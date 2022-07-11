 Skip to content
(WFAA Fort Worth)   Ford expands "Your vehicle may spontaneously combust" recall to include 100,000 other newer models. One of the fixes involves drilling holes to prevent oil from a failed engine explosion from soaking a defective circuit board and igniting   (wfaa.com) divider line
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least they recalled these.  My Dad ended up having to pay out of pocket to rebuild the failed engine on his 2018 Escape, because of a known defect they wouldn't recall.

I'd thought Ford had turned their brand around but boy was I wrong
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lol, I did the same thing. It's the whole 2013-2018 ecoboost lineup. They recalled some, but the 1.5/2.0 wasn't recalled. I have a 2016 Escape 2.0, had to pay $3,500 for an entire new engine.

Heres the class action

https://www.lawtimesnews.com/practice-areas/litigation/class-action-lawsuit-against-ford-to-proceed-to-trial-following-issuance-of-certification-notice/363299
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grr, linked the Canada lawsuit. Heres another

https://www.detroitnews.com/story/business/autos/ford/2021/03/03/alleged-ford-ecoboost-engine-defect-strands-owners-draws-lawsuit/6815521002/
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found
On
Road
Detonated
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yup, that's the one.  His car had a 100k warranty, and was in for a transmission rebuild at 98k miles. They did that for the $100 deductible. No mention of the engine issue as something to check.  It failed at 103k miles.

They quoted my Dad $9k for a new engine with a block that was redesigned to no longer have the problem.  He pitched a fit.  The service manager at the dealership was a good dude, and 1) got Ford to issue a 50% credit of that amount, and 2) find a new copy of the old style engine block and get the engine rebuilt for about $5k.  Ended up only spending a few hundred out of pocket, and then immediately sold the car back to the dealership's used car department, who beat Carmax by $500 and never asked about the maintenance records.

Woe be unto the person who buys it from them.  Hope they get an extended warranty.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I've supposedly got a 3 year warranty on my crate engine, also got Ford to do 50% thanks to a good service manager, but I wish car prices weren't so crazy right now because I'm not paying over $500/month for wheels.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was sitting in a Home Depot parking lot once.  Watched a guy pull in, get out of his Explorer and go inside.   And then smoke started coming out under the hood.   It got thicker...and thicker....then the flames started coming out.   Fire department was called, and arrived within about 6 minutes.   Everything forward of the windshield was in full conflagration mode.

I will never buy a Ford product.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

God I wish I'd be so lucky that my ford combusted.

As long as everyone was out, it'd be a helluva easier to repalce.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fords are not not known for catching on fire.

/seriously, just buy a Toyota
 
scanman61
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

"The class action alleged that Ford had made false, misleading, and deceptive representations to the public which understated the fuel consumption of new 2013 and 2014 model year Ford vehicles"
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I am puzzled about "failed engine explosion". I mean, I get that you want to drill oil holes in case the engine explosion fails, I guess? Maybe? How often do the engine explosions succeed?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Deflagrated.

\ Combustion front wasn't supersonic.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Laughs at Ford in Buick
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

That's the way it is today. Cars are junk. 17 engine failures out of every 1000 cars is too many.

"The circuit boards are part of the battery junction box. Dealers will check the box for melting damage and replace it if needed. They'll also remove or repair a cooling fan ground wire that connects to the junction box. "

Battery junction box? Why do you need a circuit board? Because the switches on the steering column don't control anything but other switches. The gas pedal doesn't control a mechanical linkage but pressure sensors. And the cooling fan should run off a "fan belt" (as it is called) and be turned by the engine.

Buy junk and pay for junk.
 
Karne
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
You can tell this article is fake news. Everybody knows only electric cars can catch fire.
 
HoodRich White Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lizaardvark: I am puzzled about "failed engine explosion". I mean, I get that you want to drill oil holes in case the engine explosion fails, I guess? Maybe? How often do the engine explosions succeed?


Exactly....this is cracking me up.  Instead of fixing the actual problem (pricey as it requires engine disassembly), we'll just drill some holes here to drain the oil for when the engine does explode.  Problem solved!
lol
 
Scanty Em
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
As someone driving a 2000 Accord with an engine that purrs like a happy kitten, I'm getting a kick. My last Ford was purchased in 1993 and junked in 2000 with <90k miles on it. That is a mistake I will never make again.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

In the mirror, it says

Driver
Returns
On
Foot
 
scanman61
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This sounds a lot like the 1.6L EcoBoost recall that is another PITA to deal with from a PCM programming viewpoint.

They have cooling system issues that are bad enough that the head can warp and leak oil from the head gasket onto the exhaust & turbo causing underhood fires.  The fix is some MAJOR cooling system changes that add in some extra electrical  components, a bunch of rewiring and then reprogramming the PCM so it can use the new components.

The problem arises when someone reflashes the vehicle without bothering to check if the recall has been done and answers YES when IDS ask if it was done.  It immediately turns on the check engine light and goes into reduced power mode because it thinks it's low on coolant.

Reprogramming it back to the correct calibration is a huge PITA and most techs have no idea how to do a forced "blank module" programming on a Ford.  Ford's programming system REALLY does not want to go backwards on PCM calibrations.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Drain holes are a basic feature. Water/oil etc Will get in - did you make a way for it to get out, or are you sending your electronics swimming?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Scanty Em: As someone driving a 2000 Accord with an engine that purrs like a happy kitten, I'm getting a kick. My last Ford was purchased in 1993 and junked in 2000 with <90k miles on it. That is a mistake I will never make again.


Sounds right.  In my adult life, my immediate family have owned cars from Mercury, Ford, Dodge, Saturn, Chevy, GMC, VW, Subaru, Nissan, Acura, Mazda, Infiniti, BMW, Audi, and Jaguar.  The only two that ever had engine failures were the Mercury and the Ford.   One of the BMWs was heading in that direction (burning oil for unknown reasons at only 20 months old when I sold it), but not single other car from any of those other brands ever had an issue with any components housed within the engine block.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Fords are not not known for catching on fire.


What about the Ford Pinto?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Ahhh- the barbeque that seats 4.
 
scanman61
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Battery junction box? Why do you need a circuit board? Because the switches on the steering column don't control anything but other switches.


Actually, it's worse than that.  Switches on the steering column are connected to the steering column control module (SCCM).  It reads the switch states and sends that data over the Medium Speed CAN Bus, where it is passed to the Body Control Module (BCM).  The BCM decides who needs to know about the change in switch state and then it passes the data over either the Medium Speed or High Speed CAN Bus to the appropriate control module.  Then THAT control module will take action depending on what was requested...dash info display, cruise control, radio controls, whatever.

Vehicles are now networks on wheels.  The newer 'Vettes have over 120 network addressable control modules spread out over 16 (?) networks, with only 7 of those networks directly connected to the data link connector.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
One of the fixes involves drilling holes to prevent oil from a failed engine explosion from soaking a defective circuit board and igniting.

Subby just threw in the word explosion for fun, and for confusion.
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Ford has been building shiat engines and not backing them up for a long time now. Chevy is not any better lately and has done a good job at killing the Silverado's legendary reliability. Guess I will keep the old 2003 Silverado going for bit longer. Will be rolling over 300,000 miles on the 4.8L Vortec, still no smoke, still no oil leaks, still getting 22mpg. Maybe the last of the reliable small block engines from Chevy.
 
red230
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Ford really wants to turn their new Bronco into a Blazer don't they?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Perfectly good example of Fords not not catching on fire.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Wouldn't the circuit board igniting just be an effective backup system in the event that the engine explosion fails?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Fark me, and I thought troubleshooting a ground fault to the dash instruments was a pain in ass.

And people wonder why I like old school 60's horsepower over todays powerplants. 375hp 360ftlbs Chevy 283 in my old 1933 Ford Model B Pickup rat rod.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
scanman61
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

If it's pre-2005 then it was built before Active Fuel Management, which disables cylinders (turns a V-8 into a V-6 or V-4) under certain conditions.  Yeah, sounds like a good idea but these engine have suffered from HUGE numbers of valvetrain failures requiring engine replacement.  Most of the engine rebuilders are selling AFM Delete engines for these where they rebuild them as a "normal" V-8 and then you reflash the ECM so it forgets it ever had AFM.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Ford is generally pretty solid these days, but yeah there are some lemon things. You get it with everything though.

This year on my Jeep (chrysler) i had to replace the oil cooler assembly. No biggie, its a 70 dollar part.

Except its located below both manifolds, and its 8 hours of labor to get to, and then you need a coolant flush when done.

I've lost track of how many recalls\optional recalls\extended warranty items my BMW has had. Latest was it was throwing a thermostat code. They had extended the warranty on it to 10 years\150k. No biggie, not worth the hassle of going to the dealer, i'll just get a new thermostat for it in for like 20 bucks myself.

Nope. 2k+ part and you pretty much have to take the front end of the car apart to do the job. I brought it back in.
 
scanman61
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

That's why shops pay $350 minimum (2 hours) when I show up to do diagnostics on vehicles they can't figure out.

If you ain't keeping up with the technology then you're falling behind.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Oh and why did i need to replace the oil cooler? Well some genius decided to make it out of plastic, so if the oil change place over torques your oil filter, it can crack.

Yes, they  make an aftermarket version of it that is aluminum, so i was going to replace it with that. EXCEPT that it doesn't come with the sensors, which are epoxied in to the original one, and any other one i can find, and i can't find them on their own.

On one hand modern car design is maddening with how difficult previously trivial things have become, but on the other hand, compared to even 20 years ago, what a car can do and the abuse it can take and the minimal maintence needed is mind boggling.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Has anyone been able to figure out how to do that RIGHT? Its something that they seem to try every 10 years or so, with horrible results.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Had to pull the intake manifold off my old Sonata to change the spark plugs. A neighbor asked for help changing her headlight. Had to take out the entire battery box to access it.
They cars today with much thought to assembly, and little to service.
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

I had a 2007 Dodge Ram with the cylinder deactivation.  Never had a problem with it.  Sold it to a friend of mine and he's almost to 200k on that truck.
 
scanman61
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Had to pull the intake manifold off my old Sonata to change the spark plugs. A neighbor asked for help changing her headlight. Had to take out the entire battery box to access it.
They cars today with much thought to assembly, and little to service.


Cars are not designed to be repaired, they're designed to be assembled quickly.

Saving $10 in assembly labor cost doesn't sound like much until you add it up over a production run of half a million vehicles.
 
