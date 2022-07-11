 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTOP)   Study finds neighborhoods with more dogs have less crime, more poop   (wtop.com) divider line
42
    More: Interesting, Crime, Dog owners, high levels of trust, less crime, new study, crime statistics, mutual trust, survey data  
•       •       •

280 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 2:50 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They're keeping the cat burglars in check.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
At the very least, they should cut down on cat burglars
 
Marcos P
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My dog poops twice on a walk so I always bring extra bags.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Doggie doo,doggie doggie doo
whatcha gonna do
when the doo the doggie did
is a stittin' on your shoe?
 
Creoena
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.


Most people don't walk their dogs anymore.  They just let it out on a chain.  This usually happens multiple times a day, every day, by most dog owners.

Dog: I'm done pooping now, so *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl* for 30 minutes straight:
Owner, finally getting off the couch, opens door, screams: "Fido, stop barking!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling louder: "Fido, stop it!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling even more: "FFS Fido stop!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner finally lets dog back in.
 
anuran
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.
 
encephlavator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.


Uh, plenty of trailer park types with pit bulls, or whatever they call them now, in my neck of the woods.

And subby: Less crime? Yeah, if you don't include unpicked-up turds, barking and bites as crime. What's going on with that case in Alabama where the lady was murdered by pits a few months ago?
 
DaMannimal
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.


Yeah first thing I thought of.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Depends on the types of dogs. My own study proves that the more pit bulls, the more violent crime. Often committed by the dogs themselves. They're all just one bad day away from ripping the face off a toddler. Sometimes they do it for the sheer thrill.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.


In the suburbs, dogs are the car alarm that never stops.
Ever.
/ask me how I know
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.

Uh, plenty of trailer park types with pit bulls, or whatever they call them now, in my neck of the woods.

And subby: Less crime? Yeah, if you don't include unpicked-up turds, barking and bites as crime. What's going on with that case in Alabama where the lady was murdered by pits assault dogs a few months ago?


FTFY
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

sugar_fetus: encephlavator: Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.

Uh, plenty of trailer park types with pit bulls, or whatever they call them now, in my neck of the woods.

And subby: Less crime? Yeah, if you don't include unpicked-up turds, barking and bites as crime. What's going on with that case in Alabama where the lady was murdered by pits assault dogs a few months ago?

FTFY


Heh!
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Creoena: aleister_greynight: Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.

Most people don't walk their dogs anymore.  They just let it out on a chain.  This usually happens multiple times a day, every day, by most dog owners.

Dog: I'm done pooping now, so *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl* for 30 minutes straight:
Owner, finally getting off the couch, opens door, screams: "Fido, stop barking!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling louder: "Fido, stop it!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling even more: "FFS Fido stop!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner finally lets dog back in.


The dog barks and the owner barks back.
 
anuran
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.


Plenty of folks in the homeless encampments - especially the ones who can't legally own guns - use keep dogs as weapons
 
theFword
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
In other words, dogs are racist.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.


I dunno, you see a lot of pitbulls in garbage neighborhoods.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.

I dunno, you see a lot of pitbulls in garbage neighborhoods.


Criminals have criminal dogs.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.


Plus, if my neighbors dog (or mine) start going crazy at night, there may be a reason, so some one may get up to check, or look out the window and call the police.
 
Ray_Finkle
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.


FTFA: "The impact of dogs as crime deterrents held up even when factors related to crime were taken into account, such as the number of young men in the neighborhood and economic status of the neighborhood."

No idea the quality of the study, but they did say it was factored in
 
anuran
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.

In the suburbs, dogs are the car alarm that never stops.
Ever.
/ask me how I know


Our neighborhood is pretty dog-dense. And thanks to the pandemic I've learned a lot about BARKAnet. Also p-mail, Widdler, and Turd Tok. When dogs bark other dogs respond. Some dogs are compulsive yappers, and eventually the others ignore them. Others, for reasons I don't fully understand, are Influencers. Their barks get lots of responses. Whenever there's gunfire, thankfully a lot less often than their used to be, it gets an ECR - Elevated Canine Response - especially if someone got shot and is making dying human noises.

And then there's the Basset Hound. When he does the Hound Yammer everyone joins in. There's something about a hound's "There it is! There's the prey! Everyone follow me!" that other dogs find compelling.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Qellaqan: Creoena: aleister_greynight: Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.

Most people don't walk their dogs anymore.  They just let it out on a chain.  This usually happens multiple times a day, every day, by most dog owners.

Dog: I'm done pooping now, so *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl* for 30 minutes straight:
Owner, finally getting off the couch, opens door, screams: "Fido, stop barking!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling louder: "Fido, stop it!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner, yelling even more: "FFS Fido stop!"
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Dog: *Bow Wow* *Bark* *Woof* *Howl*
Owner finally lets dog back in.

The dog barks and the owner barks back.


That's exactly ri...wait, reverse that.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.

Uh, plenty of trailer park types with pit bulls, or whatever they call them now, in my neck of the woods.

And subby: Less crime? Yeah, if you don't include unpicked-up turds, barking and bites as crime. What's going on with that case in Alabama where the lady was murdered by pits a few months ago?


Can dogs murder people? That would require them to have agency, wouldn't it?
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.


This.
We have a neighborhood watch. In one meeting they had a cop talking about what to do to reduce the risk of being burgled. Top thing wasn't locking your doors; it was owning a dog. Even little dogs deter burglers.
 
argylez
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have an invisible fence, and our dog is out a lot.  He's always on patrol.  Paw Patrol!

/Yes, I'm a dad
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

anuran: whatisaidwas: anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.

In the suburbs, dogs are the car alarm that never stops.
Ever.
/ask me how I know

Our neighborhood is pretty dog-dense. And thanks to the pandemic I've learned a lot about BARKAnet. Also p-mail, Widdler, and Turd Tok. When dogs bark other dogs respond. Some dogs are compulsive yappers, and eventually the others ignore them. Others, for reasons I don't fully understand, are Influencers. Their barks get lots of responses. Whenever there's gunfire, thankfully a lot less often than their used to be, it gets an ECR - Elevated Canine Response - especially if someone got shot and is making dying human noises.

And then there's the Basset Hound. When he does the Hound Yammer everyone joins in. There's something about a hound's "There it is! There's the prey! Everyone follow me!" that other dogs find compelling.


I'd assume they know the difference between a dog barking because it's bored or having fun, and a dog barking to communicate something.  My dog has different barks, I can usually tell (in general anyway )what's up from the tone. He only has three, to be fair. Something in the yard (which could be a plastic bag that blew in), Person out side, (which sometimes is me) or "nobody is paying attention to me."

They all sound very different though.
 
Rent Party
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The best home defense weapon you can have is a well disciplined dog.  That means "Doesn't bark at every shadow" and "Eats out of it's own bowl, and only it's own bowl."

I know that excludes *your* fur babies, but you should have been better fur parents.
 
Stormneedle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Can't walk barefoot on the grass in my neighborhood. Most of the dog walkers clean up the poop, but the pee? It's left there for the homeowners to "enjoy".
 
LouisZepher [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

aleister_greynight: Makes sense.  You have a lot of people walking around their neighborhoods, looking around, being present as a potential witness to things going on, knowing who they usually see and who they don't.


That and people with dogs tend to be more alert to strangers on/near their property.
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: anuran: whatisaidwas: anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.

In the suburbs, dogs are the car alarm that never stops.
Ever.
/ask me how I know

Our neighborhood is pretty dog-dense. And thanks to the pandemic I've learned a lot about BARKAnet. Also p-mail, Widdler, and Turd Tok. When dogs bark other dogs respond. Some dogs are compulsive yappers, and eventually the others ignore them. Others, for reasons I don't fully understand, are Influencers. Their barks get lots of responses. Whenever there's gunfire, thankfully a lot less often than their used to be, it gets an ECR - Elevated Canine Response - especially if someone got shot and is making dying human noises.

And then there's the Basset Hound. When he does the Hound Yammer everyone joins in. There's something about a hound's "There it is! There's the prey! Everyone follow me!" that other dogs find compelling.

I'd assume they know the difference between a dog barking because it's bored or having fun, and a dog barking to communicate something.  My dog has different barks, I can usually tell (in general anyway )what's up from the tone. He only has three, to be fair. Something in the yard (which could be a plastic bag that blew in), Person out side, (which sometimes is me) or "nobody is paying attention to me."

They all sound very different though.


Also ones like:
Dog in or near my territory
Nice Person I know
Someone doing something Unauthorized (he has Opinions on that kind of thing)
I am defending us from the Person Person (since Mail Man is archaic and sexist)
General Quarters! Prepare to repel boarders! (involves That Noise which you don't ever want to hear a dog make at you)

Now that I think of it, our dog has me pretty well trained to understand what he is saying. Manipulative SOB that he is
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

anuran: Natalie Portmanteau: anuran: whatisaidwas: anuran: Dogs are burglar alarms, deterrents, and self-directed personal and livestock defense in one lovable furry package. That's only been their job for, what, about 15,000 years.

In the suburbs, dogs are the car alarm that never stops.
Ever.
/ask me how I know

Our neighborhood is pretty dog-dense. And thanks to the pandemic I've learned a lot about BARKAnet. Also p-mail, Widdler, and Turd Tok. When dogs bark other dogs respond. Some dogs are compulsive yappers, and eventually the others ignore them. Others, for reasons I don't fully understand, are Influencers. Their barks get lots of responses. Whenever there's gunfire, thankfully a lot less often than their used to be, it gets an ECR - Elevated Canine Response - especially if someone got shot and is making dying human noises.

And then there's the Basset Hound. When he does the Hound Yammer everyone joins in. There's something about a hound's "There it is! There's the prey! Everyone follow me!" that other dogs find compelling.

I'd assume they know the difference between a dog barking because it's bored or having fun, and a dog barking to communicate something.  My dog has different barks, I can usually tell (in general anyway )what's up from the tone. He only has three, to be fair. Something in the yard (which could be a plastic bag that blew in), Person out side, (which sometimes is me) or "nobody is paying attention to me."

They all sound very different though.

Also ones like:
Dog in or near my territory
Nice Person I know
Someone doing something Unauthorized (he has Opinions on that kind of thing)
I am defending us from the Person Person (since Mail Man is archaic and sexist)
General Quarters! Prepare to repel boarders! (involves That Noise which you don't ever want to hear a dog make at you)

Now that I think of it, our dog has me pretty well trained to understand what he is saying. Manipulative SOB that he is


My dog right now has about 50 different vocalizations that all mean something (to him, mostly) but only the three barks. He doesn't have an "I'll kill you!" bark when scared. He alerts and then runs for me, but he does weigh about 7 pounds, so that's fair.
 
SalmonberryPie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I appreciate the neighbor dogs here. If I go to check the mailbox at night, I get barked at, almost without fail. So if there are any hoodlums out walking around.... they would get barked at too.
These are big woofing dogs in fenced yards, in a working class neighborhood.
 
LL316
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
One of my dogs did something new today. Walked up to a traffic sign, lifted his leg, and pooped. He's very special.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

encephlavator: Uh, plenty of trailer park types with pit bulls, or whatever they call them now, in my neck of the woods.

And subby: Less crime? Yeah, if you don't include unpicked-up turds, barking and bites as crime. What's going on with that case in Alabama where the lady was murdered by pits a few months ago?


Turns out it was a chihuahua
 
anuran
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ray_Finkle: Rapmaster2000: Dogs cost money.  People with more disposable income have dogs and live in nicer neighborhoods.

FTFA: "The impact of dogs as crime deterrents held up even when factors related to crime were taken into account, such as the number of young men in the neighborhood and economic status of the neighborhood."

No idea the quality of the study, but they did say it was factored in


'Young men". Oh, yeah. One night when Best Dog Ever was a puppy of about six months she wanted to go out. When I put her on the leash she started bristling and snarling and staring down the road. What was there? A group of young men with no women all standing around together and not talking to each other. That's a whole parade of red flags. This was a dog who could make friends with Chows, anti-social Akitas, llamas, and feral cats. She loved everyone, but she had the GSD Guard Chipset and knew a dangerous hunting pack when she saw one.

It's been almost 20 years since she went back to her original job comforting damaged Souls and patrolling the borders of Gan Eden. I still miss her.
 
anuran
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: My dog right now has about 50 different vocalizations that all mean something (to him, mostly) but only the three barks. He doesn't have an "I'll kill you!" bark when scared. He alerts and then runs for me, but he does weigh about 7 pounds, so that's fair.


Ah, ours is 65 pounds of mixed Great Dane and Bird Dog. Strong prey drive. Highly protective. Overly attached rescue dog. That makes a difference
 
LL316
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Depends on the types of dogs. My own study proves that the more pit bulls, the more violent crime. Often committed by the dogs themselves. They're all just one bad day away from ripping the face off a toddler. Sometimes they do it for the sheer thrill.


I've fostered in rural GA for about 6 years now. Met hundreds of "pits" (they're not a breed), fostered dozens of them. I have 2 thoughts - You're an idiot. And you'rean idiot who's wrong.

Abused dogs are the leading demographic that attacks, followed closely by chihuahua. There is no third place.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"neighborhoods with more dogs and where residents had high levels of trust had lower rates of homicide and robbery."

My commute starts in a middle class homeowner neighborhood, through the worst part of the city, through a high end area, and ends in the boonies at an airport.   I see more people walking dogs in the worst neighborhood than every else and yes, they are pitties every damned time.   Maybe the "high levels of trust" is the part the researchers are identifying.   Or more likely, they completely avoided all low-income areas during their "research".
 
Cashew
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Dobbermann handstand
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

LL316: Abused dogs are the leading demographic that attacks, followed closely by chihuahua. There is no third place.


Chow chows and full sized poodles.   You will never see more inherently ill-tempered dogs than these, and they are big enough to do some damage too.
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.