 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1804, Burr's play took Hamilton off of Broadway   (history.com) divider line
14
    More: Vintage, Thomas Jefferson, Alexander Hamilton, George Washington, John Adams, Aaron Burr, Vice President Aaron Burr, Vice President of the United States, Electoral College  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 8:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So he took his shot?
 
daffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, Hamilton was white? In the play he was black. I am shocked.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever happened to Peggy?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Michael Bay Original Got Milk Commercial 1993 Who Shot Alexander Hamilton? Aaron Burr
Youtube 0Gkqzxss8Ss
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And this one:

Got Hamilton? Parody Commercial
Youtube Z-KoAi3Nl9Q
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: And this one:

[YouTube video: Got Hamilton? Parody Commercial]


Thanks for sharing, that last one was great. Especially since Leslie Odem Jr played Burr in Hamilton
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Weird Al" Yankovic - The Hamilton Polka
Youtube oNEdEDbhTQw
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size

You can call me Aaron Burr the way I'm dropping Hamiltons
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone should remember this when they pine for the good old days when politicians were all about compromise and the betterment of the nation.
 
Boothroyd [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to quibble, but Burr actually managed to put Hamilton permanently on Broadway, as he, Eliza and Angelica all buried side by side at Trinity Church. Guess which street the Church is on? https://www.nps.gov/places/000/trinity-church-cemetery.htm
 
No Line For Beer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KingKauff: Whatever happened to Peggy?


Not much. She died young and led a fairly uneventful life.
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 1 hour ago  

No Line For Beer: KingKauff: Whatever happened to Peggy?

Not much. She died young and led a fairly uneventful life.


Not necessarily in that order.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
poorjon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hamilton was a protofascist. If you're in a timeline where he's celebrated as a hero, I'm sorry, but things are difficult
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.