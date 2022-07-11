 Skip to content
(NJ.com)   $1,000 from 1934 would be worth about $21,000 today, inflation adjusted. This is why you don't bury your cash under a house in New Jersey   (nj.com) divider line
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??


The St. Valentines Day Massacre?
 
Eat The Placenta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The new owner was told that the property may have housed a brothel long ago.

Jeez, this guy just keeps getting luckier and luckier.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??


Wasn't that when Adult Swim picked up Home Movies from UPN?
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And compounded annually at 4% it's worth $34,000.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
knew it was the home owner. NJ contractors know to keep their mouth shut regardless of what is unearthed because nobody profits when the job site gets shut down due to a few bones.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: The new owner was told that the property may have housed a brothel long ago.

Jeez, this guy just keeps getting luckier and luckier.


i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Eat The Placenta: The new owner was told that the property may have housed a brothel long ago.

Jeez, this guy just keeps getting luckier and luckier.


Ghost hookers?

ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Wonder how much a collector might pay for some of those considering the age.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'd be happy to find a wad of silver certificates.

I love old money.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So if i put money in the bank, it'll grow with inflation?

Somehow i don't think that's how banks work.
 
BunkyBrewman [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Too bad the bills weren't stored better.  A 1934 $10 silver certificate with the light green seal is worth between $150-200 in very fine condition.
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

ifky: Wonder how much a collector might pay for some of those considering the age.


Condition plays into it. Tightly bound for 90 years will deteriorate some, though one of the tens looked like anything you'd get back in change today
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That isn't the way it works. $1,000 then is worth $1,000 today, but it buys a lot less.You could buy a brand new 1934 Ford Deluxe Roadster for $575 then.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??


You have met/worked with Vietnamese before I take it.

Most dont trust banks and hide most of their money in the house.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That calculation might work for grapes and pork chops, it's low for gas, but it's laughably low for real estate. Hell the property taxes on my old house went up by 30x in a lot shorter period than that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
A family member once renovated an old house and found envelope hidden in a wall that had a few hundred dollar bills from the early 1900s. It didn't cover the cost of the renovation but it did pay for a couple nice kitchen upgrades.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: And compounded annually at 4% it's worth $34,000.


But after fees and taxes, it's worth $0.35.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

atomic-age: I'd be happy to find a wad of silver certificates.

I love old money.


Fark user imageView Full Size


You two should hang out...
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yeah... because savings accounts adjust for inflation
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??


Nestle introduces M&Ms

/regular
//peanut was 3 years after
 
special20
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
"I should tell the boy where I just buried that $1,000 just in case..."
external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

ifky: Wonder how much a collector might pay for some of those considering the age.


definitely not interested:
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ifky: Wonder how much a collector might pay for some of those considering the age.


Are bills in poor condition worth more than face value?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

BeansNfranks: So if i put money in the bank, it'll grow with inflation?

Somehow i don't think that's how banks work.


Uhu.

But that's actually how banks work.
 
keldaria
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: And compounded annually at 4% it's worth $34,000.


And if they had invested in Bitcoin back then it would be worth billions.
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

stevenvictx: GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??

You have met/worked with Vietnamese before I take it.

Most dont trust banks and hide most of their money in the house.


Where do they usually stash it?

/asking for my next visit to my brother's house
//SIL was a boat-baby
 
ex-nuke
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In reality $1000 from 1934 would be worth $47.62 today. Instead of buying a small house on a half Acre in California it would buy you a second rate meal.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

GRCooper: stevenvictx: GRCooper: What could have possibly happened 5 years before that would make people store cash outside of a bank??

You have met/worked with Vietnamese before I take it.

Most dont trust banks and hide most of their money in the house.

Where do they usually stash it?

/asking for my next visit to my brother's house
//SIL was a boat-baby


Not sure , but boss who is married to a Vietnamese tells me if you want to rob houses, those are the ones to hit.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A LOT of people no longer trusted banks in the 1930's for obvious reasons, and can anyone blame them?
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
He's on his way!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
