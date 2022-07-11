 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1914, Babe Ruth made a major league debut, pitching seven strong innings to lead the Boston Red Sox over the Cleveland Indians and striking out rivals Snickers and Oh Henry   (history.com) divider line
    More: Vintage, Boston Red Sox, Babe Ruth, New York Yankees, major league debut, World Series, Chicago White Sox, George Herman Ruth, Major League Baseball  
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact:  that debut game he pitched in was also the first major league game he ever saw
 
Subtonic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fun Fact: Babe Ruth invented the toilet plunger.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
A different Fun Fact:  There is a Birthday Party for Babe Ruth in Detroit the first Saturday in FebRUTHary.  Sad Fact: up until last year, the day after it was the Super Bowl, which makes for a very painful Monday.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.


He would drink them under the table.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yet another Fun Fact™: "Babe Ruth" is an anagram for "He Rub Bat"
 
deadsanta
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Reggie Bar unimpressed, knocks three out of the park in one game.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.


I don't see him hitting above .325. Which ain't bad, since he'd be 127 years old.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenboof: KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.

He would drink them under the table.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KingKauff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stevenboof: KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.

He would drink them under the table.


Without a doubt.
 
The5thElement
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.


He'd still mash on them, considering there was only 8 teams in the league then and the talent is so spread out across the leagues now.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ChrisDe: KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.

I don't see him hitting above .325. Which ain't bad, since he'd be 127 years old.


And still strike out less than 100 times.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Robo Beat: stevenboof: KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.

He would drink them under the table.

[Fark user image image 425x252]


I was going to post something about hotdogs as well, but you took care of that.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Fun Fact: Babe Ruth invented the toilet plunger.


He had to.
 
ActionFigure
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Not sure if this is fact is fun or not, but the Cleveland Baseball Team was not called "the Indians" when Ruth made his debut in 1914. 

They were the Napoleans or "Naps" which is not a great team name.

Guardians is better.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, fellow lefty Chris Sale stubbed his little toe and is on the DL for three years.
 
ActionFigure
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ActionFigure: Not sure if this is fact is fun or not, but the Cleveland Baseball Team was not called "the Indians" when Ruth made his debut in 1914. 

They were the Napoleans or "Naps" which is not a great team name.

Guardians is better.


I see "Indians" in all the little blurbs about Ruth's debut. 
But I also see that the team didn't become the Indians until after star player Nap Lajoie left the team AFTER the 1914 season.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

KingKauff: I know it's a different game today, but I do wonder how he'd do against today's pitchers.


He played against the best back then ( well, except for the racial discrimination...)  and if he were around today he'd have grown up with modern nutrition and training techniques and he's be just as much of a standout. He'd do fine.
 
oldweevil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fun fact: Bartolo Colon took the loss in the game
 
maudibjr
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Babe Ruth museum in Baltimore ( he was born in Balt) is a neat little museum
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's back when you could drink and smoke in the dugout. Probably have whores and blackjack in the back too. Must have been a good time.
 
