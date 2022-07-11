 Skip to content
(Pix11)   NYC's safety plan in case of nuclear attack unveiled. Surprisingly tuck your head between your legs and yelling 'Oh shiat' not mentioned   (pix11.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Duck and cover.  Duh.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay inside? But what if you want to die outside?
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jump up into the air ten feet and scatter yourself in all directions.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would think the safest place to be during a nuclear attack against NYC would be anywhere that's not in NYC
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, is there something we should be concerned about?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Sun Is Burning
Youtube -FySFvQoapU
 
olorin604
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actual plan, at first notification of attack clog all roadways trying futility to evacuate.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's a great plan. But, unfortunately, it involves escaping to New Jersey."

"We're boned"
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely

It might be unlikely within the next week per two, but it's very likely within the next 100 years.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Duck and cover.  Duh.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to NYC populace: You're FARKED!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find a sturdy wall and a piece of wood so you can strike a pose that makes a blast shadow that leaves them thinking you had an enormous penis.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So between whose legs do I tuck my head?
 
greggerm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice to see WPIX Channel 11 is living up to the memory of my childhood when it was one of the few cable TV "superstations" which was good for cartoons and little more.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greggerm: Nice to see WPIX Channel 11 is living up to the memory of my childhood


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
::: Fallout song ::: Atomic Cocktail - The Slim Gaillard Quartette
Youtube LzBysft2d6c
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Duck and cover.  Duh.


Everyone should stock up on elementary school desks. Those things are nigh indestructible.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BeotchPudding: Note to NYC populace: You're FARKED!

[Fark user image 850x438]


And Long Island gets a CRAPLOAD of fallout.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

houstondragon: Sin_City_Superhero: Duck and cover.  Duh.

Everyone should stock up on elementary school desks old refrigerators Those things are nigh indestructible.


FTFY
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You have about 33 minutes from launch to explosion. About the only thing you could do is find a basement, hunker down and hope you aren't in the blast radius.
 
anuran
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oblig
thirdmindbooks.comView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: houstondragon: Sin_City_Superhero: Duck and cover.  Duh.

Everyone should stock up on elementary school desks old refrigerators Those things are nigh indestructible.

FTFY


I still firmly believe that everything after the bomb went off was a fever-dream that Indy was having as he was dying of acute radiation poisoning, locked inside of a partially crushed refrigerator.

It's literally the only saving-grace for the character really.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They really should balance this with some good news, like how much improvement can be expected in Newark.
 
darch
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: Note to NYC populace: You're FARKED!

[Fark user image 850x438]


Positive: my hometown is JUST outside of the blast radius.

Negative: my current town is literally across the river from Manhattan.

Boned either way.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Remember to stay tuned, on your device that will be bricked by EMP.
 
Stibium
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
It's a mild heat, you'll be alright to ignore it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

olorin604: Actual plan, at first notification of attack clog all roadways trying futility to evacuate.


Nope. Get to GCT and take the first train out. MTA has already got a contingency plan. They used it on 9/11
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The amazing plan: stay inside and await further instructions.

The further instructions are: die very quickly, or die very slowly.

Your helpful government at work for you!
 
jso2897
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I'd rather disappear in a flash of light in a big city than spend two weeks dying with all my skin sloughing off in the sticks.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At one time in the 50's, there was a whole nationwide network of large underground bunkers for citizenry to pack into.

I imagine they're all either decomissioned or gone completely now. There's no escaping the doom.
 
TWX
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You have about 33 minutes from launch to explosion. About the only thing you could do is find a basement, hunker down and hope you aren't in the blast radius.


I think the point of duck-and-cover was lost on people.

It's obvious that if you're in the atomic fireball, duck-and-cover isn't going to do anything to help you.  If you're too close to the nuclear reaction and you're irradiated, duck-and-cover isn't going to do anything to help you.  If you're in the zone of intense thermal radiation (ie sunburn++, the infamous ghost shadows from the Japanese bombings and lampooned in Terminator 2 as Sarah Connor is clinging to the chain-link fence) then duck-and-cover won't help you.

Where it will help is if you're in the periphery of it, far enough from the immediate effects of fireball, thermal radiation, nuclear radiation, where being struck by blown debris, a collapsing ceiling, or glass shards will hurt you.  It might prevent you from having your skull fractured or your flesh lacerated to where you're now a casualty out of simple injury, same as you'd incur from a tornado, or a hurricane, or an earthquake.  Except now you're fighting for medical services against people who've been irradiated, so you are now both injured and being secondarily irradiated instead of fleeing the area as soon as it's safe to do so.

Don't get me wrong, you still might be more irradiated than you realize, and you still might die from radiation exposure or have to contend with radioactive zombies trying to crack your skull open to feast on your brain other victims, possibly violently struggling to survive themselves, but you'll fare better if you're not concussed or seriously bleeding.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: You have about 33 minutes from launch to explosion. About the only thing you could do is find a basement, hunker down and hope you aren't in the blast radius.


I think I'd rather be in the blast radius
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Stibium: It's a mild heat, you'll be alright to ignore it.


If they nuke Vegas, at least it will be a dry heat.
 
darch
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: At one time in the 50's, there was a whole nationwide network of large underground bunkers for citizenry to pack into.

I imagine they're all either decomissioned or gone completely now. There's no escaping the doom.


As a kid, I was sent to an ecological camp at Fort Hancock in Sandy Hook, NJ. Now for an imaginative kid like me who watched the news more than cartoons and was HYPER aware of the Cold War happening in my world, walking through the abandoned concrete bunkers and fortifications was SUPER creepy.

Thanks Mom!!
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
FTA:

Fark user image


Here's one:

i0.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

darch: Fort Hancock?

Is Zihuatanejo nearby?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

TWX: I think the point of duck-and-cover was lost on people.


That's not it. The point of it was that people were rightly terrified and had to be told something comforting and vaguely plausible to prevent mass panic.
 
Kairam
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: [Fark user image image 850x530]
[Fark user image image 498x337]


I wouldn't worry about the 800kt Topols. The 150kt MIRVs on the sub-launched Bulavas are more likely to both work as intended and make it to their targets.

/the more you know
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: At one time in the 50's, there was a whole nationwide network of large underground bunkers for citizenry to pack into.

I imagine they're all either decomissioned or gone completely now. There's no escaping the doom.


TBF the strength of today's bombs makes things like evacuation or urban fallout shelters pretty laughable. They would be Safety Theater
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

no1curr: Uh, is there something we should be concerned about?


That's the million Ruble question?
 
Flint Largechest
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: I would think the safest place to be during a nuclear attack against NYC would be anywhere that's not in NYC


This has always been my plan. So far, so good.
 
darch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: darch: Fort Hancock?

Is Zihuatanejo nearby?


Just south of the rock that has no earthly purpose being in a Maine field.
 
DarkSoulNoHope [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Mayor Adams' only plan to deal with nuclear attack is "Stop and Frisk".
 
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

olorin604: Actual plan, at first notification of attack clog all roadways trying futility to evacuate.


Or make all lanes one way outbound and rpg any vehicle that isn't packed with people? Absolutely no single passager rides.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

king of vegas: While a nuclear attack on New York City is unlikely

It might be unlikely within the next week per two, but it's very likely within the next 100 years.


😆 🤣 😂 like humanity has a hundred years.  Hahahah.  farking a that's cute af.
 
ifky
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Ah, the return to the "good ole days" the old people are always talking about.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

darch: BeotchPudding: Note to NYC populace: You're FARKED!

[Fark user image 850x438]

Positive: my hometown is JUST outside of the blast radius.

Negative: my current town is literally across the river from Manhattan.

Boned either way.


No worries as the entirety of Northeast Jersey would be decimated. There are Nukes aimed at Picatinny Arsenal.
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

anuran: Corn_Fed: At one time in the 50's, there was a whole nationwide network of large underground bunkers for citizenry to pack into.

I imagine they're all either decomissioned or gone completely now. There's no escaping the doom.

TBF the strength of today's bombs makes things like evacuation or urban fallout shelters pretty laughable. They would be Safety Theater


The plan is to get everyone into Mass Graves under ground. Saves on the clean-up time.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: At one time in the 50's, there was a whole nationwide network of large underground bunkers for citizenry to pack into.

I imagine they're all either decomissioned or gone completely now. There's no escaping the doom.


Yeah like see the day after is what one really wants? And like 🌎 needs farking humans. Jfc.
 
