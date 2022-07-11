 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   China says Asian nations should avoid being used as chess pieces in geopolitical game of poker, possibly because it's third down and the score is love-forty with all bases loaded   (aljazeera.com) divider line
4
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hard to throw your weight around when the little guys team up and work together.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Communist Middleschool Student
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If we hit that bullseye the enemy will fall like a house of cards... Checkmate
 
virgo47 [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Pawns are not pieces.
 
