Netherlands on verge of making work-from-home legal right for employees, but I thought the red light district already did this?
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sounds unhygienic....
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Such an awesome country
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Might make it difficult to work in the Tulip mines.
 
Get Your Dick Out Of My Food [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I work in Amsterdam and can confirm WFH is pretty much never going away.  I only go into the office when I need a change of scenery.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Home is where you hang your g string
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This new work from home underwater welding gig is gonna be great.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I think you would have to live in the red light district for that to be the case.
 
Robo Beat
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
maison close is a type of house, I guess, but I don't know if I'd call it a home.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: I think you would have to live in the red light district for that to be the case.


With the Russians basically gone, and the Brits leaving the EU, it might not be absolutely terrible.
 
zgrizz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
So as a company owner, I get to cut the salary of people who work from home, to account for their lowered commute/lunch costs daily.

Right?

Or is this just a Bone the Boss policy?
 
spacechecker
‘’ less than a minute ago  

zgrizz: So as a company owner, I get to cut the salary of people who work from home, to account for their lowered commute/lunch costs daily.

Right?

Or is this just a Bone the Boss policy?


You get the benefits of increased productivity and less employee turnover. As a business owner I'm sure you're aware how much those two can impact you're bottom line, right?
 
