(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1656, the first Quaker colonists landed at Boston, seeking spiritual insight and bringing Forbes' Insoluble Dry Plates to the new world   (history.com) divider line
    Slavery in the United States, Massachusetts, first Quakers, Religious Society of Friends, Slavery, American Civil War, Colonialism, mid-18th century  
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"Yeah so I think we should land heah. The wind and waves are wicked hahsh but at least we can fill in three quahtahs of the hahbah and back bay and build on them."

"I agree."

"So don't I."
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I don't know much about the Quakers, but I've always liked their oatmeal.
 
olrasputin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ah yes. The year they left for the New World, to sow their wild oats.
 
aremmes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image


Waiting for the second (third? fourth?) coming of the gray wave.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

aremmes: Waiting for the second (third? fourth?) coming of the gray wave.



That's on the 17th.
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: "Yeah so I think we should land heah. The wind and waves are wicked hahsh but at least we can fill in three quahtahs of the hahbah and back bay and build on them."

"I agree."

"So don't I."


Well my attempt at comedy would have worked better if this was talking about the founding of Boston, not just the arrival of the first Quakers. So whatevah I guess.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
indy_kid
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
My ancestors were Quaker (some current family still are), and some left England in 1642 because of the English Civil War.

One of the immigrants was a prominent landowner in England, so he was on the side of the Royalists. That made him a target of Cromwell. Being Quaker and thus a pacifist made him a target of both sides of the conflict. It was either run or end up in prison (or worse).

Several Quaker relatives had their property seized in the 1700s, simply for being Quaker. Took a few years, but they got it back.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Forbes Insoluble Dry Plates.
Fark user image

'And so it begins again, lads. Pass that keg of mead.'
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I thought they came to sell the Native Americans oatmeal.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Pahrk the boat by da pahk.
Thou is stricken with the devil's tongue!
Nah, dis is da bohston tahlk
Thou art so afflicted!  All to the boaht!  We gotta get da...   Oh holy father!  I, too, am stricken with da tahlk!
 
