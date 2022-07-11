 Skip to content
(Guardian)   "The Sting" re-enacted, but with cricket, not horse racing, and with a cast of Indians instead of Paul Newman   (theguardian.com) divider line
Daniel Boone's Farm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of the funniest stories I have ever read.  And while it sucks gamblers were duped I remember at the start of the pandemic reading about a Russian gang scamming people worldwide on a fake ping pong league so turnabout is fair game.
 
blacknite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given how widely popular IPL is, I'm impressed people fell for it.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice work!
 
Baloo Uriza
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So some Indian day laborers got to play some televised cricket and some Russians were separated from their money?  I'm sorry, but where's the crime in this exactly?
 
Udder Discharge
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I'm kinda expecting Jeremy Beadle to rise from his grave

But, otherwise, although scamming is a vile business, it's nice to see someone really put the work in.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

blacknite: Given how widely popular IPL is, I'm impressed people fell for it.


what is the difference in popularity inside and outside India though?
 
TheGreenMonkey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm pretty impressed by this.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As long as it still had that bumpin soundtrack.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The incredible part of it has to be that the whole thing was televised.  Imagine that I show you a "professional" baseball game, but the players are a bunch of day laborers I rounded up from the parking lot of the Home Depot.  You don't suppose that you wouldn't notice that the pitcher's fastball is all of about 40 mph and the batter holds the bat by the fat end and wonder exactly how this was some sort of elite pro league?  Now, I get that gamblers often don't know squat about what they're gambling on, so maybe I'll give that one a pass.  Maybe.

But I have watched enough sports to know the visual language of a television broadcast, even if I don't know anything about the sport.  Cutaways to whole-field views, closeups of fans, reverse angles -- all are standard parts of a broadcast, designed to convey the grandeur of the undertaking.  Even the most pisspot community access tv coverage of local high school field hockey follow the same formula as best they can.  I have to think I'd notice pretty quickly that there was only one or two camera angles at this supposed "premier" league, or that they never showed more than a fraction of the whole venue.

Still, hell of a scam.  Bravo, gentlemen.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The hilarious thing, at least to me, is the absolutely awful standard of play shown in the clip.  It was like elementary school level stuff.  And the players were wearing clothes without logos and the cheapest gear they could find, on a pitch that looked like it was in someone's backyard.  Anyone who'd seen even a minute's play in the real IPL would have known this was fake.  There really is a sucker born every minute.

/also, they went through all this trouble for a whopping $4,000!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Given how widely popular gambling is, I'm impressed more people didn't fall for it.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
This is a screen grab of the stream. The fact that anyone thought this was a "Premier" level event is pretty wild.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Third Man [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yep, exactly what Uzzah said!
 
Reverend J
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: This is a screen grab of the stream. The fact that anyone thought this was a "Premier" level event is pretty wild.

[Fark user image image 159x150]


That pitch looks a bit...dry.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Soon to be a quickly made movie. And lots of dancing.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The hilarious thing, at least to me, is the absolutely awful standard of play shown in the clip.  It was like elementary school level stuff.  And the players were wearing clothes without logos and the cheapest gear they could find, on a pitch that looked like it was in someone's backyard.  Anyone who'd seen even a minute's play in the real IPL would have known this was fake.  There really is a sucker born every minute.

/also, they went through all this trouble for a whopping $4,000!


encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size

The Russian gamblers
 
Pfighting Polish [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I sometimes rail on folks in the Milwaukee Brewers fans groups I'm a part of on social media who buy fake jerseys made in China or wherever because the spacing of the players' name on the back is a little off, or the numbers are a little too low, or whatever. I'm very OCD visually and when I see that stuff being wrong, I pick it up right away. This takes that to a whole new level.

Protip: If you don't know the sport well enough to be able to identify whether or not the broadcast is real or fake ... maybe you shouldn't be risking money on it. Just a thought.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Third Man: The hilarious thing, at least to me, is the absolutely awful standard of play shown in the clip.  It was like elementary school level stuff.  And the players were wearing clothes without logos and the cheapest gear they could find, on a pitch that looked like it was in someone's backyard.  Anyone who'd seen even a minute's play in the real IPL would have known this was fake.  There really is a sucker born every minute.

/also, they went through all this trouble for a whopping $4,000!


I bet it was fun, though. I'd watch a comedy based on this
 
