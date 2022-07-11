 Skip to content
(New Delhi TV)   Being that "assholiness" and "glorious leader" are already taken, Putin decides upon being called simply and most humbly "ruler". Boring story to the left, better job titles for Putin to the right   (ndtv.com) divider line
46
    More: News, Russia, Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Liberal Democratic Party, head of state, discussion stage, Vladimir Putin, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, Head of the regional parliament  
•       •       •

capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I kind of like "F*ckwit Prime" it has a nice ring to it and should market well with the other Autocratic scumbags out there.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Murderer
 
WickerNipple [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Fuhrer
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Führer



FTFY
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Defendant at a war crimes tribunal would be best.
 
Wanebo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Defendant at a war crimes tribunal Dragged dead through the streets of Moscow would be best.


FTFY
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

WickerNipple: Fuhrer


Führest.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Subatomic micrometer.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"Pakhan" seems appropriate

//Russian mafia equivalent of a don
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Master-Micropenis the Arch-farkwit Supreme
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Czar Nicholas Ii the Second.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fifthofzen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Whatever title he chooses is fine with me as long as it's preceded by "the late", or maybe "the recently deceased by way of erotic asphyxiation".
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How long until our local MAGA types start calling him that?
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putout.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stalter

Yes it's a portmanteau of two evil people.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Public urinal
 
uncoveror
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why not Czar?
 
Bondith
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Nizhnorski vorshnik.

/mock-Russian word meaning "eggbeater"
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He could be an X-Men supervillain, Tyranny Red. His superpowers could be meaningless death and cancer.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Putin on The Ritz
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JAGUART
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
if he keeps going, we'll be able to call Trump a "Putin" someday.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
At least they've made it clear they don't intend to govern, just rule.
 
flamingboard
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bondith
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They claim it's to get rid of filthy decadent Western words, but what are the odds it has something to do with the fact the position of President is constitutionally term-limited, but Ruler won't be?
 
extrafancy
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Orc Supreme
 
maybeyoushould [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How about Graveyard Mulch?
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
3 1/2 inches is not a 'ruler' Vlad.
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ozymandias.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bondith: They claim it's to get rid of filthy decadent Western words, but what are the odds it has something to do with the fact the position of President is constitutionally term-limited, but Ruler won't be?


Putin's already spit on the constitution once to keep power.  He'll just ignore it again like Xi is trying to.
 
philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Grand Douche?
 
nytmare
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Ruler it is. Thanks for not serving us the tea."
 
discrete unit [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Phoenix King" was already taken.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Dead A$$hole Vladimir Putin seems like a good match.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Putain.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bondith: They claim it's to get rid of filthy decadent Western words, but what are the odds it has something to do with the fact the position of President is constitutionally term-limited, but Ruler won't be?


He already fixed that for himself and has another 14 years he can be President before he has to change the constitution again. And considering this is just a proposed change of title, I imagine it would be like using find and replace on the constitution and legal code. The name would change, the job description would not.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"Late"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Supreme leader not available?

/
On a side note, if you have big plans term limits make that impossible.
//
But what if you still have big plans? A former mayor Nelson Wolff gets around the law by getting other jobs in San Antonio.
Nelson William Wolff (born October 27, 1940) is an American judge and Democratic politician from San Antonio, Texas. He represented Bexar County in the Texas House of Representatives from 1971 to 1973 and then the Texas Senate from 1973 to 1975. He served on the San Antonio City Council as the representative of District 8 and then as mayor of San Antonio from 1991[4] to 1995 and has been since 2001 the Bexar County Judge.

farking scumbag mother farker. Jfarkinda void all my votes to toss his out? Jfc. Fml.

fark Russia.  How about farkers like
Nelson Wolff? Voted out of office still in control of San Antonio!!!!!! fark u
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Kremlin spokestroll Dmitry Peskov said that Vladimir Putin has no position on this matter.

Sure he doesn't. We know you are lying. You're lips are moving.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Can't wait for the swearing in ceremony!
imfdb.orgView Full Size
 
zerkalo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Vozhd' still available
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Помічник тріщини повії
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ruler. Lmao.

You're going to get some American right wingers wet with that kind of talk.
 
Ol' Derpy Bastard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
высшая сука
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I am fond of "Deceased." And it is a real shame someone has not yet given him that title.
 
