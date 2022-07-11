 Skip to content
(NPR)   Annnd the bulls are on the board. Note the lack of "BUSINESS" tab   (npr.org) divider line
25
    More: Followup, The Sun Also Rises, Ernest Hemingway, Bullfighting, Spanish Red Cross spokesman, tense fifth bull run, Red Cross worker Jos Aldaba, foreign visitors, Pamplona's San Fermn Festival  
•       •       •

Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

RIP
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Good.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 850x842]


Red Bull is about to give this guy wings....

And a harp.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The run finishes at Pamplona's bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

If a bull scores a win against a runner, they should be absolved of their bullfighting sentence and left to roam in some pasture set aside for that purpose.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Its like the Tour de France, if bicycle riders weighed 1000 lbs and had sharp horns
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 850x842]


He's gonna get Gored!
s.abcnews.comView Full Size
 
alex10294
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The run finishes at Pamplona's bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

If a bull scores a win against a runner, they should be absolved of their bullfighting sentence and left to roam in some pasture set aside for that purpose.


If you add some cows, and pull the next bulls from that field in a few years, and repeat over time, you could create a strain of man-killing super bulls that might eventually kill all the runners, break free, and roam the earth in search of blood.
 
weirdneighbour
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Professionally killed....continual stabbing, run it until so exhausted it can barely stand then put a sword through it while it gasps for breath.....and don't forget their little 'hide behind wall' in case things get dangerous.
Go Bulls!!!
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Notabunny: [Fark user image 850x842]


is there a follow up story to that photo?
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

alex10294: New Rising Sun: The run finishes at Pamplona's bullring, where later in the day the bulls are killed by professional bullfighters.

If a bull scores a win against a runner, they should be absolved of their bullfighting sentence and left to roam in some pasture set aside for that purpose.

If you add some cows, and pull the next bulls from that field in a few years, and repeat over time, you could create a strain of man-killing super bulls that might eventually kill all the runners, break free, and roam the earth in search of blood.


Thanks to modern rifles that search for blood would end up in tasty burgers
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Bullfighting I'd stupid and barbaric.

/I would pay good money for a fight to the death between bullfighting and PETA
//winners get stabbed to death
///BSABSKTA
 
Nimbull
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You know why don't they take the bull market that farks around with the economy and such and put it together with these bulls and see who's left standing? All those predatory investment firms could use a good running with bulls like these after the shlacking they've done to buy out businesses, take all the profit, and leave all the debt.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems: Bullfighting I'd stupid and barbaric.


You might want to choose a different spokesmodel for the "stupid" side of your argument
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I didn't know they did multiple runs (TFA said this was the fifth with three more scheduled).
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: Notabunny: [Fark user image 850x842]

is there a follow up story to that photo?


I just found it on the interwebs. I assume that guy's call was interrupted.
 
germ78
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Bulls go up by 3 on the Pacers.
 
squidloe
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I'm 100% on team bull. I know they don't win in the end, but I always root for them to take as many with them on the way out.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I didn't know they did multiple runs (TFA said this was the fifth with three more scheduled).


Originally the running part was just to herd the bulls to the arena before the bullfights. Now that so many humans feel the uncontrollable desire to run with the bulls it has become an even bigger spectacle than the bullfighting and they wanted to make it last so everybody who wanted to could be involved
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

squidloe: I'm 100% on team bull. I know they don't win in the end, but I always root for them to take as many with them on the way out.


They almost always get a matador or two in the second half too
 
Lord Bear [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: I didn't know they did multiple runs (TFA said this was the fifth with three more scheduled).


It's a week long festival.  Each day they add another bull.  The party there is INSANE.  The entire city is drunk for a week.  I've never seen anything even close to it in North America.

I ran in 2007 on day one.  Managed to not get gored.  Left on day 3 to avoid too much liver damage.  But got some cool pictures...

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Coco LaFemme [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People who do this deserve to be gored, and if I was there, I'd be HA-HAing like Nelson Muntz the entire time.
 
