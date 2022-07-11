 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   65% of rich people are terrified they might become poor people   (cnbc.com) divider line
43
    More: Obvious, Consumer price index, Economics, Suze Orman, Price index, Financial planner, Inflation, Joe Biden, Personal finance  
•       •       •

666 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 4:50 PM (26 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ha! Subby is a poor person, he thinks $100,000 is rich.  That is very much in the 'one serious illness away from living under a bridge' At least in the U.S.A.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100,000 might be rich in Dog Dick, Arkansas, but not anywhere else.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


$100k is rich?

oh, subby.
 
hugadarn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Without preexisting wealth 100k a year is pay check to paycheck in a lot of the  country.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Well thanks for the slow up take . Jfc.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Things wouldn't be so expensive at the grocery store if Brandon didn't let black people buy steak with food stamps
 
kab
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
100k is certainly a lot less now than it was 8-12 months ago.
 
abitofbuffalo
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
$100K is the bare minimum to live comfortably in Los Angeles.
 
Gene Masseth
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This is why the rich want to keep everyone else poor, stupid and too exhausted to do anything about it.
 
SergeantObvious [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I think subs was making a joke.
 
oopsboom
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
came here to point out that 100k isn't 'rich' its a living wage in most places where the population defined isn't defined in cattle per scrub bush.
see thats already covered though.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

EatHam: $100,000 might be rich in Dog Dick, Arkansas, but not anywhere else.


The part that sucks is that the IRS has that same view in regards to tax rates.

We're in the Seattle metro where a $150k combined income for us feels like we're firmly lower middle-class, and it would be helpful if your taxes were adjusted a bit based off of the cost of living for your area, with some sort of tax credits to offset the cost of living in a high cost of living area (phased out at higher incomes, of course).
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hell, I'm afraid of becoming rich (neurotically, rather than rationally, I'm sure). If I could find a rich person to agree, I would become his employee for cheap, and advise him on ways to save his fortune by avoiding socioeconomic disasters (which are plentiful these days; whereas the ability to accurately see them happening as-they-occur is desperatly thinly distributed among the rich).
 
bluejeansonfire
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This thread is nuts. 100k is absolutely rich.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
$100k is rich? That won't even get you a studio apartment ...
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, why shouldn't they worry? Being poor sucks.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes $100,000 is wealthy. This is why Fark doesn't understand or have empathy for the working class

Earning $100,000 gets you into the wealthiest 10%.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: $100k is rich? That won't even get you a studio apartment ...


Maybe in Moscow, but aren't all you guys stationed back east?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
SSA wage statistics
 
Fano
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: $100k is rich? That won't even get you a studio apartment ...


On Fark anyone that makes a nickel more than minimum wage is a farking sultan, lording his obscene wealth over all the normal people.
 
King Something
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
65% of rich people are terrified they might become poor marginally-less-rich people
 
markhwt
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: Ha! Subby is a poor person, he thinks $100,000 is rich.  That is very much in the 'one serious illness away from living under a bridge' At least in the U.S.A.


Giving handys at 15 bucks a man?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: $100k is rich? That won't even get you a studio apartment ...

Maybe in Moscow, but aren't all you guys stationed back east?


Lol, farkdude thinks another farkdude is a Russian. Lmaooooooo.
 
pacified
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I've tried this new trick: use less stuff
 
oopsboom
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: Flushing It All Away: $100k is rich? That won't even get you a studio apartment ...

Maybe in Moscow, but aren't all you guys stationed back east?


100k?  powerful russian army unit can liberate that daily!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
schubie
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And 65% of hoarders think the world will end if you throw away their Cool Whip containers, 10 foot high piles of old news papers and Pepsi bottles filled with their piss. Same fucking thing.
 
schubie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

schubie: And 65% of hoarders think the world will end if you throw away their Cool Whip containers, 10 foot high piles of old news papers and Pepsi bottles filled with their piss. Same farking thing.


Okay, I obviously DRTFA
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This thread is nuts. 100k is absolutely rich.


Maybe not *rich*, as in having "fark you, I do what I want" money, but $100K in household income does put you in the top ~30%, which ain't bad. A lot depends on where you live, though. SoCal, NYC, Austin...100K doesn't go as far in those places as it does in outer Houston, Little Rock, or...I dunno, Albany maybe.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well I'm a poor hoping to become a rich person, so where does that leave us? Guillotines?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
It depends on what kind of assets you have. Cash savings? Yeah, inflation is going to be a biatch, especially if you're close to retirement. Most of my money is in stocks and whatnot, which will generally go up with the inflation.

I do regret selling my condo now though. Anyone who has a mortgage from before the inflation is probably not hating this.
 
JammerJim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Yes $100,000 is wealthy. This is why Fark doesn't understand or have empathy for the working class

Earning $100,000 gets you into the wealthiest 10%.


No, it doesn't. $200K is the rough line for top 10% in household income.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have you the actual numbers yet you persist.
yes you are wealthier than 90% of American workers
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

JammerJim: bluejeansonfire: This thread is nuts. 100k is absolutely rich.

Maybe not *rich*, as in having "fark you, I do what I want" money, but $100K in household income does put you in the top ~30%, which ain't bad. A lot depends on where you live, though. SoCal, NYC, Austin...100K doesn't go as far in those places as it does in outer Houston, Little Rock, or...I dunno, Albany maybe.


Things still cost the same amount of money regardless of where you live, Jethro. Housing is the main difference, but a bottle of soda costs the same in NYC as it does Topeka or Youngstown.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I guess I should have ordered my miniature giraffe before inflation.
 
blasterz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Yes $100,000 is wealthy. This is why Fark doesn't understand or have empathy for the working class

Earning $100,000 gets you into the wealthiest 10%.


Try doubling that. Per this page, $100k/year would just get you into the top third. Top 10% kicks off at $201,052 annually.
 
TWX
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: EatHam: $100,000 might be rich in Dog Dick, Arkansas, but not anywhere else.

The part that sucks is that the IRS has that same view in regards to tax rates.

We're in the Seattle metro where a $150k combined income for us feels like we're firmly lower middle-class, and it would be helpful if your taxes were adjusted a bit based off of the cost of living for your area, with some sort of tax credits to offset the cost of living in a high cost of living area (phased out at higher incomes, of course).


I frankly don't really care very much that the IRS sets the same tax rates regardless of the economic prospects of a region.

What I do care about is that the IRS has not stratified the tax rate tables to accurately reflect both the changes in purchasing-power of the dollar (ie inflation) and the increasingly ridiculous revenues that the ultrawealthy earn.  If you earn $539,901 you are in the same bracket as someone earning millions of dollars a year.
 
SMB2811
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This thread is nuts. 100k is absolutely rich.


How can you be posting from all the way back there in the 40's?
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: This thread is nuts. 100k is absolutely rich.


Yes, in Dog Dick, Arkansas.  We've covered this.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Nothing like people arguing gross v net income when TFA does not specify
 
fngoofy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Yes $100,000 is wealthy. This is why Fark doesn't understand or have empathy for the working class

Earning $100,000 gets you into the wealthiest 10%.


However,
I'm out here in KS and a combined income of over 100K still has us VERY worried about how to pay for 1 kid's college.  Retirement?  no farking way.

Not to get TMI on ya, but
-we live in a modest 3 bedroom house in a decent neighborhood
-we take a 1wk vaca every 18-24 months
-we don't go out to eat or doordash (we will get a pizza every week, but have moved to frozen as of late.)

We have been constantly asking ourselves how the people we see around us are doing it.
We have heard from many that it is generational pass downs that enable those we know that have only one working person in the house.

Must be nice.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TWX: Mad_Radhu: EatHam: $100,000 might be rich in Dog Dick, Arkansas, but not anywhere else.

The part that sucks is that the IRS has that same view in regards to tax rates.

We're in the Seattle metro where a $150k combined income for us feels like we're firmly lower middle-class, and it would be helpful if your taxes were adjusted a bit based off of the cost of living for your area, with some sort of tax credits to offset the cost of living in a high cost of living area (phased out at higher incomes, of course).

I frankly don't really care very much that the IRS sets the same tax rates regardless of the economic prospects of a region.

What I do care about is that the IRS has not stratified the tax rate tables to accurately reflect both the changes in purchasing-power of the dollar (ie inflation) and the increasingly ridiculous revenues that the ultrawealthy earn.  If you earn $539,901 you are in the same bracket as someone earning millions of dollars a year.


And it's even worse with Social Security where when you get a certain income you just stop paying more as your income goes up.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

JammerJim: sinner4ever: Yes $100,000 is wealthy. This is why Fark doesn't understand or have empathy for the working class

Earning $100,000 gets you into the wealthiest 10%.

No, it doesn't. $200K is the rough line for top 10% in household income.


sinner4ever: I have you the actual numbers yet you persist.
yes you are wealthier than 90% of American workers



Wherein we learn the difference between "single" and "household" incomes.

/ It's been my experience that most folks look at household income
// YMMV
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.