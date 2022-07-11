 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Ukraine is planning a counteroffensive to retake the south of the country with *touch pinky to cheek* ONE MILLION soldiers   (bbc.com) divider line
40
    More: Spiffy, Russia, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine's state emergency services, Russia's own initial invasion, Ukraine, Black Sea, Ukrainian language, block of flats  
•       •       •

863 clicks; posted to Main » on 11 Jul 2022 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



40 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
GRCooper [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
"Crimea by Christmas!"
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russia picked a fight with a country that had a peacetime force of 725,000 or so when they broke up. Did they think that they'd NOT raise up more troops when invaded?

Especially after starting to turn towards the West for training? You know, instead of just conscripting wastrel kids?
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If nothing else, it should erase what little morale is left in Russian troops.
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.


He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.


They're already committing war crimes and cultural genocide. It doesn't bare thinking about what they might do if they feel like they are backed into a corner.

/ On the other hand...an unthinkable order may be what finally makes the Russians deal with their Pooty problem.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.


I don't think there's a Russia proper anymore. Just Putin with his oligarch cohorts and everyone else. A "leader" who lets his people starve doesn't last long.
 
Raider_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well good job BBC , now Russia knows.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

I don't think there's a Russia proper anymore. Just Putin with his oligarch cohorts and everyone else. A "leader" who lets his people starve doesn't last long.


Unless, of course, they are a dictator with the entire state behind them. Stalin and Mao come to mind.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GRCooper: "Crimea by Christmas!"


Then Ivan can Crimea river
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images03.military.comView Full Size
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?
 
Sail The Wide Accountancy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ragin' Asian: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

I don't think there's a Russia proper anymore. Just Putin with his oligarch cohorts and everyone else. A "leader" who lets his people starve doesn't last long.


You say that, and yet.

Now what's also true is that such a leader doesn't last long IF his military and the masses think he's weak. (Dying of cancer in 2 years aside). Losing a war in a very embarrassing fashion isn't a good look for despots.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia advanced by razing everything in its path indiscriminately.

This actually gives Ukraine an advantage, since you don't have to be careful to protect rubble against further damage.  They will have to rebuild regardless.

With newly arriving Western weapons finally giving them longer reach than Russian artillery, Ukraine can 'return the favour' and just hit any Russian troops or equipment they can target.

Kill every Russian dumb enough to stick around on Ukraine's soil.  I'm happy to pay my taxes for whatever my government is doing to help with that.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'


Winter... It will obviously not be like WWII because the supply lines for both of them will still be mostly intact... but... it is brutal in the winter. We'll see... we have a long way to go. I just hope our resolve to keep supporting them stays strong.
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pehvbot: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'


He's saying winter is coming
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
War IS the crime, dude.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


It tells the civilians there to get the hell out if they can or find whatever shelter possible, because the destruction will be near-universal.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


It's a feint. Or is it? Tee-hee.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


If Ukraine's defence minister publicly announces something to the press, it's a pretty good bet that it isn't a big secret that anyone needs to keep from the Russians.

This isn't a plan, it's a threat; the point is to boost UA morale and give the Russians more to worry about. I would think it's going to be some time before they're ready to launch the big counteroffensive, but that doesn't mean they can't yell "here we come, Russian pig soldiers!" every day until then.
 
RectalDamage
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


It's difficult to hide a buildup for a large offensive. And even the Russians know that Crimean supply lines is their biggest vulnerability.
 
Fano
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Raider_dad: Well good job BBC , now Russia knows.


The egg knows the hammer is coming
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: pehvbot: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'

Winter... It will obviously not be like WWII because the supply lines for both of them will still be mostly intact... but... it is brutal in the winter. We'll see... we have a long way to go. I just hope our resolve to keep supporting them stays strong.


Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.

Russia will reissue some light cotton camo, standard green camo, maybe an extra pair of socks, and a light jacket.

Ukraine ... well, find the white polar bear, in the white field, in a snow storm.  (Hint, the farkers are under the snow, sleeping comfortably)...

Russia is FARKED if this hits winter with their logistics issues, let alone manpower issues.

Hell, I'll donate a -50C white parka, leggings, boots, mits, etc, myself for the UA.
 
PartTimeBuddha [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.


If I'm reading the map correctly, it's just a Steppe to the right
 
balko
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RectalDamage: mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?

It's difficult to hide a buildup for a large offensive. And even the Russians know that Crimean supply lines is their biggest vulnerability.


Seriously. This reminds me of when people complained that Clinton and Obama were stupid for announcing that we were attacking some ISIS stronghold and that we should have made a surprise attack.

Three armies totalling about 750,000 troops had just spent the last year fighting their way up to the city from three different directions. There isn't really anyway to hide that sort of thing.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: GrogSmash: Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.

If I'm reading the map correctly, it's just a Steppe to the right


Meh...  UA will be there soon :)
 
Krashash
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: GrogSmash: Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.

If I'm reading the map correctly, it's just a Steppe to the right


Very ambitious battleplan, yo
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: NewportBarGuy: pehvbot: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'

Winter... It will obviously not be like WWII because the supply lines for both of them will still be mostly intact... but... it is brutal in the winter. We'll see... we have a long way to go. I just hope our resolve to keep supporting them stays strong.

Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.

Russia will reissue some light cotton camo, standard green camo, maybe an extra pair of socks, and a light jacket.

Ukraine ... well, find the white polar bear, in the white field, in a snow storm.  (Hint, the farkers are under the snow, sleeping comfortably)...

Russia is FARKED if this hits winter with their logistics issues, let alone manpower issues.

Hell, I'll donate a -50C white parka, leggings, boots, mits, etc, myself for the UA.


Mind you... I suppose some Finns would have some fun in that particular scenario as well..   It's not like every country in Europe doesn't have special ops deployed...  and the Finns would just shrug and go "Meh, it's a little chilly"..

Might have some issue transitioning from pine forest to steppe though.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


pretty sure they already knew. they don't care. more sauce for the goose
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

mikaloyd: So telling everybody this helps who? The Russians?


I think the Russians noticed the offensive at some point in the past couple weeks.

It's good for morale. Something good people have.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Encircle and destroy.  It's what the Russian would do.

What POWs?
 
Medic Zero [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Encircle and destroy.  It's what the Russian would do.

What POWs?


It's best not to make your enemy fight to the death. Makes your job harder.
 
S'moreSchnapps
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: Russia advanced by razing everything in its path indiscriminately.

This actually gives Ukraine an advantage, since you don't have to be careful to protect rubble against further damage.  They will have to rebuild regardless.


Kherson was left relatively intact and a lot of Ukranian citizens were caught there unable to flee.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What really makes going to the beach in Crimea nasty are all the war torn Russian body parts washing up on shore.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pehvbot [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

PartTimeBuddha: GrogSmash: Except EVERYONE involved in this particular conflict knows EXACTLY what winter is like on the farking Steppes.

If I'm reading the map correctly, it's just a Steppe to the right


I regret that I have only one Funny to give.
 
LineNoise [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For those saying Ukraine should push into the Crimea, (if at all possible) that is wishful thinking. They had separatist issues there before Russia took it over, and it would only be worse now. You don't want to have to deal with that while trying to rebuild the areas that firmly support you. Just dealing with the Donbass if Russia returned to original borders will be a pain in the ass enough.

Sure, if the UA does take the upper hand and needs to push them back through it  for tactical reasons, go for it, but inaction and everyone going "well, i guess that is it" 8 years ago means that ship has sailed, and the outcome of it should be something settled as part of a truce.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: What really makes going to the beach in Crimea nasty are all the war torn Russian body parts washing up on shore.

[Fark user image 850x566]


A lot of potential conscripts there, including the anti-tank barricade-in-a-bikini at the bottom middle.
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Right. Unless Ukraine is planning to march on Moscow, winter shouldn't be the disaster it was for Napoleon, Hitler, et al.

NewportBarGuy: pehvbot: NewportBarGuy: I have a very bad feeling about this, if true. One of two things will happen... Russia will be overwhelmed and capitulate... Or, they will feel backed into a corner and completely lose their minds.

I'm 100% on the side of Ukraine not giving Russia a single inch of their territory and the chances for that happening without taking it from Russia is quite small.

So, I support them in this, if they choose to do it, but they have to be insanely careful.

Has to happen in the next few weeks here otherwise you run the risk of a protracted campaign getting stuck in as Fall hits and then... we all know what happens next.

He fixes the cable?

/don't actually know 'what happens next'

Winter... It will obviously not be like WWII because the supply lines for both of them will still be mostly intact... but... it is brutal in the winter. We'll see... we have a long way to go. I just hope our resolve to keep supporting them stays strong.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

LineNoise: For those saying Ukraine should push into the Crimea, (if at all possible) that is wishful thinking. They had separatist issues there before Russia took it over, and it would only be worse now. You don't want to have to deal with that while trying to rebuild the areas that firmly support you. Just dealing with the Donbass if Russia returned to original borders will be a pain in the ass enough.

Sure, if the UA does take the upper hand and needs to push them back through it  for tactical reasons, go for it, but inaction and everyone going "well, i guess that is it" 8 years ago means that ship has sailed, and the outcome of it should be something settled as part of a truce.


The catch-22 of dropping the Kerch Strait bridge

If UA brings the bridge down, then Russia cannot resupply by rail thru Crimea.

If they don't drop the bridge, it gives residents a southeastern escape route out of Crimea if UA chokes off the 2 roads out in the north.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 40 of 40 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter
X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.