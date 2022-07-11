 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Some lucky people have a beach made of sand. Others make do with concrete   (theguardian.com) divider line
12
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Concrete has its place, but it's not everyplace
 
WhackingDay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doesn't a beach, by definition, need to be near some kind of water?
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Give it enough time and even concrete will turn to sand.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Concrete castles are more durable than sand castles.

But probably more likely to sink into a swamp.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Give it enough time and even concrete will turn to sand.


And conversely...

/sandstone
 
kb7rky
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Pretty good article ;)
 
scanman61
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
And some make due with steel
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Chicago has miles of sandy beaches, but north of Oak Street Beach and North Avenue Beach is this:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


/ Lotsa good memories
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Give it enough time and even concrete will turn to sand.


A large component of concrete is sand, so it would stand to reason.....
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: north of Oak Street Beach and North Avenue Beach


North of Oak, south of North

Stupid preview
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
That first picture is awesome.
 
fatassbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well, I mean, castles made of sand slips into the sea eventually, soo...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.