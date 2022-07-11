 Skip to content
(Guardian)   American cruise ships headed to Alaska are taking advantage of lax Canadian environmental regulations in the waters of British Columbia and using it as a toilet bowl for toxic waste   (theguardian.com) divider line
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.


Good question. I'll have to look into that.

/Spoiler: I won't be looking into that
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not News. Also they occasionally pay token fines for dumping their shiat in Alaska waters.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While ships can decide whether to discharge at sea or within a port, most waste from scrubbers is dumped as it is generated.

So less like treating Canadian waters like a toilet bowl, and more like constantly pooping as they sail up and down the coast.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.


Just wait
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We deserve what ever 🌎 does to us.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lax Fark moderation once again approves a paywall website story...
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"a spokesperson for Transport Canada said: "Canada is among the countries with the most stringent requirements for these types of discharges in the world.""

If it's less stringent than the US then the requirements are completely 💩.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cruise ships and 99% of their staff are not from America.  Their services and all the trash  originates there.
 
0z79
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.


Because they didn't feel the need to regulate it? Because they thought common decency would keep people from doing that kind of stuff?

Joke's on them.. Corporations HAVE no decency.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any actual US ships that are actually registered in the US? Seems a lot of ships are registered in 3rd-world sh*tholes for their lax/nonexistent laws, allowing ship operators to avoid paying US taxes as well as disregard US laws.
 
patcarew
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does the city of Victoria, BC still dump untreated sewage into the ocean? Because if so, the cruise ships are just a drop in the poop bucket.
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Cruise ships and 99% of their staff are not from America.  Their services and all the trash  originates there.


I'm really not sure what the argument is here. The cruise ships full of Americans, doing a cruise from America to America, isn't American?  "Ta da, you can't touch me, I'm a foreign flagged vessel?"
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: "a spokesperson for Transport Canada said: "Canada is among the countries with the most stringent requirements for these types of discharges in the world.""

If it's less stringent than the US then the requirements are completely 💩.


The article is likely misleading as hell. It is the guardian.

First the reason the rule is so stringent in Alaska waters is because that far up it's too cold and most ships and compact toilets have turd burners.

Second, this higher obviously needed standard has unintentionally created an incentive and possibly need to dump it and in area that is becoming a problem.

Third the article makes it out like Cruise ships are dumping raw poo. That isn't the case anymore for new ships. They have on board treatment and you can tour and see it. It is the older and smaller lines (read retiring boomer only ships) only doing that still.

Now, it does take keeping a foot up their ass because they will totally do I didn't see that if they can and install a magic pipe.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, finally revenge on Victoria and Vancouver not joining the US instead of Canada when they had the choice. Eh?
 
starsrift
‘’ 1 hour ago  

patcarew: Does the city of Victoria, BC still dump untreated sewage into the ocean? Because if so, the cruise ships are just a drop in the poop bucket.


Nah there was a big foofaraw about them building a treatment plant.

Yeah, that was a bit critical in the hippo way.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Ha ha. Take that, Canada. You desolate wasteland of lawless environmental regulations. You deserve no less.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: Boo_Guy: "a spokesperson for Transport Canada said: "Canada is among the countries with the most stringent requirements for these types of discharges in the world.""

If it's less stringent than the US then the requirements are completely 💩.

The article is likely misleading as hell. It is the guardian.

First the reason the rule is so stringent in Alaska waters is because that far up it's too cold and most ships and compact toilets have turd burners.

Second, this higher obviously needed standard has unintentionally created an incentive and possibly need to dump it and in area that is becoming a problem.

Third the article makes it out like Cruise ships are dumping raw poo. That isn't the case anymore for new ships. They have on board treatment and you can tour and see it. It is the older and smaller lines (read retiring boomer only ships) only doing that still.

Now, it does take keeping a foot up their ass because they will totally do I didn't see that if they can and install a magic pipe.


Tl;dr lol @ turdburners
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

starsrift: maxandgrinch: Cruise ships and 99% of their staff are not from America.  Their services and all the trash  originates there.

I'm really not sure what the argument is here. The cruise ships full of Americans, doing a cruise from America to America, isn't American?  "Ta da, you can't touch me, I'm a foreign flagged vessel?"


Cruise ships that are flagged in another country can't do a 'point to point' USA cruise from one USA city to another. So even a Alaskan cruise that leaves from Seattle will make a pit stop in Canada.

They basically have to touch base in another country...just for a bit to keep their flagged license instead of being subject to US law for transportation in the USA.

So most every cruise in the USA will have a 'private island' that's in another country they touch base at for a few hours to do 3 day weekender cruises. Same with Alaskan Cruises and Canada.
So, all passengers have to a "Star ID" or other USA proof of citizenship to cruise.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: "a spokesperson for Transport Canada said: "Canada is among the countries with the most stringent requirements for these types of discharges in the world.""

If it's less stringent than the US then the requirements are completely 💩.


Ships are supposed to dump in port. But it's expensive. So they dump in the ocean before they get to port and ... The rules we have are not enforced.

Yeah that's one reason why there's only one beach left with a low enough ecoli counts to swim at.

Also remember up until a couple years ago Victoria and Esquimalt were dumping their whole cities' shiat directly into the ocean untreated.

Canada not as developed as you think.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: Intrepid00: Boo_Guy: "a spokesperson for Transport Canada said: "Canada is among the countries with the most stringent requirements for these types of discharges in the world.""

If it's less stringent than the US then the requirements are completely 💩.

The article is likely misleading as hell. It is the guardian.

First the reason the rule is so stringent in Alaska waters is because that far up it's too cold and most ships and compact toilets have turd burners.

Second, this higher obviously needed standard has unintentionally created an incentive and possibly need to dump it and in area that is becoming a problem.

Third the article makes it out like Cruise ships are dumping raw poo. That isn't the case anymore for new ships. They have on board treatment and you can tour and see it. It is the older and smaller lines (read retiring boomer only ships) only doing that still.

Now, it does take keeping a foot up their ass because they will totally do I didn't see that if they can and install a magic pipe.

Tl;dr lol @ turdburners


Dirty Jobs showed me the glory of Alaskan Turd Burners. Apparently it's a guys job to go around the national parks, collect your turds, and burn them with basically a clay oven and gas powered leaf burner. It's so big the two jobs he worked on where attached to turd burning.

All because your turds will just kind of stick around till some rangers need them for warmth while doing a scouting beyond the wall.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

patcarew: Does the city of Victoria, BC still dump untreated sewage into the ocean? Because if so, the cruise ships are just a drop in the poop bucket.


Nope they finally fixed that
https://www.crd.bc.ca/project/capital-projects/mcloughlin-point-wastewater-treatment-plant
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.


Drew has been a guest on the JOCO cruises. Along with Will Wheaton.
It's kinda a geek/gamer cruise...with Drew and Wheaton.

https://jococruise.com/2023overview/
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What they're doing is wrong, but if it's legal, then they're not the actual problem.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.


Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.
 
whidbey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.


And your poop.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

And your poop.


So, tell us what you like? Is it just staying at home with the PS5 and occasionally swabbing yourself down with a wet towel, between Cheeto snack packs?
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
All the engineering for that massive ship and all they can figure to do with the shiat is pump it out to the ocean
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I was so hoping this would get posted.
If The Canucks are so worried about this, why aren't they more concerned about the ton of garbage that the GTA is dumping all over Michigan.
Go fark yourselves, and landfill your own garbage.
 
jmr61
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.


SOOOOOOOOOOOOO  edgy.

Stop not liking what I like.

Or not, I don't give a shiat.
 
whidbey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

jmr61: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

SOOOOOOOOOOOOO  edgy.

Stop not liking what I like.

Or not, I don't give a shiat.


Hey, someone agreed with me here.  Take it up with them.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

And your poop.


I mean, bonus? Have you ever traveled internationally and wished a toilet was easily accessible? I'm literally traveling internationally with a crapper right there.

Which is especially important if you get Norovirus on the cruise.
 
whidbey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

And your poop.

I mean, bonus? Have you ever traveled internationally and wished a toilet was easily accessible? I'm literally traveling internationally with a crapper right there.

Which is especially important if you get Norovirus on the cruise.


[first world problems.jpg]
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

inner ted: All the engineering for that massive ship and all they can figure to do with the shiat is pump it out to the ocean


Actually, most is 'saved' onboard. as most cruises stay within waters that don't allow that.
However they can dump 'treated' swage in international waters. And outside of reef areas. By treated, it means it's been chopped up mixxed with seawater...then pumped and dumped.

Also, where do you think your poop goes when you poop at home? The toilet you use isn't a magical gateway to another dimension that wisks away your poop to a special happy place.
Most of your poop gets dumped in a nearby river or holding pond and then dumped in a nearby river after it's treated and 'reached fullness'
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
This calls for the Bill Burr cruise ship strategy.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

whidbey: jmr61: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

SOOOOOOOOOOOOO  edgy.

Stop not liking what I like.

Or not, I don't give a shiat.

Hey, someone agreed with me here.  Take it up with them.


It was me. I'm pro environment and anti people.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

optikeye: whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

And your poop.

So, tell us what you like? Is it just staying at home with the PS5 and occasionally swabbing yourself down with a wet towel, between Cheeto snack packs?


I mean, he can do that on a ship too.
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.one


looks like we found the one thing that the USA is slightly better than Canada at
 
Klyukva
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Intrepid00: whidbey: Every time I see one of those ships go by, I can't help but think of all the suckers who actually signed up to give them money.

Knock yourself out.

Yes, what a terrible deal. It's my transportation, food, and hotel in one price.

And your poop.

I mean, bonus? Have you ever traveled internationally and wished a toilet was easily accessible? I'm literally traveling internationally with a crapper right there.

Which is especially important if you get Norovirus on the cruise.

[first world problems.jpg]


Needing a clean place to shiat is also a third world problem.
 
pacified
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Every cruise ship should be sunk,
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I'm banned from cruise ships.  I don't know why they even call it a poop deck...
 
starsrift
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

optikeye: starsrift: maxandgrinch: Cruise ships and 99% of their staff are not from America.  Their services and all the trash  originates there.

I'm really not sure what the argument is here. The cruise ships full of Americans, doing a cruise from America to America, isn't American?  "Ta da, you can't touch me, I'm a foreign flagged vessel?"

Cruise ships that are flagged in another country can't do a 'point to point' USA cruise from one USA city to another. So even a Alaskan cruise that leaves from Seattle will make a pit stop in Canada.

They basically have to touch base in another country...just for a bit to keep their flagged license instead of being subject to US law for transportation in the USA.

So most every cruise in the USA will have a 'private island' that's in another country they touch base at for a few hours to do 3 day weekender cruises. Same with Alaskan Cruises and Canada.
So, all passengers have to a "Star ID" or other USA proof of citizenship to cruise.


I just... I mean, do you have a meaningful point here or are you just joining the legalese of obfuscating what happens?

Don't get me wrong, I'm all LOL at all the responses saying "Hahaha that country doesn't legalize things like ours does so it's okay to break what we recognize as good rules while we're there", but I'm really not following you here.
 
scalpod
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: because Canada's federal dumping regulations are less stringent than the US laws

WTF Canada?  How is this even possible, we don't regulate shiat here.


Based on the article, it sounds like they don't regulate shiat there either and that's sort of the whole point.
 
scalpod
‘’ less than a minute ago  

waxbeans: We deserve what ever 🌎 does to us.


Weekend Update: Mother Earth on Climate Change - SNL
Youtube 1Gq22w_NfLc


"Momma gonna kill you DEAD..."
 
