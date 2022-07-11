 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KSTP St. Paul)   Hard-hitting local news station sends reporter to hot rod show to ask a bunch of boomers for their thoughts on electric vehicles. With predictable results   (kstp.com) divider line
107
    More: Obvious, Electric vehicle, Automobile, Internal combustion engine, Vehicle, Plug-in hybrid, four-percent increase, question Consumer Reports, electric vehicle  
•       •       •

1322 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 11:20 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
marklar2012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Real story is that rare-ass 1969 Chevrolet Coronet R/T
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Next, we're sending our asute reporter to a drag queen story hour to see if they support religious education vouchers.

Followed by visiting the elderly in nursing homes to see whether they want student loans forgiven.

Then we're going to an NRA convention to talk about their support for Roe V Wade.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"I don't want to get stuck in the middle of the night somewhere, where there's no gas station plug-in," Schotz said looking at her daughter.

FTFY
 
martiandooz [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Not me," Bubba Aguirre, said standing next to his '66 Chevrolet SS.

I'm gonna go out on a limb and say a guy named Bubba with a '66 Chevy may not be the target consumer demographic for electric vehicle technology.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's the question Consumer Reports asked in its most recent survey released this week..."

Right between the truss reviews and the denture reviews.  Later in the issue, Wilford Brimley weighs in.
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fifty-two percent expressed worry about the costs of purchasing and maintaining an EV.

These are also the same people who will spend like $75,000 on a Chevy pickup that'll break down twice before they even get it home.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"More than 100 new and old vehicles showed up to the show Sunday, July 10th."

Who brings a new car to a car show?

"Yep, picked her up at the dealership last Friday, spent last weekend putting stickers on the back window and installing custom floormats."
 
Arachnophobe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TiredWings
‘’ 1 hour ago  
77 & 73 Corvettes, and my next work car will be a hybrid. Fork the oil companies.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sure, just burn that petrol at 6 mpg, cook and choke the planet, you'll be dead before your kids have to deal with it.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Winga Dinga for days..
 
HeadbangerSmurf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shut_it_down: Fifty-two percent expressed worry about the costs of purchasing and maintaining an EV.

These are also the same people who will spend like $75,000 on a Chevy pickup that'll break down twice before they even get it home.


In the last year I've put windshield washer fluid in my Tesla.  That's it.  I really should vacuum it out.
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: "I don't want to get stuck in the middle of the night somewhere, where there's no gas station plug-in," Schotz said looking at her daughter.

FTFY


number of gas stations in the country: google says 145,000. each gas stations has lets say 10 pumps. so 1,450,000 ways to gas up.
number of plugs: well, in my house there's like 4 in each room, plus a couple outside, and google says there's 140 million houses, let's say an average of 30 plugs for each house, plus there's condos and apartments and charging stations, so.. let's say..  6,000,000,000 ways to charge your electric vehicles.
WHEW I AM REALLY WORRIED ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO FIND A CHARGE.
6 billion is DEFINITELY small than 1.5 million.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are the people that are at the point that it's hardly worth getting a new car anyway because
they won't be driving it long enough to make it worthwhile purchase anyway..Once you hit about 70
getting a new car is just sort of a waste, unless you have one grandkid you know is going to need
a relatively unused car in about 10 years..There is a point where you are out of the demographic of things..These people they chose to talk too are generally out of the buying a new car demographic anyway..
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.


I'm assuming they hunted down the stats for charging a completely dead battery to full using a hand-crank generator.  Then they just repeat that figure ad nauseum.  Even showing them real world figures for charging stations wouldn't move the needle because you are just a stooge spreading lies for Big Hippy.
 
Quinzy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

noitsnot: "That's the question Consumer Reports asked in its most recent survey released this week..."

Right between the truss reviews and the denture reviews.  Later in the issue, Wilford Brimley weighs in.


First of all don't knock Consumer Reports... It you want unbiased information on your next bing purchase their web site is amazing and not that expensive for a yearly subscription.

Second their poll correctly found most American supporting getting and electric vehicle.  It was the reporter at the car show that heard otherwise.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.


I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ironically, most of those show queen vehicles don't actually burn much gas themselves.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.


Rent a car for that one big trip
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: enry: "I don't want to get stuck in the middle of the night somewhere, where there's no gas station plug-in," Schotz said looking at her daughter.

FTFY

number of gas stations in the country: google says 145,000. each gas stations has lets say 10 pumps. so 1,450,000 ways to gas up.
number of plugs: well, in my house there's like 4 in each room, plus a couple outside, and google says there's 140 million houses, let's say an average of 30 plugs for each house, plus there's condos and apartments and charging stations, so.. let's say..  6,000,000,000 ways to charge your electric vehicles.
WHEW I AM REALLY WORRIED ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO FIND A CHARGE.
6 billion is DEFINITELY small than 1.5 million.


wait, I forgot about hotels. and gas stations have plugs too. plus restaurants. wait, do ALL buildings have plugs? I mean, I guess outhouses don't? so I shouldn't somewhere that doesn't have indoor plumbing??

WHERE WILL I EVER FIND AN ELECTRIC PLUG.
 
Alwysadydrmr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Example of boomer logic: my mother has an electric lawn mower, which she loves, an electric leaf blower, also loves, and a hybrid sedan that has served her very well and saved her a bunch of money for 9 years. But to her, EV are still bad and considered a socialist agenda.
 
vudukungfu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love my 66 dodge dart convertible in electric
 
danvon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asking opinions about EVs at a classic car meet is pointless. First, the average age of a person at a classic car meet is "deceased". This is new technology (as far as they know, EV's are not new-the first one was something like 100 hrs ago, and it's basically a scaled up RC car.) It's the unknown to hem, and it's frightening. They'll never admit to that, so they'll find some excuse like charging times.

Second, these old bastards pride themselves on being able to work on their car. The thing is, that a 1966 engine is relatively simple in design, easy to fix, has very few accessories, and no computers.  Anyone with a Chiltons manual, and a halfway-decent set of hand tools can repair most issues with those classics. Modern gas-powered vehicles? Not so much. These curmudgeons could no sooner repair an ECU, on modern gas-powered vehicle than they could build a rocket that would take them to space.
 
threedingers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a 2005 Porsche Boxster and the same attitude prevails in the various FB groups. If (when?) my IMS bearing fails, I would *love* to do a Tesla crate motor swap.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Katie98_KT: enry: "I don't want to get stuck in the middle of the night somewhere, where there's no gas station plug-in," Schotz said looking at her daughter.

FTFY

number of gas stations in the country: google says 145,000. each gas stations has lets say 10 pumps. so 1,450,000 ways to gas up.
number of plugs: well, in my house there's like 4 in each room, plus a couple outside, and google says there's 140 million houses, let's say an average of 30 plugs for each house, plus there's condos and apartments and charging stations, so.. let's say..  6,000,000,000 ways to charge your electric vehicles.
WHEW I AM REALLY WORRIED ABOUT NOT BEING ABLE TO FIND A CHARGE.
6 billion is DEFINITELY small than 1.5 million.


I'm pretty sure most people aren't going to let you break into their house and make their electric bill go up for no reason.  And a home outlet will charge a car at a glacial pace.  Home charging is good when you are charging your own car at your own home overnight.  But some doofus breaking your door down and then sitting in your living room for a few hours holding you off a gunpoint is a wee bit different thing.  Gas is cheap and plentiful too if you are just siphoning it out of the gas tank of any random car you pull up to.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.

Rent a car for that one big trip


That's just not practical at all for what we do.
 
hej
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anti-EV arguments can generally be summarized as "I prefer a vehicle that is shiattier 99.5% of the time because change confuses me and I'm scared I might be inconvenienced 0.5% of the time in contrived scenarios that probably don't realistically apply to me.  Also fark the environment and fark everyone around me."
 
Katie98_KT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.


get a plug in hybrid for now. I have a rav4 prime.
I just took it to the outer banks- 8+ hour drive. Other than that, I drive on electric. it has a 45-50 mile range, and has slow charging (12 hours) or fast charge (4 hours- uses the same voltage as a dryer).
When I need the long range a few times a year, I buy gas. other than that, I don't buy gas. I bought gas in December 2021, and then again in June 2022.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're just mad their customized Chevelle with an engine putting out 750HP and a new rear end isn't even able to compete with a stock electric car in the 1/4 mile...
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.

Rent a car for that one big trip


No, no ,no.  Until an EV can travel across the nation 15 times on a single charge and completely recharge in one unit of Planck Time, then they are absolutely useless.  Never mind that most people drive less than 50 miles a day and can charge their cars at heir own house for less than a gallon of gas - the only measure of viability is the Cannonball Run on steroids.  Jeeze, get with the program, soy-cuck!
 
buster_v
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that every goddamned news story has to include what some nasty old people think.

Do we really need get a couple of takes from old white guys on every single farking topic?
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Fano: Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.

Rent a car for that one big trip

That's just not practical at all for what we do.


Don't worry, it'll change soon enough just wait. Despite EDGELORD ELON THE NEVER WRONG declaring that battery swapping was a dead idea several companies have continued to evolve the technology. Add into that some companies have designed batteries and charging stations that can charge a car to 80% in less than 5 minutes. A combination of both would render range anxiety moot.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: They're just mad their customized Chevelle with an engine putting out 750HP and a new rear end isn't even able to compete with a stock electric car in the 1/4 mile...


A Tesla will smoke any muscle car in the quarter
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Followed by visiting the elderly in nursing homes to see whether they want student loans forgiven.


I imagine their response would be just as spittle-flecked if the topic was about any of the state handouts currently keeping them alive.
 
cide1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
10 motorcycles from 1978 to 2013, and a 1966 Beetle, my next car will most likely be hybrid or electric.  Its economic sense.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

cwheelie: inglixthemad: They're just mad their customized Chevelle with an engine putting out 750HP and a new rear end isn't even able to compete with a stock electric car in the 1/4 mile...

A Tesla will smoke any muscle car in the quarter


Many electric cars and trucks will, even without going PLAID.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I regularly have conversations with this crowd.  Some are excited about EV, some are frightened (i.e. it's so complicated, how can I work on it myself), and some are hostile (I don't want any of this new technology!)

Myself, I've got a 1967 Jeepster Commando, a 1988 (former) Military M998 HMMWV, 2004 Mazda RX-8, and 2011 Jeep Wrangler (daily driver).

My next vehicle _WILL_ be a hybrid or EV (preferably an EV).  I'm done dealing with having a daily driver that requires gas, oil changes, etc... but will setting for that if I can't find a pure EV for my needs.  (Both fits in my budget and capabilities since I live rural.)

So the loudest folks who are "against" something or 'afraid' of something, because they don't know any better are going to be the last people you should be 'surveying'...  that right there is the definition of a biased survey.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Things change when:

- Hybrids come down in price and consistently get 50-75MPH
- Families with the stereotypical 2 Cars get one EV for shorter daily commutes, groceries, etc
- EV plugs are plentiful and not a rarity

Until then people can whine about tEH bOOmERs all day, but shaming drivers for what still feels like a novelty for a lot of people will do nothing.

/2013 Prius they will pry from my cold, dead hands.
 
patowen
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

threedingers: I have a 2005 Porsche Boxster and the same attitude prevails in the various FB groups. If (when?) my IMS bearing fails, I would *love* to do a Tesla crate motor swap.


Sounds good - so a trailer for the batteries then?

/I owned a '01 Boxster, and loved it
 
Nimbull
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Older vehicles didn't have right to repair issues as well as things like computers and sensors causing all kinds of issues like today's vehicles do. Crappy efficiency but way easier to fix most times. New vehicles are great till that parking sensor goes bad and you can't shut off the car till you get it fixed at the dealer cause it says the car isn't in park even though the analog indicator says it is. *grumble grumble*
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

buster_v: I hate that every goddamned news story has to include what some nasty old people think.

Do we really need get a couple of takes from old white guys on every single farking topic?


SO what you're saying is that black and Latino people don't own classic cars? Wow, interesting "non racist" take, I guess. Are you saying that they're too poor or too stupid to have this hobby? Because your assumption seems pretty racist. I always thought minorities liked cars too, but I guess now that we have an expert like you around...
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The fact this story ran on a TV station owned by a family that is known for being strong supporters of Republicans in Minneapolis is a complete coincidentally I'm sure.

Same station that did PR for the Minneapolis police union in the past.

https://www.mprnews.org/story/2014/11/07/gang-sign-story-backfires-on-kstp
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

danvon: Asking opinions about EVs at a classic car meet is pointless. First, the average age of a person at a classic car meet is "deceased". This is new technology (as far as they know, EV's are not new-the first one was something like 100 hrs ago, and it's basically a scaled up RC car.) It's the unknown to hem, and it's frightening. They'll never admit to that, so they'll find some excuse like charging times.

Second, these old bastards pride themselves on being able to work on their car. The thing is, that a 1966 engine is relatively simple in design, easy to fix, has very few accessories, and no computers.  Anyone with a Chiltons manual, and a halfway-decent set of hand tools can repair most issues with those classics. Modern gas-powered vehicles? Not so much. These curmudgeons could no sooner repair an ECU, on modern gas-powered vehicle than they could build a rocket that would take them to space.


The next generation of curmudgeons can repair an ECU /and/ a TCU.  And build a rocket that would take them to space, if the shake rattle and roll wouldn't leave them in a puddle.  But still ... they'd be a puddle in space.  Which by the way is the name of my new band, so dont steal it.
 
paulleah
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Reporters keep doing this. They find someone who has devoted their life's hobby to internal combustion engines and classic performance vehicles and telling them that the Dems are going to make their cars illegal and what do you think about that??

It's a push-poll. And they are critical of it, obviously.
 
Interceptor1
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I am a boomer. I spent most of the late 70's through early 2000's building and racing performance oriented vehicles. My daily drivers were all performance automobiles that were extensively modified. If it wouldn't light up the tires at 45 mph, it wasn't running right or it wasn't mine.

I also assisted in building and extensively modifying other peoples vehicles. Stuff you see in shows? 99% pretty boy stuff that doesn't run. If you saw one of the cars I worked on in a show or in a magazine you can bet your bottom dollar it ran like a scalded dog.

I have been driving an electric vehicle since May of 2015. I do not regret it for one second. This thing is a dinosaur by today's standards but it runs the same as it did when I bought it. It now has 144K miles on it, covid kept me home too much to put on more. I'm in the Baltimore area and have driven to south Florida twice. Upstate New York three times. New Hampshire once and so on. When I bought this car there were only 7 Supercharging stations in the US. Now there are 7 in my county.

EVs aren't for everyone and never will be but they're excellent transportation that don't require much from the owner except fresh tires, new windshield wipers and the occasional topping off of the windshield washer fluid. I went from buying about $3500 in gasoline a year to buying four gallons a year for my mower. My electric bill is about $600 a year higher than before the car.
 
paulleah
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Older vehicles didn't have right to repair issues as well as things like computers and sensors causing all kinds of issues like today's vehicles do. Crappy efficiency but way easier to fix most times. New vehicles are great till that parking sensor goes bad and you can't shut off the car till you get it fixed at the dealer cause it says the car isn't in park even though the analog indicator says it is. *grumble grumble*


Electric cars have fewer of these problematic items.
 
Bslim
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

inglixthemad: Jeebus Saves: Fano: Jeebus Saves: HeadbangerSmurf: My wife was in the bank a couple months back and two old dudes were complaining about how you had to charge for 12 hours just for a trip to Chicago.  We live in Northern Michigan and have made the trip to Chicago twice now.  Charging adds about 45 minutes to the trip compared to getting gas which adds 15 or so.

I went to a Tesla meetup a couple weeks ago and there were a LOT of older people there.  My bet is they weren't closed minded assholes like some of the guys in the article.

I take a 6 hour drive to northern Wisconsin a few times a year.  I really don't want to make it 7.  My one stop for gas takes 5 minutes.  Range/charging time needs to be increased before more people are going to consider an EV.

Rent a car for that one big trip

That's just not practical at all for what we do.

Don't worry, it'll change soon enough just wait. Despite EDGELORD ELON THE NEVER WRONG declaring that battery swapping was a dead idea several companies have continued to evolve the technology. Add into that some companies have designed batteries and charging stations that can charge a car to 80% in less than 5 minutes. A combination of both would render range anxiety moot.


Only if charging stations don't require an "app" to find, and as long as they don't allow any proprietary connectors. When people can pull over as easily as they do for gas AND when they know that they can at least slow charge, THAT will go a long ways towards reducing range anxiety.

But not with the current infrastructure, it will be nice if these plans to have a charger every 50 miles actually bear fruit, but I still think we need one standard connector. These should connect as easily as something in the US plugs into the wall, not a different connector for every manufacturer. This needed standards set from the beginning. I know they have connectors that will make a fit between all, but it shouldn't even be a question. All of the connectors should be the same, it's stupid to have a bunch of different systems for something like this.

That's will make a huge difference..
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.