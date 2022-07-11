 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Good news, Texans: Bitcoin miners have all but shut down operations during this heat wave. Fark: they were consuming 1000+ megawatts, over 1% of the entire state grid capacity   (finance.yahoo.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here what happened:

Miners are getting sunk anyway
Miners probably have contracts for electricity at a set price
Miners probably sold it back to the electric companies for a profit
Electric companies sell to consumers at larger profit
Miners and electric companies win
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they're on one of the flex cost plans it makes sense. It only turns a profit for them if the cost of electricity is less than what they can sell the bitcoin for. With crypto down and power going up it's easy math.
 
almejita
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that article and it made me more bored.

So, DEVO:

Devo - Gut Feeling/Slap Your Mammy (Live) 1980
Youtube 4z-eIlvNQsA


How does the tempo seem to climb constantly but never reach a top??   crazy...
 
wildbill0712
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we got rid of every non miner, it would save just shy of 99% of the electricity.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile across the border, the electric company is warning me to turn up the air conditioning and not run the washing machine until this evening.  But it is the same warning they send out every day that the temperature goes above 100.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But, but, but... Bitcoin is freedom... BITCOIN IS FREEDOM! HAS FREEDOM DIED?!?!?!?!
 
gabethegoat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aleister_greynight: It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.


Lol, "ups"
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Boo farking hoo
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ironically the heat wave is going to cause another Bitcoin "bank" or exchange to freeze assets
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

almejita: I read that article and it made me more bored.

So, DEVO:

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/4z-eIlvNQsA?start=186]

How does the tempo seem to climb constantly but never reach a top??   crazy...


The vocals begin at exactly the midpoint of the first song.   That's DEVO.
Also, Texans would rather blame miners than their own stubborn stupidity.   Nothing new there.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Surprise factor : 0
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Aww come on folks. Bootstrappy Texass, led by Republicans, should have that power grid solid. Everyone should be told to crank up the AC with the doors open. Don't have AC? Open up a fridge and let it cool a room. Don't forget to turn on the electric oven and run the dryer. Open up that freezer. Plug in every high voltage appliance and crank it folks. Turn on and help ERCOT to profitability while testing the grid at the same time. What's the worst that could happen?

Join the 1st annual ERCOT OVERLOAD!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.


Yes, but it's all going to proof of stake in 6 months for the last 5 years.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
It is a perfect idea at the perfect time.

FARK Texas Tag

austinrelocationguide.comView Full Size
 
Theeng
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.


Every aspect of crypto is equal parts horrifying and stupid/
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Whatever happened with that Nvidia ransom case?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
1% isn't going to be enough to avoid the blackouts.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Another ten thousand kilowatts this month. Beats me how an old, homicidal loony can use that much power.
 
TheDirtyNacho
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

enry: Here what happened:

Miners are getting sunk anyway
Miners probably have contracts for electricity at a set price
Miners probably sold it back to the electric companies for a profit
Electric companies sell to consumers at larger profit
Miners and electric companies win


This. They didn't stop out of the goodness of their hearts.
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

enry: Here what happened:

Miners are getting sunk anyway
Miners probably have contracts for electricity at a set price
Miners probably sold it back to the electric companies for a profit
Electric companies sell to consumers at larger profit
Miners and electric companies win


More like miners are buying at market rate to "get the best price" and given that spot pricing will spike in any heat wave, just threw in the towel instead of getting a huge bill.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
That is farking nuts. It's just transactions!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
yes, computers consume power.
the 'green' people will hate it when everything takes power to work...
like toasters, refrigerators, lights, TV's, air condition...oh ah,...

more computers, millions of EV cars and tucks that will pull as much power as a house takes now.
 
TheRealist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Energy that is not used is wasted.

Not sure how many times I have to say this.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Turn on and help ERCOT to profitability while testing the grid at the same time. What's the worst that could happen?


Just a few words changed and you have the call to arms for the People's Traffic Jam Convoy.  ERCOT is a state non-profit which acts as a traffic director, market broker, and accountant selling instant electricity futures in 15 minute intervals.  The use Wall Street trading software, modified for the commodity.

It had an does have the ability to fine producers for not spending the costly process of activating a power generating unit when demand goes up.  The producers run a program to judge whether the fine is cheaper than the quick start and base decisions on the cost.

Don't mistake ERCOT with Enron which ran a for profit that screwed California out of billions during an energy crisis.   Did the feds regulate the whole national grid during Enron?  Could that be a reason Texas created governmental non-profit to referee the market?
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Maybe off topic, my parents were barking about the future grid problems electric cars will cause.  Alberta (aka Canada's Texas) propaganda has provided them these talking points they can easily quote. It turns out they also have a thriving crypto that the government and right-wing nuts have largely praised.  I did some really basic math of crypto consumption vs electric cars. Consumption isn't great for either and there's no doubt that an electric car uses buttloads of power to accelerate, but miners are always pedal to the metal. It doesn't sound like ending all crypto and an electric car buying spree will have an impact at all on the grid.

So fark crypto and fearmongering progress. It is time use this opportunity to transition from something fake to something real.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
cryptocurrency=Lularoe for men
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

WTP 2: yes, computers consume power.
the 'green' people will hate it when everything takes power to work...
like toasters, refrigerators, lights, TV's, air condition...oh ah,...

more computers, millions of EV cars and tucks that will pull as much power as a house takes now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: inglixthemad: Turn on and help ERCOT to profitability while testing the grid at the same time. What's the worst that could happen?

Just a few words changed and you have the call to arms for the People's Traffic Jam Convoy.  ERCOT is a state non-profit which acts as a traffic director, market broker, and accountant selling instant electricity futures in 15 minute intervals.  The use Wall Street trading software, modified for the commodity.

It had an does have the ability to fine producers for not spending the costly process of activating a power generating unit when demand goes up.  The producers run a program to judge whether the fine is cheaper than the quick start and base decisions on the cost.

Don't mistake ERCOT with Enron which ran a for profit that screwed California out of billions during an energy crisis.   Did the feds regulate the whole national grid during Enron?  Could that be a reason Texas created governmental non-profit to referee the market?


You didn't read:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Or you might not remember the joke.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.


That's literally the only thing I think about with crypto.

Bitcoin, just Bitcoin, requires 150TW of power. That's more than the country of Argentina which has 45 million residents.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Maybe off topic, my parents were barking about the future grid problems electric cars will cause.  Alberta (aka Canada's Texas) propaganda has provided them these talking points they can easily quote. It turns out they also have a thriving crypto that the government and right-wing nuts have largely praised.  I did some really basic math of crypto consumption vs electric cars. Consumption isn't great for either and there's no doubt that an electric car uses buttloads of power to accelerate, but miners are always pedal to the metal. It doesn't sound like ending all crypto and an electric car buying spree will have an impact at all on the grid.

So fark crypto and fearmongering progress. It is time use this opportunity to transition from something fake to something real.


In the Yahoo source article, there are multiple people in the comments talking about how electric cars are going to ruin the grid.  Some guy keeps saying "it's the law of unintended consequences" and this makes so little sense that I'm sure he got it from somewhere else.

It's like calling everything "game theory" because it sounds smart.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTP 2: yes, computers consume power.
the 'green' people will hate it when everything takes power to work...
like toasters, refrigerators, lights, TV's, air condition...oh ah,...

more computers, millions of EV cars and tucks that will pull as much power as a house takes now.


OK, let's play this game.

Miners are using 1GW of power per day.
Homes use 28.9KW of power per day (0.0289MW). 

In order to get to the same amount of draw, you need 34,602 homes. Average household size is 2.5 people. That means mining consumes as much power as 86,505 people. Per day.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?


Industry that produces actual products which are bought and sold and used for years in most cases - particularly with steel.

Meanwhile, crypto's power draw is just to maintain the ledger.

Oh, and VISA cards (the largest credit card provider), 100,000 transactions require 148.63 kWh. So in order to meet the GW requirement for BC - 6.7 million transactions have to be run. Good luck competing with that.
 
Drunk and Bitter Jesus [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?


Username checks out.
 
rpm
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheRealist: Energy that is not used is wasted.

Not sure how many times I have to say this.


Right, there's threats of rolling brownouts because of all that wasted power.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?

Industry that produces actual products which are bought and sold and used for years in most cases - particularly with steel.

Meanwhile, crypto's power draw is just to maintain the ledger.

Oh, and VISA cards (the largest credit card provider), 100,000 transactions require 148.63 kWh. So in order to meet the GW requirement for BC - 6.7 million transactions have to be run. Good luck competing with that.


I would venture to say most of the networks power usage it to mine tradable tokens from raw data, much in the way iron ore isn't really steel. It's needs to be processed through an extremely energy intensive process.

At the end of the day, if they are paying for the electric, what's the issue? If I wanna heat my home with graphics cards instead of electric base boards, what's the issue?
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: RunawayCanuck: Maybe off topic, my parents were barking about the future grid problems electric cars will cause.  Alberta (aka Canada's Texas) propaganda has provided them these talking points they can easily quote. It turns out they also have a thriving crypto that the government and right-wing nuts have largely praised.  I did some really basic math of crypto consumption vs electric cars. Consumption isn't great for either and there's no doubt that an electric car uses buttloads of power to accelerate, but miners are always pedal to the metal. It doesn't sound like ending all crypto and an electric car buying spree will have an impact at all on the grid.

So fark crypto and fearmongering progress. It is time use this opportunity to transition from something fake to something real.

In the Yahoo source article, there are multiple people in the comments talking about how electric cars are going to ruin the grid.  Some guy keeps saying "it's the law of unintended consequences" and this makes so little sense that I'm sure he got it from somewhere else.

It's like calling everything "game theory" because it sounds smart.


The law of unintended game theory is where it's at.
 
Declassify Issue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: It's easy to forget about this aspect of bitcoin, that for all it's other ups and downs it's environmentally horrific.


Bitcoin would be fun if there were actual caves.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money useless heat seems to be the least of your worries.


Fixed that for you.
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Is there anything more American than shutting down the power grid so you can "mine" what are basically glorified Chuck E. Cheese tokens?
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: At the end of the day, if they are paying for the electric, what's the issue? If I wanna heat my home with graphics cards instead of electric base boards, what's the issue?


Well in this case, no one is heating anything with the miners, in fact it's the opposite - they are trying to keep them cool. We aren't talking about home users attempting to mine their 0.00000000000001 BTC, we are talking about commercial level mining that serves no purpose for 99% of people in the US (literally, less than 1% of people have BC or crypto).
 
Malenfant
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?


It's not making money. It's used for a grift. The value in the electricity is not stored in Bitcoin. It's wasted as heat, and you cannot recover that value from the bitcoin except by selling it to a sucker.
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: Maybe off topic, my parents were barking about the future grid problems electric cars will cause.  Alberta (aka Canada's Texas) propaganda has provided them these talking points they can easily quote. It turns out they also have a thriving crypto that the government and right-wing nuts have largely praised.  I did some really basic math of crypto consumption vs electric cars. Consumption isn't great for either and there's no doubt that an electric car uses buttloads of power to accelerate, but miners are always pedal to the metal. It doesn't sound like ending all crypto and an electric car buying spree will have an impact at all on the grid.

So fark crypto and fearmongering progress. It is time use this opportunity to transition from something fake to something real.


Just want to add real numbers before someone calls BS:

- Average electric car consumption: 24,000 watts per hour
- Average crypto rig: 1300 watts
- 1 car equals 18 rigs
- Black Rock Petroleum company wants to move 1M idle rigs from China to Alberta, equivalent to 55,555 electric cars.
- The above company would consume natural gas, the same fuel all Albertans heat their homes with (who are livid about market prices).
- This doesn't include other mining operations, current or pending
- Also the estimate above is per hour.  If average travel time is 2 hours per day, then then this mining operation is equivalent to around 600,000 cars.

If my math is wrong, I won't be offended by any corrections.
 
maudibjr
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?


Electric arc furnaces, like Nucor uses, almost exclusively ae for scrap steel.  Blast furnaces are for basic steel making from aw materials.  Also they have been around since 1900, but yes, they use a LOT of electricity.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Malenfant: Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?

It's not making money. It's used for a grift. The value in the electricity is not stored in Bitcoin. It's wasted as heat, and you cannot recover that value from the bitcoin except by selling it to a sucker.


There's an awful lot of suckers out there. I paid $16/share for BackBlaze ... it's now worth $5.

Not like that investment did anything for anyone other than the broker who sold it to me.

Life's a biatch. Lots of people bought lots of baseball cards too ... and stamps ... and coins.

Nobody buys crypto as anything other than a bet. Same as any other. Some people think it'll go up, some people think it'll go down. Hell, we have an entire city in the desert that gobbles down gigawatts of power devoted to suckering people from their money.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

maudibjr: Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?

Electric arc furnaces, like Nucor uses, almost exclusively ae for scrap steel.  Blast furnaces are for basic steel making from aw materials.  Also they have been around since 1900, but yes, they use a LOT of electricity.


They aren't even that high. 

In the steel making industry, electric arc furnaces (EAFs) are considered as one of the systems with the largest consumption of electrical energy. Modern EAFs, besides other forms of energy, such as gas burners and oxygen additions, in average consume from 400 to 500 kWh of electrical energy per ton of steel [1]

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40831-021-00390-y

Which means that all the rigs in TX could power 2000 blast furnaces.
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

rnatalie: [i.imgur.com image 336x336]

Another ten thousand kilowatts this month. Beats me how an old, homicidal loony can use that much power.


Jesus Christe make the ganglia twitch!
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

phimuskapsi: maudibjr: Flushing It All Away: So? Like of all the things to get angry about, electricity usage to make money seems to be the least of your worries.

Want to know how much electricity steel blast furnaces use in the industrial Midwest?

Electric arc furnaces, like Nucor uses, almost exclusively ae for scrap steel.  Blast furnaces are for basic steel making from aw materials.  Also they have been around since 1900, but yes, they use a LOT of electricity.

They aren't even that high. 

In the steel making industry, electric arc furnaces (EAFs) are considered as one of the systems with the largest consumption of electrical energy. Modern EAFs, besides other forms of energy, such as gas burners and oxygen additions, in average consume from 400 to 500 kWh of electrical energy per ton of steel [1]

https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s40831-021-00390-y

Which means that all the rigs in TX could power 2000 blast furnaces.


Just as a point of clarity, kWh != kW and GWh != GW.

Be careful on your units when using the math.
 
