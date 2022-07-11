 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   News anchor suspended for going full Jeanine Pirro. You never go full Jeanine Pirro   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image image 850x714]


Well who's fault is that now? You knew the risks
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Wine box goes where?

/In her whine box
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Captioned shot: "50 million people under heat alert"

Newscaster: "This weekend is soooo amazing!"

Wow.
 
KCinPA
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Pirro's been working double shifts, is sleep deprived and recently suffered a bereavement?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
That seemed more exhaustion, than drunkenness.

Maybe a bit of both.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
EAT IT, HARVEY!
 
magneticmushroom
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Burtation. Very derrison.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?  Got drunk and said a bunch of insane nonsense on the air?
//just a guess.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: That seemed more exhaustion, than drunkenness.

Maybe a bit of both.


Probably needs more of the latter quickly followed by a very long nap.
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She's wasted.
 
KB202
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And a makeup staff, a producer, camera operators, a weather reporter and who knows how many other people just let it happen.
Which tells me they wanted it to happen.
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
And the producer who put her on the air? If he didn't know, then he's incompetent. If he did know, then he's still incompetent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [Fark user image 850x714]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion: And the producer who put her on the air? If he didn't know, then he's incompetent. If he did know, then he's still incompetent.


unless they all hate her.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 596x845]


Okay. That explains things.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: [Fark user image 596x845]


I'd be hitting the White Claw too.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

KCinPA: Pirro's been working double shifts, is sleep deprived and recently suffered a bereavement?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: NeoCortex42: [Fark user image image 596x845]

Okay. That explains things.


Yeah, so apparently the sequence of events is:
Toxic work environment
Bunch of talent quits
Remaining talent forced to endure even more toxic conditions to pick up the slack
Remaining talent burns out
Talent gets suspended due to burnout, thereby reducing talent even further

Brilliant!  Problem solved!
 
kermit the forg [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KB202: And a makeup staff, a producer, camera operators, a weather reporter and who knows how many other people just let it happen.
Which tells me they wanted it to happen.


Maybe they all hate her and wanted her gone...
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Ah a Sinclair station well there is your problem, burned out and recently lost her job, she deserves all the drinks she want, fark those aholes.
 
