep it alive for a little while but things look grim for it now! 
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here is The Mint That Was...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

erewhon the opinionated: optikeye: I'd really like a green house, or a better garden.
But now, I just have containers on porch for herbage (Basil, Time, Oragano) to grab bit.
There's a road side market about 1/2 mile from us. And frankly it's far cheaper and less effort to get something that's basically 'fresh off the truck that day' for 3 bucks for a basket full of zucchini instead of growing it myself.

Ah but the point is the gardening activity itself, not the produce you get. That's just a side goal to the main reason for doing it - the mental and physical health benefits of growing stuff in soil.


I used to shovel shait from horse stables to spread on my Dad's garden. I've done my time 'close to the soil' and water.....rowing out in a flat bottom boat on the fish pond to gather up dead fish from a fish kill and pile them in the compost heap. So, nope.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

meat0918: Blueberries.

So many.

[Fark user image 425x425]

The garden is doing well now that it's warmer


I'm up to 24 pints for the year.
 
