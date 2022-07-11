 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   La Jolla beachgoers could do without sea lions   (ktla.com)
    More: Obvious, San Diego, Southern California, La Jolla, San Diego, California, Riverside County, California, viral video, sea lions, University of California, San Diego, large population  
15 Comments
hardinparamedic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Locals only , landlubbers!
 
inner ted [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Goddam that's a crowded beach
fark that
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Come on all you PETA peeps, stand still so those adorable and innocent sea lions can get you in their belly
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Good, stop harassing the wildlife morons.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Vulgar Display of Blubber
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just a Pride demonstration
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Good, stop harassing the wildlife morons.


No doubt. We were down there over Xmas. The tourist crowd was omnipresent near the animals and many simply refused to give them their space.

So much farking entitlement in this country full of assholes its really, really hard to stay positive about  GD thing.
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

inner ted: Goddam that's a crowded beach
fark that


One of the reasons its so crowded is that it is a TINY area anyway.

UGH, I farking hate it, they shouldn't be there at all.  That so-called "Children's Pool" was constructed for rich people snowflakes, and the seals occupied it for pupping because it is one of the only good spots in the area.  People have been fighting for decades to give the place to the seals, who need it FAR more than humans -- there are tons of other beaches like a 1 minute walk away -- but the farking karens keep fighting for "shared use", which essentially means that the wildlife doesn't get to use it meaningfully.  I don't think humans should be allowed on the beach at all; the seals are much more fun to watch than all the a**holes, and a better attraction than a tiny beach.

Seriously, GTFO people.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's like Stonewall for sea lions!!
 
lysdexic [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'm not saying we should, but we could make a Sea Lion run.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: Good, stop harassing the wildlife morons.


Those sea lions really farked with a natural homo sapiens infestation.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Gawdzila: inner ted: Goddam that's a crowded beach
fark that

One of the reasons its so crowded is that it is a TINY area anyway.

UGH, I farking hate it, they shouldn't be there at all.  That so-called "Children's Pool" was constructed for rich people snowflakes, and the seals occupied it for pupping because it is one of the only good spots in the area.  People have been fighting for decades to give the place to the seals, who need it FAR more than humans -- there are tons of other beaches like a 1 minute walk away -- but the farking karens keep fighting for "shared use", which essentially means that the wildlife doesn't get to use it meaningfully.  I don't think humans should be allowed on the beach at all; the seals are much more fun to watch than all the a**holes, and a better attraction than a tiny beach.

Seriously, GTFO people.


I'm trying to remember if we kayaked that far when I went there or if we stopped at the cave. (My memory may be burnt out due to the neon red sunburn I got on my legs after it....)
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Charlie lion don't surf

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hardinparamedic: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 640x500]


Done in one
 
