(CTV News)   Mother Nature: Fark these 28 cattle in particular   (regina.ctvnews.ca)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
28 nasty bloated cow corpses to deal with. Being those been brewing in the sun for a few days, it's going to be prutrid.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Merltech: 28 nasty bloated cow corpses to deal with. Being those been brewing in the sun for a few days, it's going to be prutrid.


I would like to think that the lightning cooled them to a nice medium-rare
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
lol good pic. Gotta love bloat and prolapse
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Dead cows never look dignified.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Sorry...
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: lol good pic. Gotta love bloat and prolapse


I was wondering why they looked inflated.  Could have done without you pointing out the prolapse.  I still have half a hot dog to eat.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Surf & Turf?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
And humanity follows its creatures into the darkness not all at once some hand-in-hand and summoned groups
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

foo monkey: SumoJeb: lol good pic. Gotta love bloat and prolapse

I was wondering why they looked inflated.  Could have done without you pointing out the prolapse.  I still have half a hot dog to eat.


Yeah but hot dog prolapse casing is mostly synthetic anyhow.

Mostly.
 
blodyholy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
1. They all appear to be lined up against a fence. Are we sure that Farmer Joe didn't turn up the power on the electric fence?

2. Ten or so years ago, on a clear and somewhat muggy night, not a cloud in the sky, the roommate at the time and I were startled awake by a VERY VERY large sound around 2 am. Investigated in our groggy state and went back to our respective rooms, finding nothing.

The next day, we realize the stove and microwave do not work, the TV has a giant line on the display and the air 'smells funny'. Talking with the neighbour, their central A/C and various appliances no longer work either.

Best we could surmise is that a bolt of heat lighting struck, nuking our stuff as it landed. Weirdest thing ever, and happy it was just a few appliances vs an entire A/C unit.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Looks like meat is back on the...ah, never mind.
 
drayno76
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FTA: "Darla, Glen's wife, said they are still in shock."

/giggle
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

drayno76: FTA: "Darla, Glen's wife, said they are still in shock."

/giggle


What a revolting turn of phrase.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: lol good pic. Gotta love bloat and prolapse


Bloat and Prolapse is the name of my Ayn Rand black metal band.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Dead cows never look dignified.


Look dignified:  No
Look delicious:  Yes
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's quite the front with LOTS of lightening.
From Alaska all the way down to Illinois (and probably further)
I wonder how often the Canadian Artic get thunderstorms?
A few bolts were recorded in the North West Territories on the Artic Ocean and a few in Nunavut.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Cows well done.

/ watch out for the chickens in 'copters
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Was a hedgehog also killed?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Well, those silly cows do push their luck sporting two lightning rod "horns" on their heads.
They kinda asked for it.
 
