(CNN)   As the West runs out of water, landowners and officials are joining forces to find solutions that accept they must share equally in an increasingly limited...Nah, just kidding. They're doing everything possible to get theirs and screw everyone else   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Murica, Water, Water resources, Property, water diversion, Water law, enough water, water rights system, Irrigation  
45 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 11:05 AM (2 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2022/may/13/california-desalination-plant-huntington-beach

California looks like it's trying to get desalination plants. But it's going to be water wars for awhile.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Sun's going down...
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If only there was an economic thought experiment to explain the usage resources held in common.  What a tragedy.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
c8.alamy.comView Full Size


File Photo from August 11 2024
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
80% of the water harvested in California goes to Agriculture. Only 20% goes to the cities. The "City" water includes all the golf courses, amusement parks, and industry.

Like it or not, the biggest impact of the drought will be to agriculture. And since California provides more food than any other state in the Union, this is a problem for the entire US, not just California.

Articles and journalists love to focus on poor water usage in the cities, but it is (literally) a drop in the bucket compared to how agriculture uses and abuses water.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They're doing everything possible to get theirs and screw everyone else

It's the Republican way.
 
