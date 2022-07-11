 Skip to content
(AP News)   Biden administration reminds all U.S. hospitals they "must" provide abortion services if the life of the mother is at risk   (apnews.com) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Cool. Does this protect the doctor/nurses and woman involved from prosecution?
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
This will play well with the Fark Progs in the other threads whining about how Biden has done nothing about this at all
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?
 
djkutch [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?


You know you are at the wrong hospital. "Catholic" and the fetus armed with a wee assault rifle out front should have told ya.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?


No federal funds or Medicare payments?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

oldernell: Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?

No federal funds or Medicare payments?


And where in the "guidance" is that listed?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: oldernell: Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?

No federal funds or Medicare payments?

And where in the "guidance" is that listed?


In the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) itself. 

Under section 1866(a)(1)(I)(i) of the Act, a hospital that fails to fulfill its EMTALA obligations under these provisions may be subject to termination of its Medicare provider agreement which would result in the loss of Medicare and Medicaid payments. In addition, section 1867(d) of the Act provides for the imposition of civil monetary penalties on a hospital or physician who negligently violates a requirement of EMTALA under section 1867 of the Act.

Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) | CMS
Federal Register, Volume 77 Issue 22 (Thursday, February 2, 2012) (govinfo.gov)
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: Benevolent Misanthrope: oldernell: Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?

No federal funds or Medicare payments?

And where in the "guidance" is that listed?

In the Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) itself. 

Under section 1866(a)(1)(I)(i) of the Act, a hospital that fails to fulfill its EMTALA obligations under these provisions may be subject to termination of its Medicare provider agreement which would result in the loss of Medicare and Medicaid payments. In addition, section 1867(d) of the Act provides for the imposition of civil monetary penalties on a hospital or physician who negligently violates a requirement of EMTALA under section 1867 of the Act.

Emergency Medical Treatment & Labor Act (EMTALA) | CMS
Federal Register, Volume 77 Issue 22 (Thursday, February 2, 2012) (govinfo.gov)


Ah.  OK, looks lite there might be some consequences, which is good!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's good, but it only lasts as long as a Democrat is in the White House. They need to get some proper federal legislation through. Hopefully they get the turnout they need in the midterms.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This will play well with the Fark Progs in the other threads whining about how Biden has done nothing about this at all


Biden is steps ahead of Congress so far on several issues, but nothing was changed here. The administration just reminded people that, yes, the federal government still has laws about treating people who may have fatal complications, and that supersedes some crazy state BS.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hospitals: "don't care, had sex"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.


The only thing dumber tham putting employers in charge of healthcare is putting religious people in charge of it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.


I don't give a shiat what catholic hospitals have to say.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.


Were the rural areas going to vote for Biden anyway?
 
mechgreg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Giving birth has a greater than zero percentage that the mother could die. So all pregnancies means the mother's life is at risk. If you are going to fight over what at risk means you are just fighting over percentages of which you are ok with women dying for something they don't even want to do
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

giantmeteor: This will play well with the Fark Progs in the other threads whining about how Biden has done nothing about this at all


Or you can thank progressives for speaking up enough to finally spur Biden into action
 
vrax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
RWNJ states:  We will prosecute you for murder if you do this!
 
Codenamechaz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: giantmeteor: This will play well with the Fark Progs in the other threads whining about how Biden has done nothing about this at all

Or you can thank progressives for speaking up enough to finally spur Biden into action


Nah, they won't do that. According to this administration, demanding action is only what activists do, not "mainstream Democrats"
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?


We ship that doctor to a third world country that is predominately catholic so he can do as he pleases?

Just a suggestion.
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.


Catholic hospitals like Medicare payments though.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?


Don't go to a Catholic hospital.
 
Grimstrider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.


...then maybe those dumb farks would stop voting Republican at last.

Also, LOL, there are hardly any "rural" hospitals anyway.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to wind up with some grandstanding local constable in Missouri declaring that his law supersedes federal law and hauling some doctors and nurses off to jail. Fark this timeline.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus just base your argument and/or law on something else than something as flimsy as right to privacy and we wouldn't be here right now.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.

It's a start.

Expand the farking court to 13 seats.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God bless EMTALA.

I'll transport a thousand homeless people to a turkey sandwich if it means one person won't die preventably due to religious fundamentalism.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.


Then let them be sued for murder.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mechgreg: Giving birth has a greater than zero percentage that the mother could die. So all pregnancies means the mother's life is at risk. If you are going to fight over what at risk means you are just fighting over percentages of which you are ok with women dying for something they don't even want to do

The department said emergency conditions include "ectopic pregnancy, complications of pregnancy loss, or emergent hypertensive disorders, such as preeclampsia with severe features."


seems to me like the conditions have been made pretty clear to the folks involved.
 
Rhymes With Silver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's Catholic correct?

Careful Joe, or the man dressed in black won't say his magic words and turn piece of cardboard bread into part of a mystical being who's father lives beyond the stars.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.


Better just let those women die in agony, then.
 
Epicedion
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: Pocket Ninja: If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.

Were the rural areas going to vote for Biden anyway?


I think the larger point is that a bunch of people would die, regardless of who they vote for.

You may respond to this with "oh my, if it isn't the consequences of my actions."
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mechgreg: Giving birth has a greater than zero percentage that the mother could die. So all pregnancies means the mother's life is at risk. If you are going to fight over what at risk means you are just fighting over percentages of which you are ok with women dying for something they don't even want to do


This right here.

Abortion has a much better survival rate than pregnancy/childbirth. Especially when you ignore white women.
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Biden Administration's statement of existing law today is about nothing more than maintaining the false narrative that women's lives are in danger in order to appease his base.

So the Biden Admin telling hospitals they still have to save the life of a person in labor even if it means terminating the pregnancy that is threatening their life is in service of a "false narrative" that womens' lives are in danger.

Everybody got that?
 
Fu Manchu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too little too late.

Hijack the DNC.

Organize.  Boycott.

Take control back.
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  That sounds "pro life' to me.

Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.


Then I'd say they'll do just fine without Medicare funding.  Chump don't want no help, chump don't get no help.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Super Chronic: This is going to wind up with some grandstanding local constable in Missouri declaring that his law supersedes federal law and hauling some doctors and nurses off to jail. Fark this timeline.


Then you send in the National Guard, which we should already have been doing.

F*ck these fascist states. Wagging fingers ain't gonna cut it. Force is the only thing they understand, so give it to them.
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: If the Biden administration enforced EMTALA to punish a hospital that refused to perform an abortion, and that hospital lost its Medicare provider agreement as a result, that hospital would probably have to close. Or somehow turn entirely private. In rural areas, that would be devastating...people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances. This is already happening in some parts of the country. It's a good effort, and I applaud Biden for taking steps, but the GOP attack ads on this point will be brutal and will practically write themselves. I don't know that this particular battle in the larger war that's going in is winnable.


Most rural hospitals are already public hospitals in some form, relying heavily on federal money.

I'm sorry your argument holds no water.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess I should avoid hospitals and clinics for the next week or two if I don't want to be caught in any American Taliban jihadi crossfire.
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long does it take for Medicare and Medicaid funding to be diverted from a hospital? Months? Years, with appeals? How many women will die in the meantime?

It is as much as he can legally do, but I don't see this as much more than an idle threat for now. As it stands, if you value reproductive rights you need to live in a blue state. Red states are no longer safe places for women between puberty and menopause.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirGee: Lambskincoat: I would think Catholic hospitals don't give a shiat what Biden says.

Catholic hospitals like Medicare payments though.


Yeah. that'll last until the next session of the Calvinball Court.
 
brokenbiscuits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OgreMagi: Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?

We ship that doctor to a third world country that is predominately catholic so he can do as he pleases?

Just a suggestion.


So... Louisiana?

/ You go past Golden Meadow on highway 1 in Louisiana and tell me it isn't a third world country.
// I dare ya.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess this might work as a temporary stopgap until 12 months from now when the SCOTUS suddenly decides EMTALA is unconstitutional.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: Guess I should avoid hospitals and clinics for the next week or two if I don't want to be caught in any American Taliban jihadi crossfire.


Don't worry. You can just as easily be shot anywhere else, too.
 
AirGee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: How long does it take for Medicare and Medicaid funding to be diverted from a hospital? Months? Years, with appeals? How many women will die in the meantime?

It is as much as he can legally do, but I don't see this as much more than an idle threat for now. As it stands, if you value reproductive rights you need to live in a blue state. Red states are no longer safe places for women between puberty and menopause.


Literally they turn can turn off the remittance process overnight.

Don't ask me how I know.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kevinatilusa: Guess this might work as a temporary stopgap until 12 months from now when the SCOTUS suddenly decides EMTALA is unconstitutional.


The Supreme Court is illegitimate and ignoring them is the morally correct choice.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Jesus just base your argument and/or law on something else than something as flimsy as right to privacy and we wouldn't be here right now.


Right to privacy if flimsy?  Are you stupid?  Have you know clue how big of a deal the right to privacy is?

But I'll answer your question. How about women are not slaves so don't have to adhere your idiotic religious beliefs.  They are masters of their own bodies.  No one, not you not the government, and certainly not your imaginary invisible sky friend gets to tell them what to do.
 
soopey [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: .people would lose medical coverage completely unless they're willing to travel extreme distances


Isn't that what women seeking an abortion in some states now have to do after Roe was overturned?
 
shroom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Or else... what?  What happens when a Catholic doctor practicing at a Catholic hospital in Texas refuses to do it?


Termination sounds good.  No pun intended.  You're an orthodox Jew who doesn't want to serve ham?  Probably shouldn't take a job at Arby's.  Strangely, you don't hear Jews complaining about these things though.
 
