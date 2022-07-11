 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Kaliningrad, blocked off from the world, considers imposing its own embargo with blackjack and hookers. Well, hookers, they can't import cards anymore   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass, Poland, Russia, Latvia, Lithuania, Kaliningrad region, governor of Russia, EU restrictions, European Union  
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.


That would be German. Krolgrod according to Google Translate but they'd probably name it something else entirely.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

That would be German. Krolgrod according to Google Translate but they'd probably name it something else entirely.


Ukrainian Village?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ArkPanda: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

That would be German. Krolgrod according to Google Translate but they'd probably name it something else entirely.


East Prussia hasn't been polish in a loping time.

It's a credit to how effective Stalin was at ethnic cleansing.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poland, Lithuania - you guys go ahead and divide that sucker up.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to see Western Europe eat Kaliningrad.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: Poland, Lithuania - you guys go ahead and divide that sucker up.


Why not Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"This will provide activities to [our] maritime carriers and give work to Kaliningrad ports, which have been hit hard by the EU restrictions," he added


The EU, US and Japan (Aussies and NZ) should ban the arrival of vessels that have entered a Russian port for the 6 months after the ship docs in Orc territory. Let's see how many ships decide to not stop in Russia to avoid being denied access to the world's richest and busiest ports. Also curious to see what kind of premiums the companies that do create special routes to accommodate Russian ports will charge.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.


If Poland took it over, it would have a new name with way more constants.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Bukharin: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

If Poland took it over, it would have a new name with way more constants.


*consonants
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Need to replace Russia. Somebody get to work on that.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.


I doubt that Poland would want it, it is full of Russians.
 
Cyrene Valantion
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Was in Lithuania on vacation recently, went along the Curonian spit to within sighting distance of the border with Kaliningrad.

It's such a peaceful set of pretty fishing villages along there, felt so weird to know how close to a very closed border I was.

Beautiful part of the world.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

I doubt that Poland would want it, it is full of Russians.


When they took over Eastern-Germany, they did ethnic cleansing. They know the drill on what do with new territory.

Well, its make believe land anyway.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
As per-usual with Russia..They presume they have a power that they do not have..


I HEREBY DECLARE THAT ALL RAILROADS OWE ME 2 U.S. pennies  per Kilometer traveled this year..

Because reasons!

I'll consider waiving this fee if you decide you don't want to pay me...
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Zamek Królewski
 
menschenfresser
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.


Germany, you mean. Along with the rest of Pomerania and East Prussia. The punishment for WWII has lasted long enough so give the German lands back. OR ELSE. wait, no. not like that.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bukharin: If Poland took it over, it would have a new name with way more constants.


speaking of such things...it reminds me...

What does a Polish bride get on her wedding that's big and hard?

a new last name.

/try the veal
 
Hobbess
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

kbronsito: "This will provide activities to [our] maritime carriers and give work to Kaliningrad ports, which have been hit hard by the EU restrictions," he added


The EU, US and Japan (Aussies and NZ) should ban the arrival of vessels that have entered a Russian port for the 6 months after the ship docs in Orc territory. Let's see how many ships decide to not stop in Russia to avoid being denied access to the world's richest and busiest ports. Also curious to see what kind of premiums the companies that do create special routes to accommodate Russian ports will charge.


I'm trying to figure out the logic of this response. Since Lithuania is prohibiting some goods from being shipped between mainland Russia and exclave Kaliningrad, that already is going to drive increased demand to their own ports. Now with this they'll cause even more demand on their ports due to blocking overland routes. Maybe they have excess capacity due to other drops, but it seems potentially self-owning to me.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
mercurynews.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

dv-ous: ArkPanda: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

That would be German. Krolgrod according to Google Translate but they'd probably name it something else entirely.

East Prussia hasn't been polish in a loping time.

It's a credit to how effective Stalin was at ethnic cleansing.


Before Stalin took East Prussia (including Königsberg/Kaliningrad), it had been part of Germany, Kgr. Prussia, or their predecessor nation-states for centuries.

There weren't too many Poles for Stalin to ethnically cleanse in that particular region. Plenty of Germans, though.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

menschenfresser: eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.

Germany, you mean. Along with the rest of Pomerania and East Prussia. The punishment for WWII has lasted long enough so give the German lands back. OR ELSE. wait, no. not like that.


asset.library.wisc.eduView Full Size
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Królewiec
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Poland should just take it over and have it go back to it's old name, Königsberg.


upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I know Russia is desperate for ports for it's coal rolling navy, but keeping that little piece of land after the breakup was still a dick move. I don't suspect any of it's neighbors are inclined to help Russia keep it.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

steklo: Bukharin: If Poland took it over, it would have a new name with way more constants.

speaking of such things...it reminds me...

What does a Polish bride get on her wedding that's big and hard?

a new last name.

/try the veal


Bah!

Sincerely,

Carwyn Llewellyn
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: I know Russia is desperate for ports for it's coal rolling navy, but keeping that little piece of land after the breakup was still a dick move. I don't suspect any of it's neighbors are inclined to help Russia keep it.


To be fair, they killed a lot of people there in order to plan a lot of their people there.

Just like the Teutonic Knights before them, and the...
hrm, this list goes on for a bit.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
There is just under a million people.  86% Russian.  Split it between Lithuania and Poland.   Russia proper is vastly underpopulated.  If 860,000 Russians want to stay Russian they can move back to Mother Russia.   That a frakton less number the current Ukrainian refugees.
 
