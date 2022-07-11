 Skip to content
(CNBC)   Russia cuts off all gas supplies to Europe. Try to stay cool, my friends   (cnbc.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Um, it's a regularly scheduled shutdown for maintenance. Whether it gets turned on again? That's a question. That it was turned off? Not news.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In hindsight... probably not the best planning here:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What did you expect was gonna happen when Taco Bell left the country?
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.


They can't deploy that overnight.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.


Yup - it is time for the Homo Sapiens to choose between the convenience of fossil fuels and human decency.
So, we're probably f**ked.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sponsored ads for solar panels...do your thing!
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Man - I cut some gas this morning, I tell ya!
Dun "Putined" the underpants in the process.

/obligatory
//livin' the login
///there is no such thing as "fresh flatulence" material
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well good, might hurt for a bit but in the long run they will be better off not paying for Vlads fart gas. This could be the push to develop better means and sources for their energy needs.
 
jso2897
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.

They can't deploy that overnight.


That's not an argument against deploying it.
Nothing of any value has ever been implemented "overnight".
 
Thoreny [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: //livin' the login


You sure about that? Old Far Thenry doesn't make sense.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.

They can't deploy that overnight.


Of course. The Europeans tend to react to keep bad events from happening to them multiple times though. Not always successfully but great efforts are made.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Merkel's legacy will ultimately be her idea that some kind of peace through dependency could be forged with Putin.
 
LesterB
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: In hindsight... probably not the best planning here:

[Fark user image 850x743]


ENTSOG?

/got nuthin'
//except we're moving to Europe later this year
///hope we can haz heat this winter
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.

They can't deploy that overnight.


If only people had been warning everyone since the 60's.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ambitwistor: cowsaregoodeating: This could be a watershed moment for renewable energy. I sure hope so.

They can't deploy that overnight.


True, but it does demonstrate how vulnerable the reliance on fossil fuels makes the EU.  The fact that Russia can just snap their fingers and half the EU grinds to a halt is a huge wake up call to any political bodies still opposed to renewables.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Russia is always fighting for more exits -- either through more sea ports or just sometimes, to pass gas.
 
