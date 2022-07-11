 Skip to content
(KCRA 3 Sacramento)   Come on in for your free slurpee and try not to get shot   (kcra.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Victim, 7-Eleven, Orange County, California, Police, Convenience store, Southern California, lone gunman.The shootings, The Victim  
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of 7-11 they had a 10 day promotion that their san antonio stores took 4 days to honor.  Fml.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are 1/2 dead at 4 7-11.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Thank you come again!

/if you live
 
Hots_Kebabs
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If I received a 'slurpee' instead of an Icee, I'd be pretty mad too.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It is unconscionable that the right to own guns is prioritized over our right not to be terrorized and murdered in public. What the f*ck, America?
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Thank you for coming, I'll see you in Hell
Youtube sFF8ky1GNZM
 
Trik
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Now, see this is why the Midwestern states should be giving California their water.
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

austerity101: It is unconscionable that the right to own guns is prioritized over our right not to be terrorized and murdered in public. What the f*ck, America?


How about blaming the parents that reared these monsters.
 
chewd
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Two people were killed and three wounded in shootings before dawn Monday at four 7-Eleven stores in Southern California and authorities said they were seeking a lone gunman in at least three of the shootings."

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
They musta taken the last of the cherry.

Man, this reminds me that I didn't get my free slurpee today.  My kids did.  I missed out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Wait, so you people think we should keep being murdered going while going about our lives? Your Funnies make no sense.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

austerity101: Wait, so you people think we should keep being murdered going while going about our lives? Your Funnies make no sense.


Sometimes people funny to agree with you if you made your point in an amusingly true way.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And at the end of the article, one suspect drove to a 2nd 7-Eleven for his second shooting.

The 7-Eleven Free Slurpee Day Serial Killer is out there!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No Slurpees in LA (lower alabama) and it sucks.

We have the cheap Circle K substitute.  Come on 7-11!  We're dying here!
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, at circle K...
Fark user imageView Full Size


Magical, time traveling phone booth shows up, not an American exercising "rights".
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: No Slurpees in LA (lower alabama) and it sucks.

We have the cheap Circle K substitute.  Come on 7-11!  We're dying here!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Trik: austerity101: It is unconscionable that the right to own guns is prioritized over our right not to be terrorized and murdered in public. What the f*ck, America?

How about blaming the parents that reared these monsters.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: austerity101: Wait, so you people think we should keep being murdered going while going about our lives? Your Funnies make no sense.

Sometimes people funny to agree with you if you made your point in an amusingly true way.


My statement wasn't meant to be amusing, but fair enough.

That said, it's a shooting thread, and those always bring out the dregs.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: No Slurpees in LA (lower alabama) and it sucks.

We have the cheap Circle K substitute.  Come on 7-11!  We're dying here!


Same here. The closest 7-11 to us is an hour away. When my DIL was pregnant, she made my son drive there a couple of times for the Coke Slurpee she was craving. Of course, he did  :)
 
