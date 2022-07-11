 Skip to content
(AP News)   The State Lottery: Where Everybody Wins   (apnews.com) divider line
33
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Actual odds of winning 1 in 380 million
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oooh oooooohhhh... now do the one where most of the sports gambling revenue comes from!

Do that next!
 
thermo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
thanks for the reminder! I need to get Mega Millions tickets!
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On giant billboards advertising lottery around here, they have a small disclaimer on the bottom that read "lottery games should not be played for investment purposes."

Well stop pushing the farking lottery on desperate people then!
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It might be stupid to play the lottery but it'd also stupid to get up every morning and go to work
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you're dumb enough to play you deserve to be fleeced. Well, except for me. You see, I've got a system...
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why don't you win the lottery, too?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget casinos. Vegas casinos can be depressing enough, but random state casinos are filled with people who have no business betting money on anything.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: On giant billboards advertising lottery around here, they have a small disclaimer on the bottom that read "lottery games should not be played for investment purposes."

Well stop pushing the farking lottery on desperate people then!


Well, except for the flawed lotteries that investment group used to exploit.  I think those have all been patched, tho.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
T Baggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before state lotteries, criminal organizations ran numbers rackets, which also disproportionately took money from poors and dumbs. It's going to happen either way, and the prison industry's thirst for growth would fuel a war on lotteries if states reverted to criminal lotteries.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I fear for the health and well-being of the Obvious tag here.
 
Chromium_One
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Karma Chameleon: It might be stupid to play the lottery but it'd also stupid to get up every morning and go to work


Varies if it's more or less stupid than just staying home.
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 668x374]


FTFA: Black people spent on average nearly five times as much as white people.

Maybe he should?
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It keeps 11 writers employed so how bad can it be?
 
olorin604
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Don't forget casinos. Vegas casinos can be depressing enough, but random state casinos are filled with people who have no business betting money on anything.


Went with a friend to the riverboat in Booneville, Missouri. It was the saddest most depressing place I have been in a while. Reeked of desperation more than the strip club on a Tuesday.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

olorin604: stuhayes2010: Don't forget casinos. Vegas casinos can be depressing enough, but random state casinos are filled with people who have no business betting money on anything.

Went with a friend to the riverboat in Booneville, Missouri. It was the saddest most depressing place I have been in a while. Reeked of desperation more than the strip club on a Tuesday.


Hey, they have a really good lunch buffet deal on Tuesday. I never even got sick from the shrimp salad, and Sapphire's c-section scar is healing up nicely.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: Autoerotic Defenestration: [Fark user image 668x374]

FTFA: Black people spent on average nearly five times as much as white people.

Maybe he should?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

olorin604: stuhayes2010: Don't forget casinos. Vegas casinos can be depressing enough, but random state casinos are filled with people who have no business betting money on anything.

Went with a friend to the riverboat in Booneville, Missouri. It was the saddest most depressing place I have been in a while. Reeked of desperation more than the strip club on a Tuesday.


Cruise ship casino slots are so damn depressing.
 
CCNP
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The lottery is a tax on people who don't understand math.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

CCNP: The lottery is a tax on people who don't understand math.


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Contrabulous Flabtraption: CCNP: The lottery is a tax on people who don't understand math.

[frinkiac.com image 640x480]


I still did an office pool because it would kind of been fun to watch the boss panic when we would still need to work anyway.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I love these threads...

"The Lottery is a tax on the poor and stupid!   Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to buy a $6.00 cup of coffee."
 
jtown
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: I love these threads...

"The Lottery is a tax on the poor and stupid!   Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to buy a $6.00 cup of coffee."


At least they get a nickel's worth of coffee.  :D
 
Subtonic
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

PR Deltoid: I love these threads...

"The Lottery is a tax on the poor and stupid!   Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to buy a $6.00 cup of coffee."


You better not bring up my avocado toast addiction.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

CCNP: The lottery is a tax on people who don't understand math.


Oh, gosh. Did you just make that up by yourself? It's a real knee-slapper, I'm telling you.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: Don't forget casinos. Vegas casinos can be depressing enough, but random state casinos are filled with people who have no business betting money on anything.


when I was in HS I would go to the horse track at The Meadowlands in NJ, just outside NYC. man, you want to see depressing - guys in nice clothes, grown men, crying openly because they lost their entire pay check; guys who just pissed away the rent money, et cetera. cured me of a gambling habit.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
This has been known since these lotteries were started. This is not science, it's just common sense.

Who decided real money should be spent on this?

Oh ...
 
genner
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jtown: PR Deltoid: I love these threads...

"The Lottery is a tax on the poor and stupid!   Now, if you'll excuse me, I'm off to buy a $6.00 cup of coffee."

At least they get a nickel's worth of coffee.  :D


AND cream and sugar.
I bet there's a whole dimes worth of stuff in there.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wait until you find out that the original idea of using these proceeds to help the poor was usurped by the wealthy.
They talked like needy people would get more help because of the lottery, instead the politicians took away old funding from already present services and swapped in the lottery funds. They then moved that older funding to their rich friends.
 
CCNP
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: CCNP: The lottery is a tax on people who don't understand math.

Oh, gosh. Did you just make that up by yourself? It's a real knee-slapper, I'm telling you.


I'm really sorry about your retirement plan kid.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Half of Americans earn around $15 an hour or less. They aren't getting real vacations and any other luxury. I don't blame people like that for spending a couple bucks and hope for better. Our Democrats and Republicans work hard to make sure that never happens for the lower classes.
 
PR Deltoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Wait until you find out that the original idea of using these proceeds to help the poor was usurped by the wealthy.
They talked like needy people would get more help because of the lottery, instead the politicians took away old funding from already present services and swapped in the lottery funds. They then moved that older funding to their rich friends.


In Michigan, all lottery proceeds have gone to fund public schools, including unclaimed jackpots.

And the public school system pisses it away with its usual aplomb.
 
