(WFAA Fort Worth)   Be the first to know when ERCOT is going to cut your power off. Live monitoring of the Texas grid here   (wfaa.com) divider line
37
posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 12:20 PM



markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Here's the direct link to the dashboard:

https://www.ercot.com/gridmktinfo/dashboards

The real reason they're telling everyone to conserve this afternoon can be seen in the price per megawatt/hour chart:

Fark user imageView Full Size

Energy providers who predominantly sell on fixed price contracts to end consumers will take a bath on this.

One more reason why utilities should be managed as a public benefit, rather than a profit generating entity.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Why should I conserve?  I'm doing my part, to make sure that certain parties don't get re-elected this fall.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll know when the internet goe
 
glassgnome
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Why should I conserve?  I'm doing my part, to make sure that certain parties don't get re-elected this fall.


Now that's voting with your wallet!
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Texas has begun using the tragedy of the commons as their power grid implementation roadmap
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile, in Menchaca.
No disc golf today, for obvious reasons.
Saw some dumbass almost burn his neighborhood to the ground yesterday.
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I spent some time in Honduras a while back, they consistently cut the power every afternoon because the power company couldn't afford to pay for fuel due to the fact that the rich and powerful never paid their bills.  They were immune from even the consequence of having their power cut.

They were corrupt and awful, but at least they had the capacity to supply the power, if they could get the fuel.
 
Weaver95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I dunno how we're going to keep our retail stores open in Texas. I guess maybe we don't
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe Texans can find a way to turn their guns into power sources.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: [Fark user image image 425x318][Fark user image image 374x238]
Meanwhile, in Menchaca.
No disc golf today, for obvious reasons.
Saw some dumbass almost burn his neighborhood to the ground yesterday.


Fark user imageView Full Size
What it looked like from my hood.
The joke is, the local volunteer fire department shows up just in time to keep your house fire from catching other homes on fire, you're basically f*cked.
 
zoltan2000
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.


Has she tried not believing in the climate change?
 
krispos42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I found out last year that my section of my street is on the same power grid as the fire those 4 blocks away. I'm sitting pretty!

If you don't mind fire engine noises.
 
Maud Dib [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.


You can literally cut the air in Houston with a knife, it's so thick with humidity.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.


Houston most certainly has a loop system that would allow them to cut off power to everything in the area except specific buildings (i.e. hospitals). But I'm sure Hilton is giving a few extra bucks to the power company to make sure they stay on.
 
pacified
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Currently 64 degrees and overcast in Denver
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Did the eeeelectricitah grid get all shot up again?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tantrums with sidearms has its consequences.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The only reason I'm paying attention to Texas's power problems is because of all the mocking they did to California for it's power problems. *munches popcorn*
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Can Ted flee to the Caribbean if there's no power?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: I spent some time in Honduras a while back, they consistently cut the power every afternoon because the power company couldn't afford to pay for fuel due to the fact that the rich and powerful never paid their bills.  They were immune from even the consequence of having their power cut.

They were corrupt and awful, but at least they had the capacity to supply the power, if they could get the fuel.


Because I'm sure every electrical connection in Honduras was legal too.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.


Thoughts and prayers.

I had to buy a UPS for our router and wifi, as well as one for my monitors, since I am fulltime working from home.  Luckily, we are near a hospital (or something), so we didn't lose power, even in Feb 2021.
 
Plane Guy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Republicans have held all statewide elected offices since 1994, so I'm looking forward to hearing how this is all liberals fault.

Hillary in the abortion clinic with Hunter Biden's laptop.
 
jakedata [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
So if the dashboard returns a 404 page then the power's out in Texas?
 
Caelistis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I turned my ac up to 75 from 68. I'm doing my part!
 
goodncold
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Maybe Texans can find a way to turn their guns into power sources.


Or for less competition for AC.
 
mikey15
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
or just wait till we see ted at the airport
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least Texas has found the source of their problems: renewables. Clearly the solar panels and wind farms are breaking down due to another freeze, and this would be solved if Biden reopened the pipeline.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.


Yeah I was out cleaning my garage yesterday, and damn near got heat stroke. I'm trading my last motorcycle for a huge snap-on tool chest full of stuff, and a big air compressor.  And other small bits, etc.

I've got to pull at least brake shoes and drums off the back of my truck late this afternoon, and definitely waiting till the sun goes down behind the tree across the street from me.

I feel her pain, at least she gets to fly home.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pacified: Currently 64 degrees and overcast in Denver


We might get to to 64 degrees later this afternoon here in Dallas, at least that's how hot it will be inside of cars parked in the sunlight.

RIght now it is around 37 degrees
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Maud Dib: little big man: My daughter is in Houston for a convention this week - her last message was "this place is painfully hot".  I hope her hotel is near a hospital or some critically operational place that wouldn't lose power.

You can literally cut the air in Houston with a knife, it's so thick with humidity.


This morning, when I open the bedroom window on the second floor so the cats could get out on the roof, it was like you got slapped in the face with a wet towel
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: At least Texas has found the source of their problems: renewables. Clearly the solar panels and wind farms are breaking down due to another freeze, and this would be solved if Biden reopened the pipeline.


No the latest boogie man is all the EV's draining the grid.  You kow, the ones using likely less than .1% of the grids capacity during peak hours
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Weaver95: I dunno how we're going to keep our retail stores open in Texas. I guess maybe we don't


Their Lieutenant Governor, who owes my Lieutenant Governor and future Senator a few million in Sheetz and Wawa gift cards, will want old people to die for his precious economy.
 
dustman81
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
A state that has an economy built on energy can't supply enough energy for its residents. That is irony.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

ImpendingCynic: Can Ted flee to the Caribbean if there's no power?


Too warm.  I suggest Canada.
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Texas relatives: "We don't have a state income tax."
Me: "I have reliable electricity and water."
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Plane Guy: Republicans have held all statewide elected offices since 1994, so I'm looking forward to hearing how this is all liberals fault.

Hillary in the abortion clinic with Hunter Biden's laptop.


Paid for by George Soros.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MycroftHolmes: pacified: Currently 64 degrees and overcast in Denver

We might get to to 64 degrees later this afternoon here in Dallas, at least that's how hot it will be inside of cars parked in the sunlight.

RIght now it is around 37 degrees


If it's metric, it FEELS cooler, right??
 
