(Medical Xpress)   BA.2.75 is the new black - in omicron   (medicalxpress.com) divider line
36
36 Comments     (+0 »)
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BA?  The Mr. T of Covid strains. We're farked.
 
kmgenesis23 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This one gets around the vaccine. There will soon be one that just kills us quite efficiently. Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Some may say, 'Well, vaccination and boosting hasn't prevented people from getting infected.' And, yes, that is true," he said. "But what we have seen is that the rates of people ending up in the hospital and dying have significantly decreased. As more people have been vaccinated, boosted or naturally infected, we are starting to see the background levels of immunity worldwide creep up."

Somebody get the lights
 
Jaesop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions," said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: BA?  The Mr. T of Covid strains. We're farked.


The good news is, it won't go on airplanes
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess some need a shot of fear with their coffee on a Monday morning.
 
God_Almighty_Himself
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear your mask!
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While mutations arise in the population for various reasons,  it is stupid to not assume the virus was released by a bioweapons lab for the purposes of shortening the population's lifespan.


You are slowly being exterminated.
 
mudesi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the people react thusly
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is not over until the vaccines overtake the virus in the evolutionary race.  Go ahead, be dumbasses about it.  Pretend.  See how that works out for you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Instead of a shot, they give you a patch.  It doesn't cure you, but it does boost the virus up to 3.0 and that gives you better integration with your choice of browsers.  Except Edge, Firefox, Chrome and Chrome variants. But Opera.  Closest integration levels ever!
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robertus: Nick Nostril: BA?  The Mr. T of Covid strains. We're farked.

The good news is, it won't go on airplanes


It will go on airplanes but it will be dormant for the duration of the ride.
 
gyorg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mistahtom: While mutations arise in the population for various reasons,  it is stupid to not assume the virus was released by a bioweapons lab for the purposes of shortening the population's lifespan.


You are slowly being exterminated.


Post invalid w/o "wake up sheeple!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please see my earlier, heartfelt reply to a similar situation.
 
Hooferatheart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mudesi: And the people react thusly
[Fark user image image 425x273]

This is not over until the vaccines overtake the virus in the evolutionary race.  Go ahead, be dumbasses about it.  Pretend.  See how that works out for you.


I glanced at the photo and wondered  what an orca buried on a beach had to do with covid. Yes I need new glasses
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
So there is a detected mutation every 50,000 cases.  Just like over the last 2.5 years. So there are only about 10 new mutations yesterday and today and tomorrow.

The local heath department claims that getting it gives you immunity for 28 days vs 3 month like they were claiming last week.
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not being popular, and being married to an introvert is definitely turnout out to be a smart play health wise.

Screw you guys, I'll be at home.

//Also nice that both kiddos age 10 month and 4 years now have a dose of moderna on board, with another planned in a week.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Blowing a 2.75 is SUPER drunk, they shouldn't be driv...oh, carry on then. ;)
 
The Weekend Baker
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.


We may have given up on mask mandates, but that doesn't preclude wearing a mask.  My wife, daughter, and I still mask up when we're in public spaces.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
When you're tired of public health efforts, you're tired of life.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
InB4 first use of word "fearmongering" to describe science.
 
davynelson
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I could not get another booster until my birthday in September, meanwhile they throw out 13 million doses instead of just letting some of us get it now.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
How did we go from 5 to 75?
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: Not being popular, and being married to an introvert is definitely turnout out to be a smart play health wise.

Screw you guys, I'll be at home.

//Also nice that both kiddos age 10 month and 4 years now have a dose of moderna on board, with another planned in a week.


I was a recovering agoraphobe. The pandemic has set my therapy back by years - I wasn't mentally ill, I was apparently farking ahead of the curve. I'm like a hermit hipster - I retreated from the world before it was not merely cool, but farking life-saving, to do so.

It's farking horrible. A quiet hell.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

The Weekend Baker: kmgenesis23: Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.

We may have given up on mask mandates, but that doesn't preclude wearing a mask.  My wife, daughter, and I still mask up when we're in public spaces.


This, goddamn it! If you're going to encounter other people, wear a mask. In public, or even at home if you're going to encounter folks working in or around your home - I mask up for deliveries that require contact, and for service providers who have to come into my home or onto my property (and interact with me) as well.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tarl3k: Blowing a 2.75 is SUPER drunk, they shouldn't be driv...oh, carry on then. ;)


That's "arriving at the Fark Party" drunk level, lightweight.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

davynelson: I could not get another booster until my birthday in September, meanwhile they throw out 13 million doses instead of just letting some of us get it now.


But can you imagine if we donated those doses to poor nations? We'd be infecting them with socialism.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The quickly changing coronavirus has spawned yet another super contagious omicron mutant that's worrying scientists as it gains ground in India

I wondered why "Officer Steve Jones" of the Social Securities Service who called about my social security number being frozen, and "Officer Mark Smith" of the Internal Revenues Department who called about the back taxes I owe, as well as "Dave" from Cardmember Services and "David" from United Healthcare and "Amanda" from Amazon Customer Fraud Department all sounded in such rough shape when they called me this weekend.
 
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jaesop: "It's still really early on for us to draw too many conclusions," said Matthew Binnicker, director of clinical virology at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.


"So whistle! Whistle so loud the entire graveyard can hear you!"
 
electricjebus
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This one gets around the vaccine. There will soon be one that just kills us quite efficiently. Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.


What evidence do you have that there will be a more lethal version?  The OG version was about as lethal as airborne respiratory diseases get.  It probably was about as bad as the 1917 flu variant that killed more people than WWI, but medicine is better these days, doctors were doing a better job of documenting infections and people in general are just healthier due to better nutrition.

Remember, evolutionarily it's in the viruses best interest to not kill the host.  That way it can re-infect them down the line.  Evolution is random mutation and natural selection.  Natural selection favors mutations that make it more contagious, but not mutations that make it more lethal.

The good news is that if you're vaccinated and boosted the odds of ending up at a hospital still seem pretty low, and they have an updated vaccine in the pipeline.  One of the very few silver linings to this whole ordeal is that it helped push MRNA vaccines past the final hurdles.  Once we get to the point where we can more rapidly tweak vaccines that might actually let is wipe out Covid, at least in humans and livestock, and then turn our sights on the flu.

Until then, most people have just accepted that Covid is endemic.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
That's over 3 times the old limit! I can drink and drive to that!

//I know the article is about Covid
//I don't drink anymore
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mistahtom: While mutations arise in the population for various reasons,  it is stupid to not assume the virus was released by a bioweapons lab for the purposes of shortening the population's lifespan.


You are slowly being exterminated.


Go ahead, start posting this all over social media.
Have fun with that.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: This one gets around the vaccine. There will soon be one that just kills us quite efficiently. Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.


Everyone knows that you go for transmissibility first, then you start ramping up the mutations that make the disease more deadly once it has gotten footholds in Madagascar and Greenland.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: kmgenesis23: This one gets around the vaccine. There will soon be one that just kills us quite efficiently. Good thing we gave up on mask mandates in favor of freedumb.

Everyone knows that you go for transmissibility first, then you start ramping up the mutations that make the disease more deadly once it has gotten footholds in Madagascar and Greenland.

[Fark user image 425x318]


Who would have thought that shutting down everything only lasted until people wanted haircuts.

Makes the game seem unrealistic.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
What happened to naming the new strains or subvariants on the Greek alphabet system? We still have a ways to go to reach Omega from Omicron. Are they trying to slow the pace so people don't freak out?
/the next one is Pi btw
 
transporter_ii
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
If a mutant avoids the vaccine, these things are all valid again:

In one study, over 80 percent of 200 COVID-19 patients in a hospital in Spain have vitamin D deficiency (You can get two months of D3 for less than 10 bucks).

Vegetarians are up to 73% less likely to develop severe Covid-19.  See: (Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity)

Statins Reduce COVID-19 Severity, Likely by Removing Cholesterol that Virus Uses to Infect. See: Low HDL and high triglycerides predict COVID-19 severity.

More exercise means less risk of developing severe Covid-19. The study, involving 50,000 Californians found the most active the least likely to be hospitalized or die as a result of [COVID-19].

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AurizenDarkstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mistahtom: While mutations arise in the population for various reasons,  it is stupid to not assume the virus was released by a bioweapons lab for the purposes of shortening the population's lifespan.


You are slowly being exterminated.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
