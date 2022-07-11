 Skip to content
(CNN)   Day 138 of WW3: 21 killed, dozens injured by Russian strikes on Kharkiv residential area & apts in Donetsk. Both sides say fighting north of Sloviansk. Ukraine claims advances in south. US Secretary of State. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (cnn.com) divider line
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Good Morning

Operational information as of 06.00 on 11.07.2022 regarding the Russian invasion from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Shelling of Chernihiv region and repulsed by Ukrainian troops assault in the direction of Krasnopillya

The enemy fired barrel artillery at the area of karpovichi settlement of Chernihiv region.

He carried out fire influence from artillery, multiple launch rocket systems and tanks in the areas of the city of Kharkiv and the settlements of Bazalievka, Petrovka, Ruska Tyshky, Slatyne, Prudyanka, Rubizhne and Blagodatne.

In the Slavic direction, the outskirts of Dibrovne, Mazanivka, Bohorodychny, Adamivka and Kurulka were shelled with barrel and rocket artillery. The enemy also launched an air strike near Bohorodychny. Enemy assault in the direction of Krasnopillya Ukrainian soldiers successfully repelled.

In the Novopavlovsk direction, the invaders carry out a systematic fire influence on the positions of the units of the Defense Forces in order to monitor their actions. Intensified assault and army aviation.

In the Bakhmut direction, it carries out shelling from mortars, barrel and rocket artillery near Berestovo, Pokrovsky, Soledar, Zaitseve, Vershyna, Novoluhanske, Klitsiyivka and New York.

He carried out missile and air strikes near Berestovo, Disputed, Stryapivka and Vuhlehirska TPP.

Another hostile attempt to advance in the direction of Marinka completely failed. Under the fire of our soldiers, the invaders shamefully ran back.
 
Digest of the main news for the night

The invaders again fired at Kharkiv with missiles at about 3:30 a.m. One of them hit a 6-storey building in the city center. Rescuers reported that one elderly woman was rescued from the rubble. All explosions were recorded by a surveillance camera. A few minutes earlier, Russian telegram channels reported the launch of missiles from Belgorod.

Incendiary munitions rashists shelled the private sector of Bakhmut. According to operational information, at least 7 private residential buildings were burned down.

In the Black Sea, the invaders reduced the number of landing ships to two. The ships have 16 Kalibr missiles on board.

In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Rosgvardia and the observation post of the artillery brigade. A pair of stormtroopers struck the accumulation of the enemy - the command and observation post of the enemy artillery brigade and the control and command post of the Rosgvardia, which was attacked the day before, were hit. This was announced by the speaker of ok "South" Vladislav Nazarov.

Ukrainian troops also eliminated 38 Russians, four Msta-B howitzers and a portable air defense system, five units of motor vehicles and two ammunition depots in the Kherson region.
 
Update from Ukraine | They Lost Supplies | Himars Rules
Youtube VOdlqiHsVz4
 
fasahd: Digest of the main news for the night

▪The invaders again fired at Kharkiv with missiles at about 3:30 a.m. One of them hit a 6-storey building in the city center. Rescuers reported that one elderly woman was rescued from the rubble. All explosions were recorded by a surveillance camera. A few minutes earlier, Russian telegram channels reported the launch of missiles from Belgorod.

▪Incendiary munitions rashists shelled the private sector of Bakhmut. According to operational information, at least 7 private residential buildings were burned down.

▪In the Black Sea, the invaders reduced the number of landing ships to two. The ships have 16 Kalibr missiles on board.

▪In the Kherson region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit the command post of the Rosgvardia and the observation post of the artillery brigade. A pair of stormtroopers struck the accumulation of the enemy - the command and observation post of the enemy artillery brigade and the control and command post of the Rosgvardia, which was attacked the day before, were hit. This was announced by the speaker of ok "South" Vladislav Nazarov.

▪Ukrainian troops also eliminated 38 Russians, four Msta-B howitzers and a portable air defense system, five units of motor vehicles and two ammunition depots in the Kherson region.


I wish the Ukrainian General Staff would add ammo dumps to their daily list.
 
Ukraine Weapons Tracker
@UAWeapons
#Ukraine: The Ukrainian forces reportedly destroyed two uncommon Russian 2B16 Nona-K 120mm towed gun-mortars using US-supplied M777A2 howitzers near Hoptivka, #Kharkiv Oblast - close to the border with Russia.

boom (the bigger boom is at :59)
 
With yesterday's thread ending with almost a positive note, I'm hoping the perceived momentum is building up.
 
