(Al Jazeera)   India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country, demonstrating the power of those hot Bollywood song and dance routines   (aljazeera.com) divider line
    Interesting, Demography, World population, Population, global population, Earth, world population, Republic, major changes  
posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 9:12 PM



JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
RRR
Rise Roar Reproduce
 
Fano
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Glad I joined a winning team
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't Nigeria on place to overtake both in 50 years?
 
Tymast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Soon they'll have to have double decker trains to hang off of the sides of
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Tymast: Soon they'll have to have double decker trains to hang off of the sides of


I was gonna say they have more people hanging off trains than most nations have citizens.
 
jtown
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
it's kinda hot
 
midmodan
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Demonstrating the power of the "single child" rule, and a government harsh enough to back it up.
 
ShankatsuForte
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Isn't Nigeria on place to overtake both in 50 years?


I'm sure it's trending that way but some asshole will scam somebody high enough up a government ladder and a few bombs will balance that right out.
 
genner
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

midmodan: Demonstrating the power of the "single child" rule, and a government harsh enough to back it up.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dreadskull
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

midmodan: Demonstrating the power of the "single child" rule, and a government harsh enough to back it up.


It did wonders for the Chinese economy. Perhaps India could institute something similar.
 
RailProf
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
A lot of young men, with mediocre at best prospects, in a world ravaged by climate change, and a disputed land border with China and Pakistan, both nuclear powers. A recipe for success!
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Isn't Nigeria on place to overtake both in 50 years?


Yes, but the good news is that will mean even more Nigerian princes needing you to take their 25 million in gold! As soon as you forward them to $10k shipping fee.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh, sooner or later food scarcity will put Chinese/Indian whatever out of control population in check.
Also, a big ol regional royal rumble is still quite likely in that area between China, India, Pakistan and possibly Japan if they ever decide to go back to their roots.
That'll drop the population in the region drastically.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Isn't Nigeria on place to overtake both in 50 years?


Nigeria has a very high fertility rate, but even if that remains unchanged as the country develops more, it still won't even top a billion this century.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Congrats, India, for "doing the needful". Bow, chicka bow, chicka bow bow!
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Curry on then.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Meh, sooner or later food scarcity will put Chinese/Indian whatever out of control population in check.
Also, a big ol regional royal rumble is still quite likely in that area between China, India, Pakistan and possibly Japan if they ever decide to go back to their roots.
That'll drop the population in the region drastically.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NobleHam
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

TotallyRealNotFake: Meh, sooner or later food scarcity will put Chinese/Indian whatever out of control population in check.


Both have had declining fertility rates for a while now, neither is out of control.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How are there so many kids if the men can't see any bobs and vagene?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It is far easier for a large rich country to make more people than for a huge poor country to make more wealth.
 
