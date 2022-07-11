 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Chris Chillizza's hard-hitting journalistic efforts have uncovered an audio clip that reveals exactly how Donald Trump thinks, an event that will almost assuredly throw Democrats into various stages of disarray   (cnn.com) divider line
27
    More: Dumbass, Mehmet Oz, Senate, Health, long time, Dr. Harold Bornstein, lot of work, end of the interview, Trump  
•       •       •

1353 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 1:35 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
giantmeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he somehow get's elected in 2024, I'm just gonna start writing him really flattering letters. Sure, it would be selling out my principles in every way, but I'd probably get a Press Secretary gig out of it.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's all because Democrats want to elect people who won't stand up to how Trump thinks.

/amidoinitrite?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does anyone here really care what Chris Chinchilla thinks?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That's an opinion piece. There's no analysis at all.
 
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why would I want to listen to a clip of unending flatulence?
 
Malenfant
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
An auto clip saying "Me, me, me, me, Ivanka, me, me, me, me"
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Chris Cilizza is part of why cnn is awful.
 
Glockenspiel Hero [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I can't remember the exact quote, but a recent article here about Trump had a phrase something like "Endless hours have been spent in Washington trying to parse what amounts to a dozen fireflies blinking randomly in a jar"
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
TFG's thought process?

HOW DOES THIS EFFECT ME? >Positive (Good)
                                                   >Negative (lies, attack, deny)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

MrBallou: It's all because Democrats want to elect people who won't stand up to how Trump thinks.

/amidoinitrite?


All it takes is someone who is good at managing unruly toddlers.

That and an echo chamber to reinforce that he can't have a stormy before bed and  breaking rules have consequences.
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

cretinbob: That's an opinion piece. There's no analysis at all.


Are you talking about the article or Trump's style of governance?
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: MrBallou: It's all because Democrats want to elect people who won't stand up to how Trump thinks.

/amidoinitrite?

All it takes is someone who is good at managing unruly toddlers.


Not toddlers exactly, but adults who have certain characteristics of toddlers.

If you tell them to do something "because I said so", they'll throw a tantrum and fail to comply every time (unlike toddlers which sometimes will comply).  You just have to trick them into thinking that what you want them to do was their idea, and you'll have a flock of lemmings training behind you in no time.
 
buster_v
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ.  Why is everyone still so obsessed with trying to "figure Trump out?" He doesn't make sense.  His brain is broken.  That is all.  Stop telling yourself that you're going to "figure him out someday." It'll never happen.  He's not thinking straight.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The idea of Trump thinking is right wing propaganda
 
elaw [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Somewhat insightful article, but it's an awful lot of words to say "Trump only helps those who kiss his a$$".
 
Russ1642
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Trump is vain. News at 11!
 
gunga galunga [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Chris Cilizza is part the poster child of why cnn is awful.


There...
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

JudgeSmails: Chris Cilizza is part of why cnn is awful.


and why trump got elected in 2016.

Them, and the 'Bros
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If he somehow get's elected in 2024, I'm just gonna start writing him really flattering letters. Sure, it would be selling out my principles in every way, but I'd probably get a Press Secretary gig out of it.


You could start the latest TikTok trend: who can go from high praise to "total loser, never heard of you" the fastest.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Isn't this putz going to predict a Hillary Clinton run for the White House....again?
 
August11
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Why are we still talking about this walking wet fart?

There's a land war in Europe that will likely lead to an exchange of tactical nuclear weapons. And the towns in Germany are two kilotons apart, if you know what I mean.
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If he somehow get's elected in 2024, I'm just gonna start writing him really flattering letters. Sure, it would be selling out my principles in every way, but I'd probably get a Press Secretary gig out of it.


Go for ambassador. That way you can at least live in a place where he isn't in charge.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

elaw: AlgaeRancher: MrBallou: It's all because Democrats want to elect people who won't stand up to how Trump thinks.

/amidoinitrite?

All it takes is someone who is good at managing unruly toddlers.

Not toddlers exactly, but adults who have certain characteristics of toddlers.

If you tell them to do something "because I said so", they'll throw a tantrum and fail to comply every time (unlike toddlers which sometimes will comply).  You just have to trick them into thinking that what you want them to do was their idea, and you'll have a flock of lemmings training behind you in no time.


The million dollar question to me is who is currently pulling the strings and how to remove their influence and replace it with something less destructive.
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

giantmeteor: If he somehow get's elected in 2024, I'm just gonna start writing him really flattering letters. Sure, it would be selling out my principles in every way, but I'd probably get a Press Secretary gig out of it.


Name checks out.  And I'd pay good money to see you meet Trump.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ElPrimitivo: giantmeteor: If he somehow get's elected in 2024, I'm just gonna start writing him really flattering letters. Sure, it would be selling out my principles in every way, but I'd probably get a Press Secretary gig out of it.

Go for ambassador. That way you can at least live in a place where he isn't in charge.


Pretty sure the residence of an ambassador is territory of the home country of said ambassador.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
How Trump thinks?
Does it have a picture of a wall with both a mirror and a TV tuned to Fox News?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xanadian: Does anyone here really care what Chris Chinchilla thinks?


Fauxgressives love him.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.