(Car and Driver)   It is gratifying to know that in these difficult economy times one industry tripled it's performance in 2021 - catalytic converter thefts. However the fourth quarter national meth sales reports are delayed due to Covid, and also meth
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe do better controlling the buying and trade in used catalytic converters?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Find a catalyst that works with relatively worthless materials?

IDK, I'm obviously not an engineer or chemist.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Car makers could make them harder to steal, but making lots of money selling you replacements.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bought a Cadillac converter for my Buick, but it didn't do a thing.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meth heads don't seem to mind manual labor, people should give them jobs.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Theft is up nationwide. People are literally walking out of Macys at Herald Square with thousands of dollars of merchandise on them and nobody does anything.

It's farked up is what it is.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one of these stolen from a 2000 Toyota 4-Runner. Wife took it to work a Saturday, parked it and she did her shift, came out, started the car and called me from her cell phone...

"Stek, the truck is making a weird sound and won't go over 40 MPH..."

According to the cops, it took them less then 5 minutes for the thief to roll under the car, zip, zip with the saw and bingo, gone.  it didn't help that the 2000 4-runner sits up high...
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The conservative/Republican solution would be to simply eliminate them, since they are just tree hugger bullshiat to begin with (according to them).
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A drop in the bucket compared to wage theft, by far the largest form of larceny practiced in the United States.
 
elgrancerdo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ggcity.orgView Full Size


/ think of it after market rims
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

In many states, they don't even have inspections, so who's going to care if you swap that cat with a test pipe?
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A small child with asthma, or their parents?
Any decent human being?
Gee, I don't know.
Who could possibly care?
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So, quit?

I don't know if people noticed, but you can literally walk out of any job nationwide, trip, and land in a three way bidding war for your labor.

I know if I wasn't paid for my labor this week, I'd quit the day after they confirmed it wasn't a mistake.
 
neofonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Your car's computer will care.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

My point is that you gotta look out for yourself. All those billions of people with uncatalyzed two strokes in Asia are still polluting the same air.

Cats are just pissing on a raging forest fire. Sure, you can feel like you're doing something, but your willy is gonna get scorched either way.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Portland and this has gotten ridiculous. My SIL had one stolen downtown in a parking garage. She was in there for two hours in the middle of the day and gone. Too many meth zombies, car thefts are out of hand and cops aren't doing anything. My neighbor has had his truck's converter stolen twice. It was noted upthread having a vehicle that sits higher makes them easier to steal. I dunno maybe pass a Texas type law where you may use deadly force to protect your property.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh I get it. You're a parody account and we don't have to take anything you say seriously. Got it. Noted.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I have it on good information that a $10 defowler works perfect to fool your cars computer.

https://bloxracing.com/products/02-diagnostic-plug-defowler

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Electric cars replacing ICEs can't come soon enough.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the bathrooms have never been cleaner...

Anti-Meth PSA "Mmm Meth"
Youtube Eu92IxROZMk


*brushie*brushie*tWeAK*bushie*brushie*
 
Vespers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I live in Portland and this has gotten ridiculous. My SIL had one stolen downtown in a parking garage. She was in there for two hours in the middle of the day and gone. Too many meth zombies, car thefts are out of hand and cops aren't doing anything. My neighbor has had his truck's converter stolen twice. It was noted upthread having a vehicle that sits higher makes them easier to steal. I dunno maybe pass a Texas type law where you may use deadly force to protect your property.


Bet your neighbor's truck sits a foot above the ground even on factory tires.
 
neofonz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Let me know how well that works out for you.

Spoiler: it won't.
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AlgaeRancher: Maybe do better controlling the buying and trade in used catalytic converters?


Make it legal to shoot someone attempting to steal one and the problem will end
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

So should anyone do something about it, or does this not rise to the level of stealing from Macy's?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not sure, it's a standard F150, not jacked up for offroading or anything. On the second replacement he got that cage thing that was pictured upthread.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.ifunny.coView Full Size
 
Warlordtrooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Really?  Because there are plenty of jobs like nurses that will get your license revoked if not arrested for outright just quitting
 
jso2897
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: Cats are just pissing on a raging forest fire. Sure, you can feel like you're doing something, but your willy is gonna get scorched either way.


Every lazy, selfish asshole who ever lived's excuse.
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Find a catalyst that works with relatively worthless materials?

IDK, I'm obviously not an engineer or chemist.


The thieves seem to be particularly targeting the more expensive converters. Certain older models of Toyota and Honda cars had cats that contained a lot of rhodium. Those are worth a lot more than the average catalytic converter. Rhodium prices in particular have gone completely bonkers the last few years. It was a perfectly reasonable material to use - until about 3-4 years ago.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

It already is, some places. If potential criminals of any kind were discouraged by potential consequences, this would be a different world.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Funnily enough, the states with the most meth heads stealing car parts are the same places you're free to murder them. Meth heads don't fear bullets, they voluntarily smoke magic rocks created by another hobo in a basement lab.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Gotta suck to have the ones the meth heads want.
My anti theft system is age. No one would steal the one off my truck it's OE and wouldn't be worth anything now. When it rusts totally out I'll just swap it with something that fits and meets EPA regs but isn't legal in a half dozen states. Not putting $500 each into it. The ones that won't throw a code are like $150. Sure they won't last another 8 years like OEM, but neither will the engine.

Depends on the vehicle. Some it will work on.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Find a catalyst that works with relatively worthless materials?

IDK, I'm obviously not an engineer or chemist.


Also not an engineer but if the could be done it would solve the issue the long run, the short run it would do nothing as even if these new low value converters came on the market today it would take years before full adoption but the auto industries of the world.

Thieves would soon figure out how to tell which cares had the older and valuable converters and still target those until they were just too few for it to be worth it or none left.

Better to just make it as hard as possible to sell used cat convertors any where in the US and illegal to export them ( felony with lots of prison time and a hefty fine).

Some states have already places bans and restrictions in place to deter such thefts but when they can just stock pile them until they have enough to go to a neighboring state worth it such bans and determents do little to nothing outside slightly inconvenience the thieves.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

stuffy: Car makers could make them harder to steal, but making lots of money selling you replacements.


Car makers already made them much harder to steal, relatively. Experienced thieves favor certain older model years. In 2020, 2004-2009 Toyota Priuses had 58.1 theft claims per 1,000 vehicles, while 2010-2015 models were at 1.0 theft claims per 1,000 vehicles.[link] (Hybrids are an especially attractive target, as their catalytic converters typically start with as much precious metals as in gas vehicles, but don't use the catalysts at nearly the same rate, since the engine isn't used as much). When precious metal prices started spiking in the late 2000s, and catalytic converter thefts spiked, automakers started adding theft deterrence to their next major model revisions. Making theft easy isn't the sort of way they want to squeeze consumers, as it's a huge issue that consumers are aware of in cost of ownership and insurance of a vehicle. When you're hit with $1,000+ replacement costs on a recurring basis, maintenance can become higher than the vehicle is worth, although there are after-market anti-theft devices you can add to deter/slow thieves with older vehicles, for example metal plates bolted beneath the converter, steel cables woven around the converters, and under-vehicle motion-sensing alarms.
 
Kuroshin
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Yes, it will.  Also works for when your cat has expired and you're throwing a code because it's simply used up (yes, catalytic converters do go bad).  You usually use two of them, though, with the inner one drilled-out.

Since you can't actually get a cat for most common cars right now (months-long backorder), a test pipe and O2 foolery is the only way to drive again if your cat is stolen.  That's if you have insurance to cover the thousand-dollar (or more, just for the part alone - doesn't include pipe repair or materials) cost of replacing it.

Certainly not the piece of garbage that sawed the cat off the bottom of the car, causing this entire mess.  At the best of times, it's a very expensive repair.  Currently it's nearly impossible to fix the right way.  Takes months, and unless you have comprehensive insurance, you're on the hook for the bill.  Think gas prices are causing the average person to struggle?  Drop a $1k-$3k repair bill on their head, with a three-month wait for parts - during which they can't drive their car to work or the store.

But yeah, it's good to be self-righteous.

/still running cats on our two cars, and will continue to do so
//luckily they are very hard to access - other cars get hit instead
///although I will not hesitate to pop a test pipe on there if it does get jacked
 
bucket_pup
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Funniest Trunk Monkey Commercials
Youtube XW8iAVwt_Yc
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

While I admit I don't feel much remorse when a catalytic converter thief is injured or killed when a vehicle they've jacked up slips off said jacks, a better solution would be to find salvage companies that accept stolen cats, arrest them, and seize their business.
 
T Baggins
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Maybe do better controlling the buying and trade in used catalytic converters?


Regulating metal scrapyards helps, and some states make buying stolen catalytic converters much riskier than others, but there's so much money to be made that illicit operations will persist.

Also, for someone who knows what they're doing, it wouldn't take much to cut out the precious metals and dump the rest, and smelt the precious metals into hunks of metal with an unproveable origin. Not super easy, but a couple one minute thefts per night could support a million dollar per year income.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Worked on every car I've owned - from Hondas to BMWs to Audis.

The issue with catalytic converters always comes into play when you detonate unburnt fuel in your exhaust system. It tends to blow up all the honeycomb inside your cats.

If they make explosion proof cats, sign me up, but every single one I've seen generally comes out in pieces after a few times using anti-lag.

Two step flames tuned audi b5
Youtube bwOj-syOM4M
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Maybe do better controlling the buying and trade in used catalytic converters?


The guys cutting them off are tweakers, but the trade is classic mafia-associated exhaust shops and scrappers and on up the chain.  RICO level to get much handle on it, and the Feds have felt like they have bigger issues to deal with.
 
