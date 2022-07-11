 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   "What will US abortion sanctuary networks look like?" Well, there's a Bald Eagle sanctuary near here, so probably not like that   (aljazeera.com) divider line
4
    More: Interesting, Abortion, Roe v. Wade, underground abortions, pregnant people, New York Times, Pregnancy, dozens of abortion funds, nonprofit corporation  
•       •       •

25 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 2:05 PM (4 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It'll look a lot like "free state/slave state" did back before the civil war.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
GIS delivers.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lady J
‘’ 1 minute ago  
that it has come to this
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Want a sanctuary? Want the ultimate test of whether someone is all-understanding and forgiving? Set them up inside churches.

Oh wait, churches are only sanctuaries when the church wants them to be one. And when it's legal. And convenient. Silly me.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.