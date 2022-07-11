 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Swimmer infected with a brain-eating amoeba after visiting an Iowa beach. Although why none of the locals were affected is unknown. Also: Iowa beach?   (cnn.com) divider line
43
    More: Scary, Naegleria fowleri, confirmed infection of Naegleria fowleri, infection of the brain, 6-year-old boy, fresh warm water, health department, known cases, North Texas  
•       •       •

546 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 1:20 PM (50 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
capt_sensible [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Iowa, those amoebas must have been on the edge of starvation.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Iowa has beaches?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There have been warnings up for days

So if this idiot went to a infected beach, it's his own fault
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I know my geographical knowlege of those "middle part" states is fuzzy, but I thought Iowa was one of those land-locked places.
 
Unda
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


Any flat sandy area along a body of water is a beach - rivers have beaches, lakes have beaches.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


Well, the edge of the retention pond is sort of a beach i guess.
 
but I fark from there
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


Probably still water puddles that bread mosquitos.
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Iowa beach?

Is that like a pool of pig shiat lined with ground-up corn husks?
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

but I fark from there: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Probably still water puddles that bread mosquitos.

Bread

mosquitoes.

The photoshop challenge flag has been raised.
 
but I fark from there
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: but I fark from there: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Probably still water puddles that bread mosquitos.

Bread mosquitoes.

The photoshop challenge flag has been raised.


doo eet
 
olrasputin
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

capt_sensible: It's Iowa, those amoebas must have been on the edge of starvation.


Always needs more Futurama though.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Charlie don't surf...Cherry Creek Reservoir in Aurora, CO.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Unda: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Any flat sandy area along a body of water is a beach - rivers have beaches, lakes have beaches.


Pebble Beach isn't real.  I knew it.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
That's what happens when your reservoirs are just a stew of ag pesticides, fertilizer run-off, pig shiat, and a little warm, stagnant water.

/Iowa refugee
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


Lakes exist, yes.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Idiots
Out
Wandering
Around
 
genner
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Iowa beach?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Indiana Dunes is a great beach.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Lakes exist, yes.


Only 34 lakes in Iowa are naturally occurring.

https://www.radioiowa.com/2019/07/04/65-of-iowa-lakes-are-man-made-only-34-natural-lakes-in-the-state/

The lake this occurred in is not one of those.
 
ActionJoe
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So does publishing an article saying that someone was infected mean that person is basically dying right now? The article spent the time to lay out how deadly it is, you'd think maybe an update on the person's condition.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


Yeah, they're sandy shores on bodies of water.
Beach Definition & Meaning |
Dictionary.com
https://www.dictionary.com › browse › beach
an expanse of sand or pebbles along a shore. · the part of the shore of an ocean, sea, large river, lake, etc., washed by the tide or waves
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

wxboy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Lakes exist, yes.

Only 34 lakes in Iowa are naturally occurring.

https://www.radioiowa.com/2019/07/04/65-of-iowa-lakes-are-man-made-only-34-natural-lakes-in-the-state/

The lake this occurred in is not one of those.


That doesn't change anything regarding whether or not it is a beach, but congratulations for something.
 
algman
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unda: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Any flat sandy area along a body of water is a beach - rivers have beaches, lakes have beaches.


Sewage treatment facilities typically should not have beaches.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I know my geographical knowlege of those "middle part" states is fuzzy, but I thought Iowa was one of those land-locked places.


So?

A beach doesn't require an ocean to exist.
 
wxboy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: wxboy: sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Lakes exist, yes.

Only 34 lakes in Iowa are naturally occurring.

https://www.radioiowa.com/2019/07/04/65-of-iowa-lakes-are-man-made-only-34-natural-lakes-in-the-state/

The lake this occurred in is not one of those.

That doesn't change anything regarding whether or not it is a beach, but congratulations for something.


Is it a real beach if they had to truck the sand to the location?
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Small Midwest lakes in mid-summer are often mucky cauldrons of goose poop stew. Do Not Enter if you like not having giardia.
 
rick42
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Iowa Beach: rejected Normandy invasion code name
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Small Midwest lakes in mid-summer are often mucky cauldrons of goose poop stew. Do Not Enter if you like not having giardia.


At the city beaches goose crap would be a step up.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Literally Addicted: I know my geographical knowlege of those "middle part" states is fuzzy, but I thought Iowa was one of those land-locked places.

So?

A beach doesn't require an ocean to exist.


And a statement can be rhetorical and require no answer.  It's a crazy world, I know.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are they sure it's not Lupus instead?
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


It's a pile of corn kernels next to the cow watering trough. But the kids don't seem to mind.
 
dascott
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I thought I was in Iowa once. Turns out it was Myrtle Beach.


/cornfield after cornfield - and lots of rusted cars/tractors/houses with trees growing out of them.
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Peterson's Pit...outside of Ames
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Literally Addicted: I thought Iowa was one of those land-locked places.


The googles say it is, so apparently a navigable river to the Gulf of Mexico doesn't count as a route to the sea.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
why none of the locals were affected is unknown

Anyone checked out recent election results?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This is not uncommon in Florida, but there are probably 6 other things in a freshwater lake in Florida that will kill you before the amoeba.
 
BonoboJeezus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: Small Midwest lakes in mid-summer are often mucky cauldrons of goose poop stew. Do Not Enter if you like not having giardia.


Make that barnyard poop and fertilizer run-off.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sounds like (Class) Action Park in NJ aka Traction Park and Accident Park:  people trapped in the looping water slide, snakes swimming with the bumper boats, people drowning in the out of control wave pool, a man electrocuted while kayaking.  Erwin Mainway was probably based on the operator of this disaster.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?


If Canada has, why not Iowa

Martha And The Muffins "Echo Beach"
Youtube lpqDTQOFvf0
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

REDARMYVODKA: but I fark from there: ImpendingCynic: Iowa has beaches?

Probably still water puddles that bread mosquitos.

Bread mosquitoes.

The photoshop challenge flag has been raised.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

ActionJoe: So does publishing an article saying that someone was infected mean that person is basically dying right now? The article spent the time to lay out how deadly it is, you'd think maybe an update on the person's condition.


No cure for this particular infection.  Death occurs in 100% of infections.  Headache, intense pain, then sweet, sweet death in less than 14 days. And the kid is just a kid who did kid things at the lake.  Very sad situation.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BonoboJeezus: That's what happens when your reservoirs are just a stew of ag pesticides, fertilizer run-off, pig shiat, and a little warm, stagnant water.

/Iowa refugee


Ah, I see you've been to Clear Lake.  I can only assume the name was deliberate. Like Greenland.

/Rural Mason City refugee
 
I just lurk here
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Iowa: It's Not Flat, It's A Very Low Amplitude Sine Wave®©™
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.