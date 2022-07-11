 Skip to content
(Redfin)   You, too, can float like a butterfly and sting like a bee   (redfin.com) divider line
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I like it.
 
chewd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size


Its the greatest hot tub of all time!
 
COVID19
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks good.
// am I missing something?
 
anuran
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
But whoever buys it is more likely to bloat like a butterball and sting like a flea
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
ssl.cdn-redfin.comView Full Size


So, as part of the "renovating" the owners did, did they purposely move the heavy bag somewhere you can't really hit it without it slamming into the wall?
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
And the punch of Ali.....
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

