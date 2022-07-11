 Skip to content
(The Desert Sun)   Why does Minnesota man want Californians to know they have lots of dynamite? Hmmm   (desertsun.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reader submissions

Fark user image
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

Fark user image
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why is the picture with the article a picture of the Mississippi river in New Orleans?
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.com
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Why is the picture with the article a picture of the Mississippi river in New Orleans?


First thing they found in a GIS for "Mississippi River"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Why is the picture with the article a picture of the Mississippi river in New Orleans?


Because when even when the water gets that far, it still belongs to Minnesota somehow.
 
pacified
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Let's get rid of all dams too
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This message brought to you by the Minnesota Tomato and Avocado Growers Association.
 
Trik
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
But, but, but, think of the California desert almonds, and their growers.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

JessieL: Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

[Fark user image 850x456]


Because every now and then some chucklefark in the west takes a look at Lake Superior and asks if they can't just build a 2,000 mile pipeline to bring all that beautiful water out to California.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
CALIFORNIANS!!! OOGA BOOGA!!!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Surprised that letter didn't go on to discuss the need to protect their precious bodily fluids.
 
ScottyShaps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Yeah...its not the cities that are using up water, its agriculture.

77% of all water usage in California is for farms and ranches, producing food to feed the rest of the country (who don't realize they can't live on corn, wheat, and soy beans alone).
 
jso2897
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: JessieL: Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

[Fark user image 850x456]

Because every now and then some chucklefark in the west takes a look at Lake Superior and asks if they can't just build a 2,000 mile pipeline to bring all that beautiful water out to California.


These are the same guys who wanted to get rid of the smog by putting big fans on top or the Hollywood Hills.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
 He has dynamite , We have the Kardashians ..
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Visiting the rivers & lakes in Minnesota be like

Fark user image
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Letter-writing guy who "hates Californians" probably voted for Reagan. Twice.
 
The Weary Optimist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: JessieL: Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

[Fark user image 850x456]

Because every now and then some chucklefark in the west takes a look at Lake Superior and asks if they can't just build a 2,000 mile pipeline to bring all that beautiful water out to California.


Yeah!  They can buy that Lake Superior water from Nestle like the rest of us.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Visiting the rivers & lakes in Minnesota be like

[Fark user image 480x360]


Uh, no. More like
Fark user image
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: JessieL: Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

[Fark user image 850x456]

Because every now and then some chucklefark in the west takes a look at Lake Superior and asks if they can't just build a 2,000 mile pipeline to bring all that beautiful water out to California.


Living in the west, among a lot of people deeply concerned about water, I never hear anyone here suggesting it as even a remote possibility. We know that the LA Aqueduct, Colorado River Aqueduct, and Central Arizona Project were tremendous engineering projects, just to move water from rivers that were already touching the destination states and available to tap at elevations higher that their end points.

Every time I see it come up, it's a panicked Midwesterner who believes Californians can magically pump hundreds of millions of gallons across the continental divide.

Fark user image
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Boy, And I thought everyone hated TEXAS
California has us beat by a long shot.

Except here on fark of course.
 
seanpaul.bobadilla
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I lived in Minnesota most of my life. When I was there even Republicans were liberal and we mildly disliked Iowa and Wisconsin because of various rivalries. California was thought of as amusing if anything. We were proud of our schools and prided ourselves on being nice and friendly.
I left in 2004 and god I'm glad I got out when I did. The place has become a nasty red state shiathole like the rest of the midwest. I feel sad for my numerous relatives in rural MN who are still there. Some have become Trumpers. Most are just confused about what the hell happened to their state.

Still. Go Vikings.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, third world problems.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.


Yeah, it's all uphill.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

JessieL: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: JessieL: Nobody is building a pipeline over the Rockies to steal water from the midwest.

I expect this fearmongering gets a lot of traction because the highest point in Minnesota looks like this and they have no concept of actual mountains.

[Fark user image 850x456]

Because every now and then some chucklefark in the west takes a look at Lake Superior and asks if they can't just build a 2,000 mile pipeline to bring all that beautiful water out to California.

Living in the west, among a lot of people deeply concerned about water, I never hear anyone here suggesting it as even a remote possibility. We know that the LA Aqueduct, Colorado River Aqueduct, and Central Arizona Project were tremendous engineering projects, just to move water from rivers that were already touching the destination states and available to tap at elevations higher that their end points.

Every time I see it come up, it's a panicked Midwesterner who believes Californians can magically pump hundreds of millions of gallons across the continental divide.

[Fark user image 850x561]


How much did that Lego set set you back?
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Making terroristic threats.

Ahem:
"25 CFR § 11.402 - Terroristic threats.
A person is guilty of a misdemeanor if he or she threatens to commit any crime of violence with purpose to terrorize another or to cause evacuation of a building, place of assembly or facility of public transportation, or otherwise to cause serious public inconvenience or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror or inconvenience."

Almost like this mouthy wanker WANTS a visit from those polite but very serious men in black suits.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
If they go looking for water any where they will probably go north not east.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.


both ways
 
Krazikarl [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

seanpaul.bobadilla: I left in 2004 and god I'm glad I got out when I did. The place has become a nasty red state shiathole like the rest of the midwest. I feel sad for my numerous relatives in rural MN who are still there. Some have become Trumpers. Most are just confused about what the hell happened to their state.


Um, what?

Minnesota is a blue state.  It didn't go to Trump either time.  It has the longest streak of going blue in presidential elections in the entire country (every other state went to Reagan in 84 and DC isn't a state).

The voting patterns in Minnesota have basically remained the same as always.  The Cities are very very blue.  Some of the most liberal people in Congress are still coming from districts like the 5th (currently Ilhan Omar).  The suburbs and most of the rural parts are red.  Duluth and the North Shore are blue.  That hasn't changed in a very long time.

I get that you'll have some people be louder about their politics nowadays, but Minnesota is basically what its always been.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I think that guy might have killed before, or at least needs you to know he is fine with it.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways


Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Desalinization is way better these days than it used to be.  About the only good thing the A-rabs have been a part of.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.


That's good thinkin'. We could use you on the team.
 
Lish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

HighlanderRPI: Visiting the rivers & lakes in Minnesota be like

[Fark user image image 480x360]


In rural MN it's not banjos, it's accordions.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

seanpaul.bobadilla: I lived in Minnesota most of my life. When I was there even Republicans were liberal and we mildly disliked Iowa and Wisconsin because of various rivalries. California was thought of as amusing if anything. We were proud of our schools and prided ourselves on being nice and friendly.
I left in 2004 and god I'm glad I got out when I did. The place has become a nasty red state shiathole like the rest of the midwest. I feel sad for my numerous relatives in rural MN who are still there. Some have become Trumpers. Most are just confused about what the hell happened to their state.

Still. Go Vikings.


I resemble this post
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.

That's good thinkin'. We could use you on the team.


Maybe we can boil the water at the bottom, let the steam rise all the way up the continental divide and recondense into water to flow down. Then you don't even need to pump the water up in the first place.
 
TwowheelinTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.


I think you just invented a perpetual energy machine!
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Krazikarl: seanpaul.bobadilla: I left in 2004 and god I'm glad I got out when I did. The place has become a nasty red state shiathole like the rest of the midwest. I feel sad for my numerous relatives in rural MN who are still there. Some have become Trumpers. Most are just confused about what the hell happened to their state.

Um, what?

Minnesota is a blue state.  It didn't go to Trump either time.  It has the longest streak of going blue in presidential elections in the entire country (every other state went to Reagan in 84 and DC isn't a state).

The voting patterns in Minnesota have basically remained the same as always.  The Cities are very very blue.  Some of the most liberal people in Congress are still coming from districts like the 5th (currently Ilhan Omar).  The suburbs and most of the rural parts are red.  Duluth and the North Shore are blue.  That hasn't changed in a very long time.

I get that you'll have some people be louder about their politics nowadays, but Minnesota is basically what its always been.


I don't think anyone told him about the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area when he lived there.
 
scanman61
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ScottyShaps: Yeah...its not the cities that are using up water, its agriculture.

77% of all water usage in California is for farms and ranches, producing food to feed the rest of the country (who don't realize they can't live on corn, wheat, and soy beans alone).


I think we could do without the almonds and farking alfalfa being grown in the desert.
 
Jack Sabbath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fine.  Suspend any product from being available in Minnesota.  Anything produced in the "sewer that is Los Angeles" can no longer be used in any form in Minnesota.

Cut off that state from the largest city in the 6th largest economy in the world.

Or just, you know, fark that guy in particular that done wrote that letter about his dynamite.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

TwowheelinTim: Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.

I think you just invented a perpetual energy machine!


We can't possibly fail!
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

pacified: Let's get rid of all dams too


Including on the Mississippi.

They're a pain in the ass.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ThomasPaineTrain: Krazikarl: seanpaul.bobadilla: I left in 2004 and god I'm glad I got out when I did. The place has become a nasty red state shiathole like the rest of the midwest. I feel sad for my numerous relatives in rural MN who are still there. Some have become Trumpers. Most are just confused about what the hell happened to their state.

Um, what?

Minnesota is a blue state.  It didn't go to Trump either time.  It has the longest streak of going blue in presidential elections in the entire country (every other state went to Reagan in 84 and DC isn't a state).

The voting patterns in Minnesota have basically remained the same as always.  The Cities are very very blue.  Some of the most liberal people in Congress are still coming from districts like the 5th (currently Ilhan Omar).  The suburbs and most of the rural parts are red.  Duluth and the North Shore are blue.  That hasn't changed in a very long time.

I get that you'll have some people be louder about their politics nowadays, but Minnesota is basically what its always been.

I don't think anyone told him about the Twin Cities Metropolitan Area when he lived there.


I'm still shell-shocked after moving from the East metro to the Northwest outer 'burbs. They're quite proud of their ex-president still.
 
robodog
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: KarmicDisaster: Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.

That's good thinkin'. We could use you on the team.

Maybe we can boil the water at the bottom, let the steam rise all the way up the continental divide and recondense into water to flow down. Then you don't even need to pump the water up in the first place.


Don't think that would work even if you used aerogel to insulate the entire pipeline =)
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

robodog: Uchiha_Cycliste: KarmicDisaster: Uchiha_Cycliste: TwowheelinTim: KarmicDisaster: KCinPA: Maybe I've missed something but has anyone even talked about building a water pipeline or aqueduct to California? It doesn't seem like it would work. Or be so costly that it wouldn't make sense.

Yeah, it's all uphill.

both ways

Oh you just need to make sure the water goes through hydroelectric turbines on the way back down and you can cover all the power costs to pump the water up. Easy peasy.

That's good thinkin'. We could use you on the team.

Maybe we can boil the water at the bottom, let the steam rise all the way up the continental divide and recondense into water to flow down. Then you don't even need to pump the water up in the first place.

Don't think that would work even if you used aerogel to insulate the entire pipeline =)


What if we super-heated the water, till it's just a hair away from splitting back into 0 and H?
 
